Kokomo’s girls basketball team beat Carroll 53-43 Saturday night in Flora.
The Wildkats hit the Cougars with a hot start. The Kats led 16-7 after the opening quarter and 30-19 at halftime. Carroll closed the gap to five, 34-29, at the close of the third quarter, but Kokomo held strong for the win.
Aijia Elliott led Kokomo (3-3) with a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Chloe McClain and Lilly Hicks scored 10 points apiece, Brooke Hughes scored seven points and Ma’Kaela Drake had six points. Omarea Daniels contributed two points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Kokomo had five players foul out. Coach Haley Peckinpaugh credited the Kats’ backups for stepping up.
Alli Harness led the Cougars (4-3) with 27 points, fueled by 18 free throws on 26 attempts. Madison Wagner had seven points and eight rebounds and Maryn Worl had five points and seven boards. Carroll had three players foul out.
NW 42, CASS 29
Northwestern took control in the first half of the Hoosier Conference East Division game. The Tigers led 17-2 at the close of the first quarter and 29-9 at halftime.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers (6-1, 2-0 HC East) with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Berkley Wray scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.
“Berkley Wray had a fantastic game for us,” coach Kathie Layden said. “Playing varsity as a freshman is a huge task and she has continued to work and listen every day, and she played with a lot of confidence.
“The girls moved the ball well. We shot really well in the first half, but struggled a bit in the second, but another conference win in the books.”
Also for the Tigers, Ashley Newell and Anna Bishir had five points apiece and they combined for five steals. Leah Carter had four points, five rebounds and three assists.
Kendal Johnson led Cass (2-3, 0-1) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Hallie Coffey had six points and Kinsey Mennen had five points.
WRESTLING
HURRLE INVITE
Kokomo finished fifth in Arsenal Tech’s 14-team invitational. No. 13-ranked Warren Central took the title with a score of 395 and No. 3 Brownsburg was runner-up with 249.5. Kokomo posted a score of 225.
Kokomo had a pair of individual champions in Omarion Clark-Stitts (138-pound weight class) and Jaquan East (182). Kymani Howard and Chad Washburn had third-place finishes and freshman Rylan Early, Gabe Newland and international student Michal Szymanski of Poland scored their first varsity wins.
“Overall I am very pleased with the commitment and hard work this young team of Wildkats has shown since the first day of practice,” coach Jacob Bough said. “We still have a lot to accomplish and improve upon, but this group of grapplers looks thirsty to achieve their goals.”
Kokomo hosts Northwestern tonight at Kokomo’s Haworth Gymnasium. It starts at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.