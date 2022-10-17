Maconaquah took second place and Western grabbed third place in the IHSAA Culver Academies Cross Country Regional’s girls race on Saturday.
Warsaw posted a score of 51 to win the title. After Maconaquah (80) and Western (96), Winamac (124) was fourth and Manchester (146) edged Northwestern (147) for fifth. The top five teams advance to the New Prairie Semistate.
Culver Academies (156), Plymouth (164), Carroll (209) and Triton (250) rounded out the 10-team field.
Zoie Laber and Abby Jordan led Maconaquah with top-10 runs. Laber took eighth in 19:45 and Jordan was ninth in 19:47. Mac coach Allen Sayger said Laber “ran her best race ever.”
The Braves’ scoring five also included: Lucy Loshnowsky (20:37, 20th); Samantha Jones (21:26, 29th); and Chloe Jordan (21:28, 30th).
Western’s top five runners were: Kendall Depoy (19:53, 11th); Madelyn Shoaff (20:38, 21st); Hattie Harlow (20:50, 22nd); Lauren Bradley (21:05, 25th); and Avery Shock (21:46, 35th). Depoy cracked 20:00 for the first time.
Northwestern was led by the 2-3 finish of Hannah Moore (18:46) and Courtney Adams (19:08). They are advancing to the semistate as individuals. The top 10 runners on non-advancing teams earn individual spots.
Lewis Cass’ Aftin Griffin (19:45, seventh) and Carroll’s Anna Goodrich (21:47, 36th) also made the cut to advance as individuals.
Goodrich finished one spot ahead of Eastern’s Ava Kantz for the last individual spot. Kantz clocked 21:51.
BOYS XC
CA REGIONAL
Warsaw posted a tiny score of 33 to run away with the boys title in the Culver Academies Regional. The host Eagles (91) were second, Rochester (125) was third, Maconaquah (126) was fourth and Lewis Cass (130) was fifth. Those five teams advance to the New Prairie Semistate.
Northwestern (144), Manchester (154), Pioneer (166), Plymouth (224) and Logansport (235) rounded out the 10-team field.
Isaiah Wittenberg led Maconaquah with a runner-up finish. He covered the course in 16:57. Also scoring for the Braves were: Daylen Schrock (17:54, 28th); Kaden Hanson (18:09, 31st); Isaiah Moore (18:46, 44th); and Kaden Miller (18:46, 46th).
Cass’ top five runners were: Enoch Hines (17:24, 16th); Felix Palafox (17:48, 26th); Kale Skiles (18:25, 35th); Gavin Griffin (18:25, 36th); and Braxton Armstrong (18:42, 42nd).
The top 10 runners on non-advancing teams also move on to the semistate. Those runners include Western’s Aden Yeary (17:24, 15th) and Rowan Hale (17:36, 21st) and Northwestern’s Colin Feazel (17:33, 20th).
Western coach Gary Jewell noted Yeary bettered his personal-best time by 37 seconds.
“Aden Yeary [ran] about as good of a tactical race that I’ve seen,” Jewell said. “He passed 22 runners after the 1K and scored a new personal best in the process. He wasn’t happy with his performance at sectional last week so it didn’t surprise me that he ran a much better race this time.
“It didn’t surprise to me that he PR’d. What caught me off guard was by how much.”
Northwestern’s Caleb Champion (17:57, 29th) finished 10 seconds back of the last individual advancing spot.
NOBLESVILLE REGIONAL
Tipton’s Evan Long turned in a crisp time of 16:10 to take 23rd place in the Noblesville Regional. He earned one of the top 10 individual advancing spots to the Shelbyville Semistate.
VOLLEYBALL
OAK HILL SECTIONAL
Northwestern won the first two sets against Norwell in their semifinal match, but the Knights battled back for a 3-2 win (19-25, 16-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-3).
“We had a great start to this match, but momentum definitely shifted in Norwell’s favor and we struggled to get our confidence back after the third game,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with 11 kills and four blocks. She also had 17 digs and three aces. Tori Closson had 31 digs, Emily Goltz had six kills, Anna Bishir served 12 service points (two aces) and had blocks, Lexi Closson contributed 17 assists, nine digs and nine points (three aces) and Ella Barnett had 15 points.
Northwestern closed with a 21-7 record.
“No one wants to see a season come to an end and these girls have been such a joy to coach and have played hard with great attitudes all season long,” Kathie Layden said. “The four seniors [Goltz, Bailey Henry, Tori Closson and McKenna Layden] have had a great volleyball career at NW but more importantly are fantastic kids. They will be missed.”
In the opening semifinal, Bellmont beat Maconaquah 3-0 (25-4, 25-8, 25-5). In the final, Bellmont beat Norwell 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-21).
M-G SECTIONAL
Eastern jumped to a 1-0 lead against Madison-Grant in the Class 2A M-G Sectional final, but the Argylls stormed back for a 3-1 win (20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15).
“We came out and surprised Madison-Grant, but they regathered and turned their offense and defense up a notch in the next three sets,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “The girls gave a valiant effort, but were exhausted from [the morning semifinal match] and we struggled offensively.”
Jenna Odle floored 12 kills to lead the Comets’ attack. Shelby Rice and Jaeleigh Secrease backed her with five kills apiece. Odle, Hannah Morrisett and Audra Flanary served 11 points apiece. Defensively, Odle stuffed 21 blocks, Audra Flanary had 24 digs and 19 serve receptions, Katie Hendricks had 16 digs and 30 serve receptions and Rice also had 16 digs.
In the semifinal round, Eastern rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to beat Eastbrook 3-2 (17-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 17-15).
“The girls came from behind in the fourth set and the fifth set, showing how mentally tough they can be. I was super proud of their teamwork and effort,” Liza Flanary said.
Odle led the offense with 19 kills and Audra Flanary followed with nine. Adalyn Downing served 18 points. Defensively, Odle had 10 blocks, Rice had 26 digs, Audra Flanary had 17 digs and 27 serve receptions and Hendricks had 19 serve receptions.
In the second semifinal, Madison-Grant beat Tipton 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-22).
McCUTCHEON SECTIONAL
Kokomo’s season came to an end with a loss to No. 2-ranked McCutcheon in the Class 4A McCutcheon Sectional’s opening semifinal. The defending state champion Mavs beat the Kats 25-2, 25-7, 25-11.
Kokomo closed the season with a 13-17 record, a seven-win improvement from the 2021 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.