Northwestern’s girls basketball team beat Lewis Cass 65-18 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Saturday at Walton.
The Tigers took a 26-7 lead into halftime, then buried the Kings with 16-of-24 shooting in the second half. That included 7-of-10 shooting from 3-land.
McKenna Layden and Lexi Hale led the Tigers. Purdue signee Layden recorded 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and five steals. Hale had career-high 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Also for the Tigers (4-2, 2-1 HC East), Anna Bishir had 12 points, seven assists and three steals, Berkley Wray had six points and four steals and Bailey Henry also had six points.
Aftin Griffin, Mylie Sipe and Elly Logan led Cass (1-2, 0-1) with five points each. Logan had a game-high nine rebounds.
Cass visits Rochester on Tuesday. Northwestern’s next game is vs. Wabash on Nov. 29.
KOKOMO 46, F.W. SOUTH 45
Kokomo held a 40-29 lead after the third quarter. Fort Wayne South battled back to take a lead, but Kokomo point guard Kamaria White scored on a layup with less than :10 remaining to lift the Wildkats to the road win.
Aijia Elliott led Kokomo with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. White finished with nine points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Regan McClain had nine points, nine boards and two steals. Delaney Truax contributed seven points, four steals and two assists.
Fort Wayne South’s Justice Billingsley scored 21 points.
Kokomo (3-2) visits Anderson on Saturday to begin North Central Conference play.
ROCHESTER 34, MACONAQUAH 29
Rochester outscored Maconaquah 16-7 in the fourth quarter to turn a tight game its way after trailing at every stop. Mac led 8-5 after a quarter, 12-10 at halftime, and 22-18 after three quarters.
Miranda Stoll led Maconaquah with 11 points and eight rebounds. Courtney Stoll added eight points and seven rebounds.
Mac fell to 1-2 overall, 1-1 in the Three Rivers Conference. Rochester is 2-4, 2-0 TRC.
BOYS WRESTLING
TAYLOR INVITE
Western, using a combination of younger wrestlers and JV wrestlers, posted a 4-1 record in Taylor’s invitational. The Panthers defeated Warren Central’s JV, Decatur Central’s JV, Blue River Valley and Taylor. Madison-Grant defeated Western.
Brady Shannon (106-pound weight class), Keegan Tedder (120), Cambell Robertson (152) and Devon Frazier (220) led Western with 5-0 records. Hayden Dillinger (285) went 4-1 and Seth Parvin and Brody Burns went a combined 3-0 at 182.
“Definitely a good day for some of our younger guys to go get mat time. I think they took advantage of a good situation,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said.
GIRLS WRESTLING
ROCHESTER INVITE
Western posted a score of 100 points to finish third. Hobart (136) took the title and Rochester (115) was runner-up.
The Panthers, competing in the second meet of their inaugural season, celebrated individual champions for the first time. Kyndal Mellady went 4-0 in winning the 195-pound weight class and Chloe Linn went 4-0 in winning the 220 title.
The Panthers had three other girls place — Jakk Johnson (3-1) took second at 106, Emma Roe (2-2) took fourth at 126 and Rebekah McGuire (3-1) was fifth at 113.
“Another really good day for the girls. We seem to learn more every time we step on the mat,” Shepherd said.
