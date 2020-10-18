Tipton’s girls soccer squad started Saturday by upending Eastbrook in the semfinals of the Class A Northwestern Regional, but couldn’t hold off defending state runner-up Lafayette Central Catholic in the final.
No. 2-ranked LCC (14-3) scored twice against a strong wind in the first half and found the net four more times after halftime for a 6-0 victory over the No. 8 Blue Devils (12-4-2) in the title game. Tipton forward Ella Wolfe had a handful of chances in the opening 40 minutes and forced a save but the Blue Devils’ half of the scoreboard was still on 0 at halftime despite looks at goal.
“We just needed to finish,” Tipton coach Taylor Heard said. “Their defense is almost as strong as their offense. We had the chances, we just couldn’t get them in.
“They are the best offensive team we’ve played this season. We knew that because we had played them [in a 7-3 regular season loss]. We changed things up [for the final]. They’re just so quick in transition.”
Tipton goalie Lauren Schram finished with nine saves and faced an increasing barrage of pressure in the second half as LCC went with a strong northbound wind. LCC ended any doubt about the outcome with a three-goal flurry from the 52nd minute to the 55th to push the lead to 5-0.
“Last year to this year we’ve almost doubled in size [of the squad], and we’re playing tough competition,” Heard said.
Those positives helped get the Blue Devils to the final but not through it.
“I feel like mentally they got beat in the second half. We just got pretty defeated, deflated in the second half. It’s hard to be deflated fighting against the wind,” Heard said.
Tipton upset No. 4 Eastbrook 1-0 in the semifinals. Blue Devil freshman Hallie Wolfe scored midway through the first half on an assist from Abigail Parker and the Tipton defense made the goal stand up the rest of the way.
The Blue Devils graduate six seniors of the regional squad but can return as many as 17 players. Tipton had 11 freshmen and six juniors on the squad.
MARION SECTIONAL
Kokomo saw its season come to an end with a loss to Harrison in the Class 4A Marion Regional’s semifinal round. The Raiders beat the Kats 22-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-21.
The Kats finished the season 14-13. McCutcheon beat Harrison 3-0 in the championship.
ROSSVILLE SECTIONAL
Carroll defeated Lewis Cass 3-2 (24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13) in the Class 2A Rossville Sectional championship.
Makayla McMains and Adelle May led Carroll’s attack with 16 kills apiece and Paige Jones backed them with 13 kills. Jones had 21 assists and May had 19. Defensively, McMains stuffed eight blocks, Madison Wagner had six blocks and Maryn Worl had five blocks. Morgan Viney topped the Cougars in digs with 20 and McMains had 19.
In the semifinal round, Cass defeated Seeger 3-1 (25-23, 28-26, 17-25, 25-19) and Carroll beat Clinton Prairie 3-1 (27-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18).
McMains highlighted the Cougars’ semifinal win with 16 kills and nine blocks. May had 17 assists.
Carroll (23-5) advances to face Madison-Grant (23-11) in the Elwood Regional’s opening semifinal Saturday. Wapahani (25-5) and South Adams (23-7) are in the other semifinal.
Carroll is a three-time sectional champion, having previously won in 2017 (2A) and 1974.
TAYLOR SECTIONAL
Tipton built 1-0 and 2-1 set advantages in the Class 2A Taylor Sectional championship, but Madison-Grant controlled the final two sets for a 3-2 win. The final scoreline was 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 15-9.
Carly Ripberger fueled Tipton’s attack with 28 assists, which pushed her final career total to 3,013. Ashlee Schram had 11 kills, Marika Herron had 10 and Joni Ripberger had nine. Defensively, Lainey Armes led the Blue Devils (25-7) with 30 digs and Schram had three blocks.
In the semifinal round, Tipton breezed past Taylor 25-3, 25-12, 25-7. Schram and Rebekah Ankrum floored 10 kills apiece, Carly Ripberger had 28 assists, Herron had 10 digs and Schram had three blocks.
COWAN SECTIONAL
Tri-Central faced the tough task of going against defending state champion Cowan in the Class A Cowan Sectional’s semifinal round. The powerful Blackhawks defeated TC 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-17).
The Blackhawks beat Wes-Del 3-2 in the final for their fourth straight sectional title.
