Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.