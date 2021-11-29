Northwestern’s Callen Bennett, right, ducks under Eastern’s Cayden Calloway to make a shot Saturday in Greentown during Northwestern’s 65-56 victory. Bennett scored 16 for the Tigers and Calloway had 19 for the Comets.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
GIRLS B-BALL
Prep roundup for Monday, Nov. 29
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never let Eastern threaten Saturday in a wire-to-wire 65-56 Tiger victory in Greentown. The Tigers led 17-8 after a quarter, 32-24 at halftime and 48-39 after three quarters.
Eli Edwards led Northwestern with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Koen Berry scored 16 points, Callen Bennett 15 and Caden Lechner six. Quentin Yeakel added eight rebounds.
1 of 49
Northwestern’s Callen Bennett, right, ducks under Eastern’s Cayden Calloway to make a shot Saturday in Greentown during Northwestern’s 65-56 victory. Bennett scored 16 for the Tigers and Calloway had 19 for the Comets.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-27-21 - Easterns Levi Mavrick shooting as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Brody Hewitt fouls Quentin Yeakel during a shot sending him to the line as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Keon Berry reaches for a rebound as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Eastern's Eli Edwards fouls Northwestern's Eli Edwards while going up for a shot as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Trever Crabtree pops the ball out of the hands of Eli Edwards while he was getting ready to shoot as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Quentin Yeakel shoots over Myer MIller as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Eli Edwards puts up a shot for 2 as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Eli Edwards fouls Eli Edwards as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Callen Bennett, right, ducks under Eastern’s Cayden Calloway to make a shot Saturday in Greentown during Northwestern’s 65-56 victory. Bennett scored 16 for the Tigers and Calloway had 19 for the Comets.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-27-21 - Easterns Levi Mavrick shooting as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Brody Hewitt fouls Quentin Yeakel during a shot sending him to the line as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Keon Berry reaches for a rebound as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Eastern's Eli Edwards fouls Northwestern's Eli Edwards while going up for a shot as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Trever Crabtree pops the ball out of the hands of Eli Edwards while he was getting ready to shoot as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Quentin Yeakel shoots over Myer MIller as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Eli Edwards puts up a shot for 2 as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
11-27-21 - Eli Edwards fouls Eli Edwards as Northwestern beats Eastern 65-56. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“We executed some things offensively and defensively at the beginning of the game,” NW coach Jim Gish said. “Any time you can get off to an early lead in the game, that’s such a big key, especially when you’re playing with some inexperienced players. It gives them that confidence that they need.”
Levi Mavrick and Cayden Calloway each scored 19 for the Comets.
“Northwestern plays really hard, they are really physical on the defensive end and I think the start of the game pretty much sealed our fate for the evening,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said.
“We had some good opportunities offensively. Levi Mavrick and Cayden Calloway were able to find the basket. It was just a real physical game and we just didn’t get the ball in the basket enough. Give Northwestern credit for their game plan.”
Gish said the Comets trimmed the lead to a two-possession game a couple times in the third quarter but got no closer.
“We were able to get some key stops at crucial times and able to go down and convert and extend the lead,” he said.
Northwestern (1-1) is in action Friday at Western to open Hoosier Conference East Division play, and Eastern (1-1) hosts Eastbrook the same night.
TAYLOR 68, MAC 64
Taylor’s boys basketball team survived a nail-biter to top visiting Maconaquah and get new coach Bob Wonnell his first win as Titans’ coach.
Senior guard Bobby Wonnell led Taylor (1-1) with 31 points, and Jay Patterson scored 18. Mekhi McGee and Cody Groves combined for another 13 points.
Taylor led 20-12 after a quarter and 34-21 at the half. Maconaquah charged back in the second half and trailed by a point 43-42 after three quarters. The Braves held the lead at times in the fourth quarter before Taylor took the lead for good in the final minute.
“The thing that really stood out to me — we went into half up 12 or 13, they came out and started shooting much better,” Bob Wonnell said. “And they came all the way back and took the lead. In the summer in our games at that point, we would have got beat by 15 for the rest of the game. But we fought back and withstood their heavyweight punch and kept grinding.
“I was really proud of that. I thought that was really neat for us to be able to do that this early in the season.”
Hayden Maiben led Mac (0-1) with 25 points. Bauer Maple scored 16 and Brayden Betzner 15.
“Taylor came out shooting the ball very well, and we knew they were capable of getting hot. We didn’t respond to this adversity very quickly,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “After halftime, we played our best quarter. We held Taylor to nine third-quarter points. This didn’t last into the fourth quarter as we were fouling too much. Our execution still needs to improve on the offensive end as we had some empty possessions with turnovers and shot selection.”
Hayden Maiben led Mac (0-1) with 25 points. Bauer Maple scored 16 and Brayden Betzner 15.
Taylor is at North Miami on Tuesday. Mac visits North Miami on Friday.
LEBANON 45, WESTERN 42
The Panthers fell by three points in the latest tight game between Western and Lebanon. Last season, the Tigers won by three in a triple-OT game. And two seasons ago, the Panthers won by two.
In Saturday’s game, which was at Lebanon, the Tigers outscored the Panthers 16-8 in the final quarter to take the win. The lead changed hands at each quarter break with Western up 12-10 after one, Lebanon up 21-19 at halftime, and Western up 34-29 after three quarters.
Evan Kretz led Western with a game-high 21 points. Mike Gaines added eight and Dylan Bryant five. Kayden Sloggett scored 11 to lead Lebanon (2-0)
Next for the Panthers (0-2) is a home date with Northwestern to open HC East Division play.
CASS 70, SOUTHWOOD 29
Tyson Good had a huge game as Cass blasted Southwood. The Kings put up nearly 50 points by halftime. Cass led 26-12 after a quarter and 48-19 at the half.
Good scored a game-high 30 points. Luke Chambers added 17, Tristin Miller 10, and L.J. Hillis and Robert Fitch combined for 13 more as the Kings (1-1) got their first win of the season.
Next up for the Kings is a trip to Caston on Wednesday.
TC 67, ROCHESTER 59
Tri-Central scored a win in its home opener, topping the Zebras by eight. TC led 17-7 after a quarter. Rochester rallied for a 27-all tie at halftime, and TC pushed the lead out again at 49-39 after three quarters.
Caden Leininger led the Trojans with 23 points and Jake Chapman added 19. Sophomore shooter Landon Grant added 14 points and hit four 3-pointers.
TC (1-1) hosts Sectional 55 rival Cowan on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 60, ANDERSON 28
Chloe McClain led the way as the Wildkats hammered the Indians 60-28 in a North Central Conference game at Memorial Gym.
McClain scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds. She also sparked the defense with two blocked shots and two steals.
Also for Kokomo (4-3, 1-1 NCC), Kamaria White had nine points, Aijia Elliott had eight points and Brooke Hughes and Ma’Kaela Drake had seven points apiece.
Elliott had nine rebounds, Hughes had seven boards and Omarea Daniels had six boards. Daniels also dished four assists. White had three assists.
Kokomo hosts Lafayette Jeff for an NCC game Wednesday.
WESTERN 66, LEBANON 49
Western gradually pulled away from Lebanon for a 17-point road win.
Caroline Long with dominant in the victory. The Panther junior scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. She was an efficient 14 of 19 from the field.
“She did a great job,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “She was at times [double-teamed]. She just finds ways to score, inside and out. I was really proud of her performance. I think it was a breakout performance for her, for sure.”
Also for the Panthers (4-3) Mackenzie York scored 10 points.
“We had lots of kids who contributed. It’s really fun when we can share it. It’s a definite team effort,” Pflueger said, noting it was a good bounce-back win after a hard-fought loss to Tipton on Nov. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.