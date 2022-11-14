Northwestern’s girls basketball team beat visiting Tippecanoe Valley 59-50 Saturday night.
The Tigers (2-2) jumped to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Vikings settled in and closed to within 15-11 by the close of the quarter. The Vikings carried the momentum into the second quarter and took a 29-28 lead into halftime. The Tigers outscored the Vikings 14-10 in the third quarter to regain control.
“We made some defensive adjustments at the half and did a much better job on [Kaydence] Mellot,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
The Tigers held Mellot scoreless in the third quarter after she scored 13 points in the first half.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with a season-high 28 points and seven steals. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Also for the Tigers, Lexi Hale had eight points, seven boards and four steals, Anna Bishir had six points and seven assists, Berkley Wray had six points, four rebounds and two steals and Ashley Newell had four points, six boards, three assists and two steals.
“Berkley Wray did a fantastic job off the bench,” Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern visits Tipton on Tuesday for a Hoosier Conference East Division opener.
WESTERN 56, LCC 38
Chloe Hunt and Caroline Long scored 14 points apiece to lead visiting Western past Class 2A No. 8-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic. McKenna Smith added 11 points and Mackenzie York had nine.
The Panthers (3-1) led the Knights by seven points at halftime, then outscored the Knights by seven in the third quarter for a commanding 47-33 lead. Reyce Gibson scored six points off the bench in the quarter.
“This team was fearless [Saturday]. They gave everything they had and played tough-nose defense on a great 3-point shooting team,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “We were aggressive offensively and our press dictated the game.
“Our starters played a lot of minutes,” she added. “We had three games this week and they never gave up.”
Western hosts Maconaquah on Tuesday.
W. LAF. 69, KOKOMO 33
Class 3A No. 12-ranked West Lafayette used a 36-7 edge in points off turnovers to run past the visiting Kats.
Up 31-14 at halftime, the Red Devils put the game away by outscoring the Kats 21-7 in the third quarter.
Aijia Elliott led Kokomo (1-2) with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Ma’Kaela Drake scored nine points, Delaney Truax had eight points and Regan McClain had seven rebounds and three assists.
Kokomo hosts Cass on Wednesday.
CASS 35, TC 27
Cass outscored visiting Tri-Central 11-0 in the first quarter to take complete control. The Trojans clawed back into the game by outscoring the Kings 19-13 over the middle two quarters, but the Kings held strong in the final quarter.
Freshmen Aftin Griffin and Anna Hedrick led Cass (1-0) with 10 and eight points, respectively, and Elly Logan, Mylie Sipe and Faith Helvie had five points apiece.
Cass visits Kokomo on Wednesday.
TIPTON 58, PARK TUDOR 31
Led by Hallie Wolfe’s hot 3-point shooting, Class 2A co-No. 17-ranked Tipton rolled past Park Tudor in the Blue Devils’ home opener.
Wolfe drilled 7 of 8 3-point attempts. She scored a career-high 25 points and took three steals.
Also for Tipton (3-0), Ashlee Schram had 13 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots, Kaiya Money had 12 points, four rebounds and four steals and Lacie Logan had eight points.
Tipton hosts Northwestern on Tuesday for a Hoosier Conference East Division opener.
MACONAQUAH 49, MANCHESTER 45
Miranda Stoll scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Maconaquah past visiting Manchester in the Braves’ season opener and both teams’ Three Rivers Conference opener.
Also for the Braves, Hallie Maiben scored 11 points, Bailey Carson had nine points and five assists, Courtney Stoll had five points and nine rebounds and Shaelyn Powell had a strong defensive effort.
Down 18-11 after the opening quarter, the Braves outscored the Squires 20-12 in the second quarter. The Braves led 39-38 after the third quarter.
“The bench played an important role in the win,” Mac coach Ray Davis said. “Chloe Smyth, Maddie Wibel, Sydney Barnes and Addie Maiben all came in at important times and contributed to the win.”
Mac visits Western on Wednesday.
CARROLL 65, SHERIDAN 26
The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Cougars cruised past the visiting Blackhawks in a clash of last season’s Hoosier Heartland Conference co-champions.
Alli Harness led Carroll (2-1, 1-0 HHC) with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Madison Wagner had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds to go with four assists and two steals.
Also for Carroll, Laney Johnson had 10 points and Reagan Gleason had eight points.
Carroll visits Faith Christian tonight.
CULVER AC. 56, PERU 49
Emma Eldridge led Peru with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Maddie Nordman added nine points and Brianna Bennett had seven points and five assists.
Peru (0-3) begins Three Rivers Conference vs. Whitko on Tuesday. It’s a varsity-only contest with a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at Tig-Arena.
GIRLS WRESTLING
PURDUE POLY. MEET
Western debuted with a third-place finish in a 29-team meet at Purdue Polytechnic in Indianapolis. Lafayette Jeff won the title with 139 points, Warren Central was second with 126.5 and Western was third with 120.
This is the first season for Western’s girls team.
“First competition for the program … really, for all intents and purposes, first real match situation for all of them except maybe one,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “I really didn’t know what to expect. But the girls went out and, they had some jitters the first round, but once they got through that, they wrestled pretty well. At the beginning of the day, I said, ‘All I want you to do is compete. We’re looking for effort.’ There definitely was very high effort [Saturday].
“It was a positive day all the way around.”
Emma Roe (126-pound weight class), Kyndal Mellady (195) and Chloe Linn (220) led the Panthers with second-place finishes. Roe and Mellady had 3-1 records and Linn went 2-1.
Jakk Johnson (106) and Rebekah McGuire (113) both had 3-1 records and third-place finishes. Kylie Miller (182) went 3-1 and finished fifth.
Next up for Western is Rochester’s invitational on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.