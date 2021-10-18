The girls squads from Maconaquah and Western, the Northwestern boys team, and nine individuals qualified for semistate action on the strength of strong showings at the Culver Academies Cross Country Regional on Saturday.
The top five teams at the regional and top 10 individuals who aren’t on an advancing team qualify for next Saturday’s New Prairie Semistate.
At the girls meet, Northwestern’s Hannah Moore was the overall winner and took the first of 10 individual advancing spots to the semistate. Moore set the pace in a time of 19:41. Also taking individual spots were Cass’ Makenna Leicht, who was third in 20:12, and teammate Liberty Scott, who was 14th in 21:06.
On the team front, Warsaw won with a score of 46, followed by Rochester (90), Culver Academies (111), Maconaquah (118) and Western (136).
Abby Jordan paced the Braves, taking fourth in 20:14, followed by Lucy Loshnowsky (24th, 21:39), Lauren Driscoll (33rd, 22:05), Samantha Jones (34th, 22:11), and Aubrey McClain (41st, 22:47).
Lauren Bradley led Western in 21st in a time of 21:28, followed by Madelyn Shoaff (25th, 21:49), Hattie Harlow (27th, 21:51), Destiny Herr (38th, 22:35), and Cami Caldwell (48th, 23:10).
Cass (203) finished ninth in the team race and Northwestern (235) was 10th.
Following Leicht and Scott for Cass were Emerson Jones (78th, 25:37), Hannah Zamora (79th, 25:40), and Fernanda Montiel (81st, 25:58).
Rounding out Northwestern’s scoring runners were Katelyn Saul (61st, 24:19), Hannah Troyer (70th, 24:59), Ella Deck (75th, 25:19) and Sally Freeman (83rd, 26:01).
Competing as individuals at the regional, Carrol’s Anna Goodrich was 29th (21:57) and Aubrey Salts was 74th (25:15), Peru’s Madi Nallenwag was 65th (24:36), and Eastern’s Emily Slaughter was 76th (25:31), Lily Greene was 77th (25:36) and Alesia Rummel was 84th (26:23).
BOYS RACE
Northwestern took the final team spot for the semistate, taking fifth. Warsaw was first with a dominant score of 27 and putting all seven of its runners in the top 20. Culver was second (84), Plymouth third (104), Rochester fourth (117), and Northwestern fifth (141).
Western was seventh (186) and Cass ninth (197).
Caleb Champion led the Purple Tigers, taking 23rd in 18:22. Isaiah Kanable was 30th (18:40), Caden Lechner was 33rd (18:46), Matthan McGriff 36th (18:59), and Colin Feazel 42nd (19:05).
“Northwestern hasn’t sent a boys team to semistate in a long time,” NW coach Joshua Perry said. “The boys were focused and ready to give it everything they had. We have hit almost every goal we made for this season. We know it’s going to take a lot for anyone to move on next week. I’m interested to see how the boys will respond knowing they have to go for gold or go home.”
On the individual side, Maconaquah’s Isaiah Wittenberg was second overall and took the first advancing individual spot in a time of 17:12, one second ahead of Warsaw’s lead runner. Also advancing as individuals are Western’s Pete Bradshaw (seventh, 17:37), Maconaquah’s Daylen Schrock (14th, 18:07), Cass’ Enoch Hines (15th, 18:09), Kokomo’s Collin Keesling (18th, 18:14), and Cass’ Dominic Gilbert (27th, 18:37).
Also for Western, Charles Conkle was 45th (19:11), Brady Parks was 47th (19:20), Taylor Rathbun was 49th (19:22), and Aden Yeary was 67th (20:16).
Rounding out the Cass scoring runners were Felix Palafox (58th, 19:49), Kolten Young (68th, 20:32) and Braxton Armstrong (69th, 20:32).
On the individual front, Carroll’s Eli Harshbarger was 52nd (19:40), Eastern’s J.T. Webster was 53rd (19:40) and Obadiah Greene was 59th (19:49), Peru’s Leland Brown was 60th (19:53), and Kokomo’s Kelton Serra was 62nd (20:06).
NOBLESVILLE REGIONAL
At the Noblesville boys regional, Tipton’s Evan Long took an individual advancing spot after placing 29th in 16:51.8. He will compete in next Saturday’s Shelbyville Semistate.
Also competing at the regional for Tipton, Chris Adams was 87th (19:16.2).
VOLLEYBALL
McCUTHEON 3, KOKOMO 0
The Wildkats had the bye and fell in the semifinals, dropping a 25-5, 25-10, 25-5 match to McCutcheon. The Mavs then went on to sweep Harrison in the championship match.
Abby Hansen led both the front row and back for Kokomo with five kills and five digs. Mia Federspill had six assists and three digs. Jada Claire Broomfield had four digs and Jaylynn Warden and Kinley Martin three each.
OTHER SECTIONALS
At the Class A Daleville Sectional, Tri-Central swept Southern Wells in the semifinal round to advance to play host Daleville in the championship. In the title match, Daleville swept TC 25-22, 25-7, 25-15.
• At the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional, Taylor and Tipton fell in the semifinals. Taylor lost to Blackford in a match that went down to the wire. Blackford won 25-9, 25-9, 21-25, 25-27, 15-12. Tipton dropped a four-setter, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19, to Madison-Grant. The Argylls went on to sweep Blackford in the sectional final.
• At the Class 2A Rossville Sectional, Carroll fell 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 to Clinton Prairie in the semifinal round. Rossville went on to win the title, beating CP in five sets.
