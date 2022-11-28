Northwestern’s boys basketball team beat Eastern 55-44 Saturday night at Northwestern.
The Tigers bounced back from a disappointing loss in their season opener. Madison-Grant rallied from 26 points down early in the third quarter to beat Northwestern 48-44 on Tuesday.
The Tigers found the Comets (1-1) hard to shake. The Tigers led 13-10 after the first quarter, 26-23 at halftime and 38-35 after the third quarter. Koen Berry scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers gain separation.
“When the score was tied at two different times in the game, there were some loose balls in both situations and I thought we did a nice job of going after it, giving ourselves an extra possession, and in that extra possession, we scored,” NW coach Jim Gish said. The last of those ties was 34-all in the third quarter. “That was a big key turning point in the game to get over the hump.”
Operating as a wing, Berry finished with a game-high 23 points. He scored at least four points in each quarter. Also for the Tigers, Matthan McGriff had eight points, Mario Reed and Connor Austin had seven apiece and Cayden Greer had six.
“Koen Berry just played within himself throughout the game,” Gish said. “He had a nice game for us point-wise. He didn’t force the action to the basket or on the perimeter. He did a nice job of letting the game come to him. He had some nice finishing plays down the stretch that allowed us to extend our lead.
“We got a really solid effort out of Matthan McGriff. He and Connor Austin came in and just provided a real strong energy on the defensive end and rebounding the basketball. They did a really nice job of getting us extra possessions.”
Cayden Calloway led the Comets with 21 points. Brody Hewitt had seven and Eli Edwards had six.
Northwestern hosts Western on Friday to begin Hoosier Conference East Division play. Eastern visits Eastbrook on Friday.
TAYLOR 73, MAC 68
The Titans beat the Braves at Center Court to move to 2-0.
Taylor jumped to a 17-10 lead by the close of the opening quarter, but the Braves (0-1) outscored the Titans 40-31 over the middle two quarters to take a 50-48 lead. Led by freshman guard Baris Moore, the Titans regained control in the final quarter to take the 73-68 win. Moore scored 10 points in the quarter, going 8 of 10 from the free throw line.
Moore finished with a team-high 22 points. Mekhi McGee and Jay Patterson backed him with 15 points apiece and Misaiah Bebley had 14 points. Javionne Harris chipped in five points off the bench. Patterson had 12 rebounds for a double-double, Bebley had six rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocked shots and Moore and McGee had five rebounds apiece.
Bauer Maple led Mac with a big game of 30 points, four assists and five steals. Josiah Ball had 21 points and three assists and A.J. Kelly had six points and two assists.
Taylor hosts North Miami on Tuesday. Mac visits North Miami on Friday to begin Three Rivers Conference play.
WESTERN 57, TWIN LAKES 28
The Panthers rolled past the Indians at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium for a 1-0 start to the season.
Western had control throughout as it held Twin Lakes to six points or less in each of the first three quarters. It was 12-6 after the first quarter, 29-11 at halftime and 47-16 after the third quarter.
Ian Thurston led Western with 12 points, all in the first half. He poured in nine points in the second quarter to help break the game open.
Also for the Panthers, Mitchell Dean had 10 points, Logan Nelson hit three 3-pointers for nine points, freshman Carter Biggs had eight points and Patrick Hobson had six points.
Jamison Ousley led the Indians (1-1) with 10 points.
Western visits Northwestern on Friday to begin Hoosier Conference East Division play.
CASS 65, SOUTHWOOD 44
Luke Chambers had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Kings (1-1) in a win at Southwood (0-2).
Tyson Good scored 14 points for Cass. L.J. Hillis had 11, Trey Johnson had nine and Keaton Lewellen added eight.
The Kings led 15-6 after one and 30-24 at halftime before they started pulling away in the second half. They led 50-34 after three. The Knights got to within 14 when Johnson hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 59-42 with five minutes left and it never got any closer the rest of the way.
Nathan Lehner had 16 points to lead the Knights, who have won three straight sectional titles in Class A. Jason Oprisek had 11 and Dylan Stout added eight.
Cass visits Caston on Tuesday for a Cass County Tournament game.
GIRLS B-BALL
KOKOMO 56, ANDERSON 52
Down 34-32 after the third quarter, the Wildkats finished strong to win their North Central Conference opener at Anderson.
Aijia Elliott and Ma’Kaela Drake scored 20 points apiece to lead the Kats. Elliott also had 12 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
Also for Kokomo (4-2 overall), Kamaria White had 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, Regan McClain grabbed 12 rebounds, Delaney Truax dished four assists and Mia Castillo had five rebounds and three steals.
