Tipton’s boys golf team fired a 321 to win the Howard-Tipton Counties Golf Tournament by 19 strokes on Saturday at the Kokomo Country Club.
Kokomo was second with 340, Western third at 363, Northwestern fourth with 377, Tri-Central fifth with 414, Eastern sixth with 427 and Taylor was incomplete.
Tipton’s Gavin Hare was medalist with a 71 as the Blue Devils placed all four scoring golfers in the top 10. Maverick Conaway was second at 72, Nolan Swan was ninth with 89 and Oliver Conaway 10th, also with an 89.
“Obviously it was a nice day to play, the conditions were still a little wet,” Tipton coach Kenny Day said. “Got to send a thank you to Cary Hungate out at Kokomo Country Club for hosting. It was a good day for us. We sat down and had some goals and I wanted Maverick and Gavin to pretty much play even with Kokomo as best they could and they did do that.
“The others just needed to hold their own and do the best they could. Our goal was to have four kids in the top 10, try to shoot 320. We’re still a month away from the sectional, obviously we haven’t hit our peak yet. I’m just happy with [Saturday], very happy.”
Kokomo put three players in the top 10. Brandon Hansen was third with a 74, Karson Parrott was fifth with an 80 and Ty Lauderbaugh sixth with an 85.
For Western, freshman Brody Hobson shot a career-low 86 to take seventh, followed by Andrew Hartman with 90, Sam Bowlby with 92 and Ethan Fisher with 95.
The rest of the top 10 included Northwestern’s Sammy Shotwell in fourth (78) and Tri-Central’s Jake Chapman in eighth (89).
MAC WINS INVITE
With Hayden Williamson posting the medalist score, Maconaquah shot a 335 to win the eight-team Cole Invite at Honeywell G.C. for the second straight season. Northfield was second, 20 strokes back.
Williamson carded a 73 for the top score at the invite. Mason Taylor was sixth with an 81 and Drake Guyer was eighth with 87. The Braves’ fourth score was Lane Brehmer, who shot a season-low 94.
GIRLS TENNIS
HHC TOURNEY
Eastern’s players swept the all five championships at the Hoosier Heartland Conference tourney. At No. 1 singles, Maria Oliveira beat opponents from Carroll and Rossville each 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2, Molly Farkas beat a Rossville opponent 6-2, 6-2, then went the distance to top Carroll 2-6, 6-4, 11-9. At No. 3, Kennedy Horner topped Delphi 6-2, 6-2, and beat Rossville 6-0, 6-1.
The Comet No. 1 doubles team of Alivia Salkie and Kate Salkie topped Carroll 6-2, 6-0 and beat Delphi 6-2, 7-5. The No. 2 team of Madi Guinn and Adalyn Downing beat Carroll 6-3, 6-0 and beat Rossville 7-5, 6-2.
“Incredibly proud of this group; for the second straight year to get a sweep of all five spots is amazing,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “I really feel like we went into this tournament with a chip on our shoulder, and wanted to prove that when healthy we are the best team in this conference, and I think they did that.”
NCC TOURNEY
Kokomo went 1-1 against East Division opponents to finish third in the North Central Conference tourney for the second straight season, tying the team’s best NCC finish since 2010.
In the semifinal round, East No. 1 seed Marion topped Kokomo 4-1 to advance. Kokomo’s No. 1 doubles team of Mia Federspill and Ava Cothern won 7-5, 6-2.
In the third-place match, Kokomo (10-5) topped East No. 2 seed Anderson 3-2. The Cothern-Federspill team won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 team of Leah Schliesmann and Mariana R. De La Gala. No. 2 singles player Ellen Callane won 6-0, 6-1.
PERU 4, MAC 1
Kiera Rosenow registered Maconaquah’s point, winning 6-0, 7-5.
BASEBALL
KOKOMO WINS 2
Kokomo advanced to the championship bracket of the North Central Conference tourney next weekend after winning its first two tourney games on Saturday. The West No. 4 seeded-Wildkats topped West No. 5 Indianapolis Tech 14-1 in five innings, then beat East No. 1 Anderson 11-7.
Kokomo settled the Tech game early, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and scoring in each frame. John Curl went 3 or 4 with a double, triple and three runs batted in. Jackson Siefert-Barnes had a hit and also drove in three runs. Chad Washburn doubled.
Ashton Sexton threw three no-hit, shutout innings for the win. He walked one and struck out five.
Curl sparked Kokomo’s effort against Anderson with a 5-for-5 game. That game went back and forth. Anderson led 7-4 after four innings before the Kats countered with five runs in the top of the fifth to turn the tide.
Curl smacked three doubles, scored three runs and drove in two. Jacob Walker was 2 for 3 and Patrick Hardimon and Washburn each 2 for 4 with a double. Hardimon and Siefert-Barnes had two RBI each. Kokomo reliever Walker faced just one batter in the fourth inning and got him out for the win. Cooper Hansen then threw the final three innings for the save with two hits, no walks or runs and six strikeouts.
Kokomo (9-11) will face West No. 2 Harrison at 10 a.m. Saturday in Richmond, followed by East No. 2 Richmond and West No. 1 Logansport square in the other semifinal. The winners play for the league title Saturday night.
NOBLESVILLE 9, WESTERN 1
Noblesville beat Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western 9-1, handing the visiting Panthers their first loss.
“Noblesville is a good team and they came ready to play. We did not match their intensity,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “They had their ace, Bryce Riggs, on the mound and played confident. They made plays and we had some costly mistakes.
“I’m proud of our school-record 16-0 start, we played good baseball.”
Parker Dean took the loss. He had a double and Mitchell Dean, Garrett Lupoi and Cayden McClure had a single apiece.
Western will look to start a new winning streak tonight when it hosts Rossville for senior night. It’s a 6:30 p.m. game.
TAYLOR DROPS 2
Rossville beat Taylor by the same 5-3 score in each game of a Hoosier Heartland Conference doubleheader at Taylor.
In the opening game, Taylor (7-10-1, 4-6 HHC) rallied for three runs over the last three innings but couldn’t catch up to Rossville. Eli Harris threw a complete game for the Titans and took the loss, with eight hits, three earned runs, a walk and four strikeouts. Catch Sullivan, Micah Irwin and Cody Groves had Taylor’s three hits.
In the second game, Taylor struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning but Rossville took the lead for good with two runs in the second and two more in the fourth. Harris had three hits and an RBI for the Titans. Zach Landis was the losing pitcher, allowing three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings with seven hits, a walk and three strikeouts. Reliever Hunter Williams threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings with two hits, a walk and two strikeouts.
“There were two equally matched opponents and they were two tight ballgames, and we played a lot of good defense and made a lot of good plays,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. Rossville will make you play the game — they’ll bunt, they’ll delay steal. We executed on that. Our bats couldn’t get going all day. We didn’t make adjustments at the plate and it cost us two games.”
Dill liked what the Titans got on the mound. “We’re getting good, quality pitching, we just have to hit the ball better and that’s as simple as it is,” he said.
EASTERN SPLITS DH
Class 2A No. 4-ranked Eastern split with Delphi in a Hoosier Heartland Conference doubleheader at Delphi. The Comets took a 6-3 win in the opener. The Oracles followed with a 15-8 win in the second game, ending the Comets’ unbeaten start.
The Comets are 17-1 overall and 11-1 in the HHC.
SOFTBALL
NCC TOURNEY
West No. 3-seeded Kokomo whipped East No. 2 Anderson 14-0 in five innings in the North Central Conference tourney. The win sends the Kats to the championship bracket of the tourney.
Kami Shoemaker went 4 for 4 and Kinley Martin belted a home run for the fourth straight game to highlight the Kats’ hot hitting. Martin, Taylor Reed and Kennedy Huckeby all had 2-for-3 days with Reed cracking two doubles and Huckeby hitting one double. Jordan Thatcher had a triple and Brooke Hughes drove in three runs.
Carly Patterson and Gwen Hand combined on a one-hitter. They each had five strikeouts.
The championship bracket is Saturday at Harrison. West No. 4 Logansport and West No. 2 McCutcheon meet in the 10 a.m. semifinal followed by Kokomo vs. West No. 1 Harrison. The winners will return to play for the league title Saturday night.
WHS WINS TOURNEY
Western won three games Saturday to take first place in the Mishawaka tourney. First, the Panthers (15-3) beat Niles (Michigan) 8-4, then beat Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 7-0, and finally beat Mishawaka 10-5.
Maisy Harlow led Western against Niles, going 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Chloe Linn was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Morgan Ousley had a triple and three RBI and Kylie Miller doubled. Ousley threw all seven innings for the win with eight hits, no walks, four earned runs and 10 strikeouts.
Linn had a big game against Dwenger, going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and also pitching a shutout. She threw all seven innings with four hits, no walks and two strikeouts. At the plate for Western, Avah Williams was 2 for 2 with two runs. Harlow was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. And Ousley doubled.
Against Mishawaka, Western broke free of a 2-2 game with six runs in the top of the fourth to take over. Ousley homered and had three RBI. Jacey Leisure was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Harlow was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Chloe Hunt was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. And Linn doubled. Miller threw all seven for the win with seven hits, a walk, four earned runs and eight strikeouts.
Ousley was named the tournament’s MVP.
ROSSVILLE SWEEPS TAYLOR
Rossville swept a doubleheader with Taylor, winning the opener 11-0 in five innings, then winning the second game 16-3 in four frames.
“I definitely don’t want to take anything away from Rossville’s pitcher — she was good and probably the best we have seen all year,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said of the opening game. “With that being said, we didn’t do anything whatsoever to help our cause out there. The infield was solid and our pitcher did everything we ask of her. But we must get better if we are going to be ready for sectionals.”
GIRLS TRACK
HHC MEET
Eastern took third place in Friday night’s HHC meet. Carroll won with a score of 129, Delphi was second at 97.5 and Eastern third with 76.
Ava Kantz won the 3,200 for the Comets (13:07) and was second in the 1,600 (6:07). She also teamed with Alesia Rummel, Lilly Shallenberger and Lily Greene to win the 4x800 (11:27). Rummel was second in the 800 (2:47). Jacey Richmond was second in shot put and fifth in discus, and Elisabeth Bruno was fifth in shot and fourth in discus. Allie Hueston was fourth in the 100.
“With the rainy and windy conditions, and losing a valuable teammate to injury, the night started out rough,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “But we had some good performances from the girls and that helped us get third — only one place below what we were seeded.”
