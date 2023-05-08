Western’s softball team scored four wins Friday and Saturday to take the title of the Mishawaka Caveman Classic for the second straight year and push the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers’ record to 20-0.
On Friday, Western beat Fairfield 12-2 in five innings and beat Mishawaka 11-2. On Saturday, Western beat Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 12-1 in six innings, then beat Class A No. 4 North Miami 4-3 for the championship.
Sienna Stone was 2 for 3 in the championship game, scoring two runs and driving in two with a double and a homer. Chloe Linn also had a double. Kylie Miller threw all seven innings for the win with seven hits, no walks, two earned runs and six strikeouts.
“We played extremely well and hit the ball extremely well all weekend,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “The championship game we had the least number of hits that we’ve had in any game this season [five] … had a couple huge hits when we had to have them in key situations. Sienna Stone hit a home run to tie the game at 1, and then came back a couple innings later and had a double to tie the game again, which led to us taking the lead 4-3.”
In the Dwenger game, Jocelyn Jeffers was 4 for 4 with two RBI and three runs. Miller was 2 for 4 with a double, triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Kieli Fogg was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI. Chloe Hunt and Brynley Erb each had two hits. Linn threw all six innings for the win with one hit, no walks, an unearned run and 10 strikeouts.
Western opened Friday by overpowering Fairfield. Linn threw all five innings for the win with three hits, a walk, an earned run and eight strikeouts. Miller went 2 for 4 with three RBI and a run. Erb went 4 for 4 with a homer and two RBI. Fogg and Maisy Harlow each had two hits.
And against Mishawaka, Miller threw all seven innings for the win with five hits, four walks, two earned runs and seven strikeouts. She and Camryn Garber each went 3 for 4 with Miller driving in five runs. Kyndal Mellady, Hunt, Stone and Jeffers each had two hits. Mellady doubled twice, Hunt had a double, Erb and Stone each tripled.
“Probably the game that stuck out to me the most is when we played Mishawaka, which is always a tough game,” Clouse said. “They’re the best-hitting team overall that we’ve played this season and we held them to two runs, and we had 17 hits in that game so that game in itself probably stands out to me even more so than the championship game in terms of us playing really well. Kylie Miller pitched a great game and the bats came alive. And it had the sectional atmosphere we were hoping to find up there.”
Miller was named the tournament’s MVP and Erb joined her on the all-tournament team.
KOKOMO 16, RICHMOND 2, 6 INNINGS
The Kats rocked the Red Devils for 19 hits in a game at Richmond in the opening weekend of the North Central Conference tournament.
Jordan Thatcher, Gwen Hand, Kenzie Huckeby and Liliana Lamberson led the hitting party by hitting home runs. Thatcher’s shot was a grand slam.
Thatcher finished 3 for 3 with five RBI. Hand was 3 for 4, Huckeby was 2 for 4 with four RBI and Lamberson was 2 for 4.
Also for the Kats, Kami Shoemaker went 3 for 4 with a triple, Alyseea Thompson was 2 for 3 and Kinley Martin belted a double off the top of the fence.
Hand pitched five innings for the win and Taylor Reed pitched the final frame. They combined for eight strikeouts.
EASTERN GOES 1-1
Class 2A No. 10-ranked Eastern split a pair of games in pool play Saturday at Twin Lakes’ invitational to finish 2-1 in the 16-team tournament.
Lowell beat Eastern 3-0. The Red Devils held the Comets to one hit.
“We struggled to get a bat on the ball early in the game and gave up 2 unearned runs [in the first inning]. Lowell is a great team and we have a lot of good to take away from this game, as well as things to improve on,” Eastern coach Carly Shively said.
“Macy Coan threw a great game and had eight strikeouts. Katie Hendricks had a great catch in left field, and had a great relay to Emillia Andrews and then to Marly Coan to get an out after a big hit.”
Eastern bounced back to beat Maconaquah 18-6 in five innings. The Comets exploded for 20 hits with Macy Coan leading the charge. She went 4 for 5 with two home runs. Marly Coan went 3 for 5 with four RBI, Kenzie Degraaff went 3 for 5 with three RBI and Andrews was 3 for 4 with two RBI. The Coan sisters scored three runs apiece.
Macy Coan pitched one inning an Degraaff pitched the other four.
• Class 3A No. 4 New Prairie beat Lowell 11-0 in six innings in the semifinals, and New Prairie then beat Class A No. 6 Rossville 14-1 in six innings in the title game.
HEIGHTS 12, TAYLOR 2
The Titans battled the visiting Huskies for a full seven innings.
“All around better game [Saturday], Hamilton Heights is a great hitting team and they deserved the win. But we played solid defense and we started hitting the ball with more consistency, showing signs of great improvement which is what we are looking for,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “We have three players that have never played the game before and one out with an injury and two playing sick, so we’re taking steps in getting ready for sectionals.”
BASEBALL
KOKOMO GOES 1-1
Kokomo went 1-1 in games at Harrison in the opening weekend of the North Central Conference tournament.
Kokomo beat Arsenal Tech 20-3 in five innings. J.J. Gillespie went 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBI, Jude Rivers went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBI, John Curl was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Larry Hamilton went 1 for 1 with a triple and three RBI. Curl, Isaac Flamino and Chad Washburn scored three runs apiece.
Seth Carpenter pitched 3.2 innings for the win and Hamilton pitched the final 1.1 innings.
Next, the Kats faced Harrison, and the Raiders beat the Kats 6-2.
Gillespie capped a big day by going 3 for 3 with three more doubles and an RBI. Musashi Otsubo had a double and an RBI. Dameion Deis took the loss. He started and pitched 3.2 innings and allowed two hits and five runs — all unearned. The Kats committed six errors.
The NCC tournament concludes next weekend.
NW 12, DELPHI 2
A.J. Burkhalter went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Tigers to the road win.
Burkhalter also pitched five innings for the win. He allowed four hits and one earned run. He struck out six.
“A.J. had a terrific two-way performance,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “We were tied 2-2 going into the fourth when A.J. hit a two-run HR. Up to that point we were continuing to leave guys on base and not cashing in runs. Once he got the big hit you could tell the rest of the team began to relax offensively and we were able to break loose from there.”
Also for the Tigers (13-7), Koen Berry closed with two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and struck out four.
WESTERN WINS 2
Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western bounced back from a loss to Kokomo on Thursday to win two games in a three-team gathering at Western.
First, the Panthers beat Peru 13-3. Mitchell Dean went 2 for 3 with three RBI, Evan Stout had a single and three RBI and Deaglan Pleak had a single and two RBI. Stout pitched five innings for the win.
The Panthers beat Frankfort 10-9. Stout went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs, Dean smacked two doubles, Zach Gilbert had a two-run double and a single and Mitchell Knepley had two singles. Kole Shock pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for the win.
GIRLS TENNIS
NCC TOURNEY
Kokomo played at Marion in the championship bracket of the North Central Conference tournament. The bracket featured the top two teams from each division.
Kokomo beat East No. 1 team Marion 3-2 in the semifinal round. The Kats’ points came from No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin, the No. 1 doubles team of Mia Federspill and Ava Cothern and the No. 2 doubles team of Avi Pollard and Allie Cothern.
The Kats faced Harrison in the final. The Raiders topped the Kats 4-1 for the title with the Kats’ point coming from No. 3 singles player Claire Callane.
The runner-up finish is the Kats’ best showing since 2001.
“These ladies have worked so hard and improved so much over the last few weeks. It will be exciting to see what the can do over the next two weeks,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
HHC INDIV. TOURNEY
Eastern singles players Molly Farkas and Morgan Kaiser won titles in the Hoosier Heartland Conference’s individual tournament at Delphi.
Farkas won the No. 1 singles title. She defeated a Carroll opponent 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinal round and defeated a Carroll opponent 6-4, 6-0 in the championship.
Kaiser captured the No. 3 singles title. She beat a Carroll foe 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinal round, then rallied to beat a Delphi foe 1-6, 6-1, 11-9 in the championship.
“Really proud of Molly and Morgan for winning HHC titles, second straight year Molly is a conference champion,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Morgan had a great comeback victory at 3 singles after dropping the first set. The third set super tiebreak was very exciting — some great tennis.”
Also for the Comets, No. 2 singles player Emily Princell, the No. 1 doubles team of Madi Guinn and Claire Wavra, and the No. 2 doubles team of Julia Salkie and Emma Budde all had third-place finishes. Princell and the Salkie-Budde team both had 1-1 records and the Guinn-Wavra team went 2-1.
“We had chances at both 2 singles and 2 doubles, just couldn’t get over the hump in the tiebreaks,” Rice said. “Some tough opening-round draws, and felt like we took it in stride and played some great tennis.”
BOYS GOLF
HOWARD-TIPTON
Tipton took four of the top five individual places in running away with the team title of the Howard-Tipton counties meet at Tipton G.C.
The Blue Devils shot 306. Gavin Hare was medalist with an even-par 71, Maverick Conaway took third place with a 75, Preston Lancaster was fourth with a 79 and Sam Quigley was fifth with an 81.
“I saw some really good things out of the boys [Saturday] and they are finally hitting their strides at the right time,” Tipton coach Justin Palmer said. “Very proud of how these boys held it together and captured the win.”
Northwestern shot 350 and finished second with Western (367), Kokomo (382), Tri-Central (412) and Eastern (432) rounding out the standings.
Sammy Shotwell (83) and Hudson Whaley (84) led Northwestern. Callen Szerdy and Ethan Fisher led Western with 88s. Karson Parrott led Kokomo and took second overall with a 74. Tanner England led TC with a 95. Bryce Barker paced Eastern with a 98.
PIONEER INVITE
Lewis Cass shot a season-best 334 to win the 10-team invitational at Pond View G.C. Rossville was second with 366.
The Kings’ Garrett Helvie was medalist with a 7-over 77 and teammate Jensen Burrous took fourth place with an 84. Nolan Hines (86) and Rylan Stoller (87) followed for the Kings.
BOYS TRACK
HHC MEET
Clinton Prairie won the nine-team Hoosier Heartland Conference meet Friday with 124.5 points. Eastern was second at 103.5, Carroll third with 97, Tri-Central took sixth with 66 and Taylor ninth with 6.
Eastern’s Jayden Eagle was a triple champ, winning the 100 and 200 dashes and long jump. He also was on the Comet 4x100 relay team which took third along with Levi Ramer, Anthony Seagrave and Erick Krogstie.
Comet thrower Andrew Cavazos won the shot put and was third in discus.
Also for the Comets, Obadiah Greene was second in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200. He teamed with Sam Duke, Reagan Long and Jakob Bertoline to take second in the 4x800 relay. Ryder DeYoung was third in pole vault. Noah Wright was fourth in the 300 hurdles.
“I am really proud of how our team competed,” Eastern coach Blake Donson said. “We came in with a goal and execute it the best we could. Lots of guys had PRs and showed a competitiveness that was contagious, starting with the 4x800 relay running a 12-second PR in their second-place performance.”
GIRLS TRACK
NCC MEET
Kokomo finished fourth at the North Central Conference meet Friday night at Lafayette Jeff. Harrison was first, McCutcheon second and Jeff third.
Reanna Jones scored a win for the Wildkats, winning the 100 dash in :12.84. She was also second in long jump at 16 feet, 7 inches, fourth in the 200 (:27.89), and teamed with Mia Castillo, Janae Young and Tia Williams to take third in the 4x100 relay. Tia Williams was fourth in the 300 hurdles (:49.77) and Abby Hansen fourth in the 400 (1:03.8).
“We are extremely proud of the effort our ladies gave,” Kokomo coach John Malone said. “Everyone contributed and we look forward to our next competition.”
HHC MEET
Carroll won Friday’s nine-team meet with a score of 136 points. Delphi was second at 100. Eastern took sixth with 65, Tri-Central was eighth with 32 and Taylor ninth with 3.
For Eastern, Alesia Rummel won the 800. Hannah Morrisett was second in pole vault. Elisabeth Bruno was second in shot put and third in discus.
“It was a great moment seeing Alesia win the 800,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “She is a senior leader and will be so missed next year. Hannah works hard on her vaulting all week. We also had her run a leg of the 4x100 and she flew. Hannah will do whatever it takes for the team. Bruno has been our strength and scorer in throws for two years now.
“Even though our team was missing a few important components, the girls still are fighting, still want to be competitive.”
HC MEET
Northwestern took second place in the Hoosier Conference meet on Friday. West Lafayette won with a score of 137, the Tigers scored 100, Benton Central was third with 80, Western fifth with 66.5, Cass sixth with 54, and Tipton ninth with 15.
For Northwestern, Lexi Hale won the high jump with a leap of 5-2. Hannah Moore won the 800 in 2:23. Anna Perry won the 100 in :12.79. And the 4x100 team of Mayli Hoder, Hale, Emma Baker and Anna Perry won in :52.01.
Katrin Saulamaa was third in the 100 (:12.98) and fourth in the 200 (:2.8). Moore was second in the 1,600 (5:21). Courtney Adams was second in the 3,200 (11:33) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:31). And the 4x800 team of Addy Robinson, Sally Freeman, Adams and Moore took second in 10:40.
“We had an amazing meet top to bottom,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “The team came out and scrapped for every point possible. We had several girls score that were not seeded to score. Scoring 100 points at this meet is a huge deal. There are a lot of good teams in our conference. It was great to see so many of the girls fight for points as we start preparing for sectionals. This team continues to impress me every week.”
