Western’s boys cross country team dominated as expected in the IHSAA Logansport Sectional on Saturday.
The Panthers’ top five runners finished 1-2-5-6-7 for a tiny score of 21. Eastern was a distant runner-up with 104. Carroll (104), Northwestern (113) and Peru (150) rounded out the top five in the 11-team field. The top five teams advance to the Logansport Regional.
Also from the KT area, Maconaquah (175) was sixth, Kokomo (187) was seventh and Cass (225) was 10th.
As usual, Brayden Curnutt and Joseph Packard led Western’s charge. Curnutt was the individual winner in 16:46.7 and Packard was runner-up in 16:47.1.
“We wanted for Brayden and J.P. to take first and second overall. Having two runners that can finish that high in the race is huge going forward,” coach Gary Jewell said.
Western’s next wave of runners had Drew Caldwell (17:29.3) in fifth, Pete Bradshaw (17:29.4) in sixth and Matthew Edison (17:29.8) in seventh.
“I think the highlight for the team was having our 3-4-5 pack of Drew, Pete and Matthew finishing within a half second of each other. That led to our best 1-5 split of the season of only 43 seconds,” Jewell said.
“All seven of our runners improved on their times on this course from when we ran at the Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational back in August,” he added. “Our top five runners dropped a cumulative 2:12 from then.”
The sectional title is Western’s second in a row and 12th all-time.
Eastern’s Caleb Vogl and Brayden Richmond finished 3-4 with Vogl clocking 17:21 and Richmond following in 17:25. The Comets’ next runner was Jordan Armogum in 22nd with a time of 18:52. Eastern edged Carroll for second place on the tiebreaker, which was better sixth runner’s time.
“The boys had a great day. Everyone looked solid, and it was great to see Caleb and Brayden in the top five. I thought we might have a shot at second place going into the race, and it took the whole team racing well to do it,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said.
Carroll put three runners in the top 20 — Mason Ray (eighth, 17:30), Jake Skinner (13th, 18:21) and Eli Harshbarger (18th, 18:34).
Northwestern also had three in the top 20 — Caleb Champion (10th, 17:48), Caden Lechner (15th, 18:25) and Isaiah Kanable (20th, 18:49).
“Top to bottom, the boys did what needed done to get one more week at regional. This was a team goal,” Northwestern coach Dave Stevens said.
Peru was led by Alex Legg’s 19th-place finish. He clocked 18:46.
The top 10 runners from non-advancing teams qualified for the regional as individuals. Maconaquah and Kokomo had two runners apiece qualify — Isaiah Wittenberg (12th, 18:10) and Kaden Miller (30th, 19:26) for the Braves and Collin Keesling (14th, 18:25) and Bryan Stoltzfus (24th, 18:57) for the Kats. Cass’ Enoch Hines (17th, 18:33) also is moving on.
GIRLS XC
LOGAN SECTIONAL
Winamac used a balanced showing to win its first sectional championship. The Warriors’ top five runners finished 9-10-12-14-27 for a score of 72.
Maconaquah (86), Western (96), Carroll (98) and Cass (109) rounded out the top five in the 11-team field. The top five teams advance to the Logansport Regional.
From the area, Eastern (165) was seventh, Northwestern (222) was ninth, Kokomo (226) was 10th and Peru (298) was 11th.
Individually, Northwestern freshman Hannah Moore took first place with a time of 19:19.
“Hannah ran an outstanding race,” Northwestern coach Dave Stevens said.
Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell was runner-up in 19:36.
“This was a great way for Julynne to start off the IHSAA tournament, and I know she is focused on making a deep run in the tournament,” Kokomo coach Chadrick Salinas said.
Abby Jordan led runner-up Maconaquah with a third-place finish in 20:01. The Braves also put Karli Miller (fifth, 20:44) and Lauren Driscoll (eighth, 21:02) in the top 10.
Western had four runners in the top 20 — Cami Caldwell (15th, 21:38), Sarah Manuel (18th, 22:04.3), Lauren Bradley (19th, 22:04.9) and Avery Shock (20th, 22:05.2).
Chloe Goodrich led Carroll with a fourth-place finish in 20:17. The Cougars also had top-20 runs from Isabelle Altic (11th, 21:20) and Anna Goodrich (16th, 21:41).
Cass was led by Makenna Leicht (sixth, 20:52) and Liberty Scott (13th, 21:29).
The top 10 runners from non-advancing teams qualified for the regional as individuals. Northwestern qualified Moore and Ella Deck (26th, 22:53). Kokomo qualified Spidell. Eastern qualified Ella Kantz (21st, 22:27) and Emily Slaughter (22nd, 22:28).
“It was good to see Ella make it to the regional her senior year,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said, “and Emily ran a 24-second PR to move on, as well.”
GIRLS SOCCER
TIPTON 7, TC 1
The eighth-ranked Blue Devils took the championship of the Class A Tipton Sectional with a 7-1 victory over their Tipton County rivals. The Blue Devils led 2-0 at halftime and 2-1 early in the second half before pulling away.
Kaiya Money scored two goals in the first half and finished with three goals to lead Tipton, which won its second straight sectional title. Ella Wolfe also had a hat trick, converting three penalty kicks, and Abigail Parker also scored.
Lily Stogdill scored Tri-Central’s goal off a feed by Abby Hoback. Kaylee Beard had 20 saves for the Trojans, who finish the season 9-8.
“We scored four minutes into the second half to make it 2-1,” TC coach David Mast said. “It was still only 3-1 with about 20 minutes to go. We stayed with the game plan, were able to frustrate them for quite a while. Last 20 minutes we got tired. I don’t know if they ended up with three or four penalty kicks.
“[I’m] proud of the season. We won a couple games with only 10 girls. Most of our games we only had 11 and still managed to win our conference, have a winning season. [It was good] to come in for 60 minutes against a very good team, to be competitive, to force them to wonder if they’re going to pull it out. Proud of all the work they’ve put in.”
Tipton (11-3-1) advances to the Northwestern Regional on Saturday. The Devils will face No. 4 Eastbrook (10-4-1) in the second semifinal. No. 2 Lafayette Central Catholic and No. 5 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian are in the opening semifinal.
VOLLEYBALL
MAC INVITE
Eastern reached the championship of Maconaquah’s invitational where Culver topped the Comets 25-10, 25-18. Earlier, Eastern defeated both Southern Wells (25-14, 25-7) and Maconaquah (25-22, 25-17) while Wes-Del beat Eastern 25-15, 23-25, 16-14.
The Comets’ Loralei Evans had four-match totals of 38 kills, 10 block kills, 34 serve receptions, 19 digs, 29 service points and seven aces. Emma Sandlin had 81 assists, 22 digs and 20 points. Kate Harrison had 19 kills, 21 serve receptions and 26 digs. Trista Rice had 13 serve receptions, 17 digs, 17 points and six aces. Makenna Titus had 26 serve receptions, 32 digs and 18 points.
Eastern faces Mississinewa in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Western went 1-2 and finished in fifth place in Twin Lakes’ invitational. Benton Central beat Western 25-19, 25-16 and Rochester beat the Panthers 25-17, 25-22. The Panthers then beat the host Indians 25-17, 25-21.
The Panthers’ leaders for the day included Taylor Scott (28 service points), Abby Guge (27 digs), Hilary Merica (17 kills), Sadie Harding (26 assists) and Haley Scott (six blocks).
“It was some good competition before we head into sectionals [this] week. The girls played well,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Western faces Peru in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional’s opening round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
N. MONT. TOURNEY
Peru went 1-3 and finished in sixth place in North Montgomery’s tournament.
Peru’s victory came against Lawrence Central (25-11, 25-14). In Peru’s other matches, Parke Heritage beat the Bengal Tigers 25-4, 25-15; Northview beat the Bengals 25-21, 25-7; and Wabash beat the Bengals 25-9, 25-16.
Caitlin Miller totaled eight kills for Peru. Cate Wolfe contributed 16 service points and 22 assists. Defensively, Casidy Bartel had 24 digs and 26 serve receptions and Emma Eldridge had 28 serve receptions.
Peru faces Western in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional’s opening round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
