Northwestern’s Lexi Hale pulls in a rebound between Twin Lakes’ Hannah Hogden and Olivia Nickerson during the teams’ game Saturday. Hale had 10 rebounds for the Tigers, but Twin Lakes won 60-46.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Monday, Nov. 8
Tribune sports staff
Twin Lakes’ girls basketball team took control quickly and put Northwestern in a deep hole by halftime Saturday in a 60-46 TL victory. Twin Lakes led 20-5 after a quarter and 36-10 at halftime. That was enough cushion to withstand Northwestern outscoring TL 21-10 in the third quarter, trimming the lead to 15 points.
11-6-21 - Ashley Newell taking a shot on a fast break with Addison Bowsman trying to distract her as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - Addison Bowsman and Leah Carter going for a rebound as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - McKenna Layden making a 3 pointer late in the game as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - McKenna Layden draws a foul from Hannah Hodgen as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - McKenna Layden and Addison Bowsman going for a rebound as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - Anna Bishir is fouled by Olivia Nickerson while trying to take the ball in for a shot as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - Bailey Henry shooting early in game as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Basketball: Northwestern vs Twin Lakes
11-6-21 - Ashley Newell taking a shot on a fast break with Addison Bowsman trying to distract her as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - Addison Bowsman and Leah Carter going for a rebound as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - McKenna Layden making a 3 pointer late in the game as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - McKenna Layden draws a foul from Hannah Hodgen as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - McKenna Layden and Addison Bowsman going for a rebound as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - Anna Bishir is fouled by Olivia Nickerson while trying to take the ball in for a shot as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
11-6-21 - Bailey Henry shooting early in game as Northwestern looses to Twin Lakes 46-60. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“Twin Lakes shot the ball really well in the first half,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Fortunately, we were able to battle back in the second half, but we couldn’t quite get enough of a run. The girls were able to make some adjustments and certainly never gave up after such a slow start
“Playing two tough teams back to back early in the season is always a challenge but this will make us better in the long run.”
Northwestern (1-1) beat Carroll a day before the Twin Lakes game.
In Saturday’s game against visiting Twin Lakes, McKenna Layden led the Purple Tigers with 23 points and four assists, along with eight rebounds. Leah Carter scored 11 points and had six board. Lexi Hale grabbed 10 rebounds.
Addison Ward led TL (2-0) with 23 points, Olivia Nickerson scored 18 and Addison Bowsman nine.
TC GOES 1-1
Tri-Central lost its opener, then won the third-place game at the Kooper Kettle Classic at Mooristown, picking up its first win of the season. Cascade beat TC 60-30 in the first round, then TC rebounded to beat Henryville 45-19. The Trojans are 1-2.
OAK HILL 66, PERU 42
Peru dropped its season opener at home to Oak Hill. The Golden Eagles improved to 1-1.
