Maconaquah’s Lucy Loshnowsky looks to surge to the finish line in the Logansport Sectional’s girls race Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Loshnowsky took sixth place in 20:23, helping the Braves win the team title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Monday, Oct. 10
Mac girls, boys sweep XC sectional
Tribune sports staff
Maconaquah’s cross country teams swept the titles in the Logansport Sectional on Saturday.
Maconaquah’s girls team won its first title since 2017 and 13th all-time. The Braves’ boys team won its first title since 2009 and 10th all-time.
NW's Hannah Moore in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Courtney Adams in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac's Abby Jordan in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac's Abby Jordan in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Courtney Adams in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Aftin Griffin in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kendall Depoy in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Hannah Moore in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Pioneer's Violet Montgomery in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lauren Bradley in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac's Zoie Laber in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Hannah Moore in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac's Zoie Laber in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kendall Depoy in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah’s Lucy Loshnowsky looks to surge to the finish line in the Logansport Sectional’s girls race Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Loshnowsky took sixth place in 20:23, helping the Braves win the team title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Madelyn Shoaff in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac's Isaiah Wittenberg in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Enoch Hines and Pioneer's Carson Meyer in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Obadiah Greene in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Eli Harshbarger and Western's Rowan Hale in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac's Daylen Schrock in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Jacob Bumgarnder, Matthew Mitchell, and Gunnar Lashure in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah's Isaiah Wittenberg runs to a second-place finish in the cross country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac's Daylen Schrock in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Colin Feazel in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Rowan Hale in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Caleb Champion in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac's Kaden Miller in the Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass' Felix Palafox and Logansport's Benjuman Favors battle it out as they reach the finish line during the cross country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cross Country sectional at Logansport High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS RACE
Maconaquah’s girls team posted a score of 42 to finish comfortably ahead of 2021 champion Western (63) and Winamac (72). Northwestern (93) was fourth and Carroll (137) was fifth. The top five teams advance to the Culver Academies Regional.
The rest of the standings showed Lewis Cass (164) in sixth, Pioneer (193) in seventh, Eastern (206) in eighth and Logansport (240) in ninth.
Abby Jordan led the champion Braves. She covered the course in 19:21 and took third place. Zoie Laber (20:02, fourth), Lucy Loshnowsky (20:23, sixth), Samantha Jones (20:49, 11th) and Aubrey McClain (21:43, 18th) rounded out Mac’s scoring. Chloe Jordan (21:50, 20th) also had a top-20 run for the Braves.
Western’s top five runners were: Kendall Depoy (20:15, fifth place); Madelyn Shoaff (20:42.7, ninth); Lauren Bradley (20:54, 12th); Hattie Harlow (21:24, 15th); and Avery Shock (21:59, 22nd).
For Northwestern, the dynamic duo of Hannah Moore (18:57) and Courtney Adams (19:11) finished 1-2. For Moore, it was her third straight sectional title. Katelyn Saul (22:26, 26th) and Ashlyn Kelly (22:59, 30th) rounded out the Tigers’ scoring.
“Hannah and Courtney have been incredible to watch this entire year. They once again took 1 and 2,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “Courtney ran the most impressive last 400 [meters] of a cross country race that I have ever seen to take the runner-up spot.”
Carroll’s top five runners were: Anna Goodrich (21:39, 17th); Riley Hayden (22:30, 27th); Aubrey Salts (22:31, 28th); Madison Wagner (23:09, 22rd); and Jillian Salts (23:21, 34th).
The top 10 runners from non-advancing teams also move on to the regional. Those runners include seven KT-area runners — Cass’ Aftin Griffin (20:33, seventh); Eastern’s Ava Kantz (22:12, 24th); Kokomo’s Cami Caldwell (22:37, 29th); Cass’ Kylie Logan (23:02, 32nd); Eastern’s Lily Greene (23:57, 38th) and Alesia Rummel (23:57, 39th); and Cass’ AnnaLeigh Hedrick (24:06, 40th).
BOYS RACE
Maconaquah’s boys team posted a score of 51 to finish safely ahead of 2021 champion Northwestern (73) and Lewis Cass (75). Pioneer (134) was fourth and Logansport (137) was fifth. The top five teams advance to the Culver Academies Regional.
The rest of the standings showed Western (138) in sixth, Winamac (146) in seventh, Carroll (176) in eighth, Eastern (221) in ninth and Kokomo (236) in 10th.
Winamac’s Kolbey Wegner was the individual champion. He had a winning time of 16:36.
Isaiah Wittenberg led the champion Braves with a second-place finish in 16:46. Daylen Schrock (17:29, fifth), Kaden Miller (17:39, ninth), Kaden Hanson (17:51, 12th) and Isaiah Moore (18:26, 23rd) rounded out the Braves’ scoring.
Runner-up Northwestern’s top five runners were: Colin Feazel (17:33, sixth); Caleb Champion (17:36, eighth); Matthew Mitchell (18:11, 16th); Jacob Bumgadner (18:16, 19th); and Andrew Lesko (18:28, 24th).
“The boys gave it everything they had,” NW coach Perry said. “We knew it would take the best we have and a little luck. Maconaquah had their best day of the year and earned their sectional title. We have had a fun season fighting back and forth with them.”
Enoch Hines led Lewis Cass with a fourth-place finish. He clocked 17:24. The Kings’ other scoring runners were: Felix Palafox (17:45, 11th); Kale Skiles (18:16, 18th); Braxton Armstrong (18:18, 20th); and Gavin Grifin (18:22, 22nd).
The top 10 runners from non-advancing teams also move on to the regional. Those runners include nine KT-area runners — Western’s Rowan Hale (17:34, seventh); Eastern’s Obi Greene (17:34, 14th); Carroll’s Eli Harshbarger (18:11, 15th); Western’s Camden Raab (18:15, 17th); Kokomo’s Kelton Serra (18:35, 25th); Western’s Aden Yeary (18:48, 30th); Carroll’s Regan Wolf (18:53, 31st); Western’s Charlie Conkle (19:02, 33rd); and Peru’s Leland Brown (19:04, 34th).
BOYS TENNIS
INDIV. SECTIONAL
West Lafayette’s Arun Raman defeated Northwestern’s Aurel Vonzun 6-3, 6-3 to win the Kokomo Individual Sectional.
Vonzun closed the season with a 21-2 record.
GIRLS SOCCER
TIPTON 3, EASTERN 1
Kaiyah Money scored two goals to lead Tipton to a 3-1 victory over Eastern in the Class A Tipton Sectional final.
The Blue Devils (12-5) advance to Thursday’s regional semifinal. They will travel to Faith Christian, which defeated Lafayette Central Catholic 2-1 in the LCC Sectional championship match. Thursday’s winner will advance to next Saturday’s championship game at Taylor.
The sectional title is Tipton’s fourth straight.
“I’m so excited,” Tipton coach Taylor Heard said. “We started out the season, we knew we were rebuilding, we knew it was a young team. We knew we had big junior class, but we didn’t know how we’d adjust with the new players. Every game was different. We took every game under our belt — win or lose — and we learned something. We knew the end goal was, obviously, sectionals again.
“Grateful for the girls, grateful they stuck it out, grateful for the energy they brought. All of them are friends and that helps them. It’s fun to do this. Four-peat, I don’t know if it’s ever been done before, but it’s exciting.”
The 4-peat is a first for the Tipton soccer program — male or female.
Maddie Ringer scored the Blue Devils’ third goal, with 8:22 remaining in the match. Eastern’s Lydia Hertzog scored on a shot from outside the right post with 7:04 remaining.
Eastern keeper Ruby Sheets recorded 10 saves.
— Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
VOLLEYBALL
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Western went 2-1 and took third place in the six-team gathering.
In pool play, the Panthers beat the host Indians 25-18, 25-11, and Greenfield-Central beat Western 25-20, 25-12. After that, Western beat Frankfort 25-15, 25-17 in the third-place match.
Lacy Rathbun floored 17 kills over the three matches to lead Western’s attack. Kenzie Broman had 14 kills, Kieli Fogg had 33 assists and Kayleigh Turner had 26 assists. Reyce Gibson served 27 points, Rathbun served 26, Fogg and Linsay Guge had 23 apiece and Turner had 20.
Defensively, Guge had 41 digs, Fogg had 21 digs and Broman stuffed a dozen blocks.
“[It] was a strong finish to the season now it’s time to switch gears and focus on sectionals,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Western (20-10) faces Benton Central (27-3) in the opening round of the BC Sectional on Thursday.
NCC TOURNEY
Kokomo took sixth place in the North Central Conference tournament following losses to Richmond and Logansport.
Abby Hansen led Kokomo’s attack with 23 kills, Keihera Lang had 16 kills and Regan McClain had 14. Torre Willis distributed 43 assists. Hansen, Taylor Reed and Dani Tate served 10 points apiece. Defensively, Reed had 27 digs, Hansen had 17 and Tia Williams had 13.
Kokomo closed the regular season with a 13-16 record. The Kats had only six wins last season.
“It’s been a successful year and with only losing one senior, Keihera Lang, Kokomo could make some noise next year if hard work and dedication in the offseason are prominent,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said.
The Kats will play the McCutcheon-Marion winner in the Class 4A McCutcheon Sectional’s semifinal round Saturday. No. 2-ranked McCutcheon is the defending state champion.
MAC INVITE
Carroll posted a 4-0 day in Maconaquah’s invitational with victories over Taylor (25-9, 25-4), Knox (25-14, 25-17), Maconaquah (25-18, 25-9) and Warren Central (25-14, 25-10).
Eastern went 0-4 with losses to Norwell, Wes-Del, Southwood and Culver.
Carroll (14-17) plays Covington on Thursday in the Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional’s opening round. Eastern (14-16) plays Elwood on Tuesday in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional’s opener.
