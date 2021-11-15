Northwestern’s girls basketball team took control in the middle quarters and put four players in double digits in a 67-36 win at Tippecanoe Valley on Saturday.
The Tigers (4-1) led 19-14 after a quarter but outscored the Vikings 33-15 in the middle quarters for a 52-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
McKenna Layden scored 19 points, Anna Bishir scored 12, Ashley Newell had 11, Lexi Hale had 10 and Leah Carter had nine for the Purple Tigers (4-1). Bailey Henry dished eight assists. Layden added six assists, five rebounds and five steals. Hale had eight rebounds and Carter had five boards and three assists.
“The girls are looking more confident on offense, which certainly showed in the stats,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “We are passing the ball well and looking for the open player.
“Statistically having four girls in double figures and Bailey and Kenna with eight and six assists is huge for us. Lexi continues to dominate on the boards and Anna and Ashley shot the 3 fantastic.”
Bishir was 3 of 3 from 3-point land and Newell 3 for 7.
Kaydence Mellott led Tippy Valley (0-4) with 20 points.
Northwestern hosts Class 2A No. 1 Tipton on Tuesday in a key Hoosier Conference East Division game.
W. LAFAYETTE 63, KOKOMO 52, OT
West Lafayette shut out visiting Kokomo in overtime to take the game.
The teams were tied 52-all at the end of regulation. West Lafayette had gone up 41-30 after three quarters with a 13-4 advantage in that frame, but Kokomo charged back in the fourth to force overtime, outscoring the Red Devils 22-11 in that quarter.
“Olivia Hemmerich hit a big 3 in the second half to cut the lead and help the Lady Kats gain some confidence,” coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “Brooke Hughes hit the free throw to send the game to OT.”
Peckinpaugh noted the Kats battled foul trouble throughout with lead guard Chloe McClain fouling out in the fourth quarter and post Aijia Elliott fouling out later.
Elliott led Kokomo with 13 points, Kamaria White scored 10, McClain scored nine and Hughes seven. Hughes had seven rebounds. White took five steals and earned praise from Peckinpaugh for her defense throughout.
CASS 45, TC 37
Izzy Tharp scored 16 points and Kendal Johnson 15 as visiting Cass held off Tri-Central. Hallie Coffey and Elly Logan each added six.
The Kings (2-1) won every quarter by between one and three points, leading 11-10 after a quarter, 20-16 at the half and 30-24 after three quarters.
TC took a brief one-point lead in the third quarter but Cass coach Kyle Amor said “it didn’t last long when Izzy Tharp was able to get a quick transition bucket to regain the lead. After that, the Kings were able to rely on their stingy defense and their ability to hit late free throws, especially Kendal Johnson’s 9 of 11 from the line, to seal the deal for the eight-point victory.”
Karley Leininger led TC (1-4) with 11 points and Gracie Grimes scored 10.
MACONAQUAH 66, MANCHESTER 28
The Braves blasted Manchester in their season and Three Rivers Conference opener, going up 40-8 by halftime.
Lilly Maple led Maconaquah with 28 points, Lauryn Merritt scored 10, Miranda Stoll and Averi Miller eight each, Bailey Carson scored seven and Alexandra Merritt six.
Manchester fell to 0-5, 0-1 TRC.
LCC 70, WESTERN 44
Lafayette Central Catholic got up quickly, leading 21-6 after a quarter and 30-13 at halftime. LCC led 49-28 after three quarters.
The Panthers dropped their first game of the season and are 3-1. The Knights are 2-0.
CULVER AC. 50, PERU 35
The Bengal Tigers fell to 0-3 on the season with the loss at Culver Academies. The host Eagles improved to 4-1 with two straight wins against TRC opponents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.