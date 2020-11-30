Lewis Cass’ boys basketball team bounced back from a season-opening loss to Carroll to whip Southwood 75-51 on Saturday night at Southwood.
The Kings avenged an 86-75 loss to the Knights from a year ago.
After falling into a 3-0 hole, the Kings went on a 15-0 run.
“There’s very few times I would ever give myself much credit because these kids are incredible, but we went down 3-0 and we had some glimpses [from the Carroll game],” Cass coach Kyle Johnson told 102.3-FM in a postgame interview. “So I called timeout and I kind of lit the gym up a little bit. A tribute to them is they responded right there. They went on that big run. I was just thrilled on how they did.
“I told them when we were celebrating, I told them I’m sorry that I’m the ultimate coach, but 51 points is a little bit too much. They’re like, ‘Really?’ I can look at here, the ultimate coach, 19 of 31 from the free throw line. But we had some incredible performances.”
Tyson Good scored a career-high 25 points for the Kings (1-1). Carson Vest had a career game with 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Tyson Johnson added 10 points. Luke Chambers and Nolan Young scored nine apiece.
Chambers hit a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to give Cass a 45-22 lead at halftime. Good’s second dunk of the game to end the third quarter made it 55-28.
Cass out-rebounded Southwood (0-2) 40-16 and out-shot them 54% to 36% from the field.
Cass will look to defend its Cass County Tournament championship this week. The Kings face host Logansport at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Berry Bowl.
ANDERSON 65, KOKOMO 38
Kokomo ventured to Anderson on Saturday to begin North Central Conference play — and the Kats ran into a buzzsaw.
The Indians jumped to a 35-20 halftime advantage, then outscored the Kats 23-2 in the third quarter to blow it wide open.
The Indians finished with a 42-12 advantage in points off turnovers.
Indiana All-Star candidate Tyra Ford led the Indians with 26 points and eight rebounds. Aijia Elliott led the Kats (2-1 overall) with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Also for the Kats, Lilly Hicks had seven points and eight rebounds, Sanighia Balantine had seven points and seven boards and Kamaria White also had seven points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.