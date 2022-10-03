Led by the championship effort of Abby Jordan and an entire team of all-conference performers, Maconaquah’s girls cross country won the five-team Three Rivers Conference meet by a healthy 38-point margin on Saturday at Tippecanoe Valley.
Mac was tops with a miserly score of 22, Manchester was second at 60, Northfield third with 81, Wabash fourth at 91, and Tippy Valley fifth at 94.
“For the first time since joining the Three Rivers Conference, the Maconaquah Lady Braves have earned the title of champions,” Mac coach Allen Sayger said. “The Lady Braves dominated the meet, with all six of their runners earning all-conference medals and finishing in the top 10.”
Jordan cruised to first place in 19:12, finishing just four seconds off Mac’s school record time. Zoie Laber was fourth (19:51), Lucy Loshnowsky was fifth (20:40), Chloe Jordan seventh (21:06), and Samantha Jones ninth (21:34). Sixth runner Aubrey McClain was 10th in 21:39 to take a spot on the all-TRC squad despite finishing outside the scoring five.
In the boys race, which had seven teams, the Braves finished second. Wabash won with a tight score of 34, followed by Maconaquah at 49, Rochester at 62, Manchester at 77, Northfield at 139, Peru at 172, and Tippecanoe Valley at 183.
Mac’s Isaiah Wittenberg repeated as the individual champ, finishing in 16:54. Daylen Schrock was ninth (17:37), Kaden Miller was 10th (17:42), Kaden Hanson was 13th (18:23), and Isaiah Moore 16th (18:40). Wittenberg, Schrock and Miller were named to the 12-member all-conference team.
GIRLS XC
HC MEET
Western took second place behind champion West Lafayette at the Hoosier Conference meet at Benton Central. Kendal Depoy led Western, taking seventh in 20:02, followed by Maddy Shoaf (10th, Hattie Harlow (11th), Lauren Bradley (12th) and Avery Shock (18th). Depoy’s time was the fastest time for a freshman in school history and second-fastest 5K all-time for Western.
Western coach Ray Tetrault noted the Panthers came within 10 points of unseating West Lafayette as champion.
Northwestern was third. Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams again paced the Tigers with a 1-2 finish. Moore won in 18:28 and Adams was second in 18:59. Katelyn Saul was 27th (22:14), Bella Winrotte 32nd (22:47), and Ashlyn Kelly 39th (23:12).
“They have come a long way and continue to get better,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “”We have had two weeks in a row with lots of personal bests and the girls are all healthy and ready for the state tournament.
HHC MEET
Carroll won the meet for the third time in four years, posting a strong score of 41. Clinton Prairie was second at 52, Clinton Central third at 78, Eastern fourth at 86, and Delphi fifth. Rossville was incomplete. Only six schools had runners at the meet.
Rossville’s Ariel Abbott was the meet winner in 20:35.6 though her place didn’t count in the point totals of complete teams as the Hornets were incomplete.
Anna Goodrich took second place and led Carroll to victory in a time of 21:32.5. Riley Hayden was fourth for the Cougars (21:48), Aubrey Salts eighth (22:48.5), Cora Rich 14th (23:32.4), and Madison Wagner 18th (23:51.4).
Ava Kantz was fifth to lead Eastern (21:48.8), followed by Lily Greene (10th, 23:02.6), Alesia Rummel (15th, 23:41.6), Addie Conner (31st, 27:27.2), and Hailey Rose 34th, 35:36.8).
“Ava and Lily also set new personal records, while Addie Conner put in a season-best time,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said.
BOYS XC
HC MEET
West Lafayette won the meet, followed by Rensselaer, Cass, Hamilton Heights and Northwestern.
Colin Feazel led Northwestern in 10th (17:26), Matthew Mitchell was 22nd (17:57), Jacob Bumgardner 26th (18:06), Ryland Barnes 43rd (18:45) and Andrew Lesko 44th (18:47).
“We fought through illness this weekend and that knocked out a few of our runners, but everyone that ran had a great race,” Perry said. “They could have easily backed down and given up, but they all gave everything they had. A big part of the team’s effort came from senior captain Colin Feazel. He ran a great PR.”
HHC MEET
Clinton Prairie won the meet with a score of 54, followed by Rossville (74), Carroll (77), Clinton Central (81), Tri-Central (106), Eastern (122), and Delphi (149). Sheridan was incomplete.
For Carroll, Eli Harshbarger was sixth (17:56.8), Regan Wolf eighth (18:11.7), Bryce Salgat 14th (18:51.9), Porter Dick 23rd (19:46.9), and Noah Johnson 26th (20:17.2).
Ethan Gibson led Tri-Central in fourth (17:43.2), followed by Tyler Gibson (15th, 18:56.7), Logan Younce (21st , 19:33.3), Josh Summers (22nd, 19:37.1), and Doug Baty (44th, 30:23.7).
Obi Greene paced the Comets, taking fifth (17:51.4), followed by Kamp Miller (16th, 19:09.2), Jakob Bertoline (28th, 20:40.1), Amos Greene (34th, 21:59.5) and Sam Duke (39th, 23:01).
“The boys ran really excellent races and six of them set new personal records,” Cox said.
Clinton Prairie’s Hayden Kemple was the individual champ, finishing in 16:25.8.
GIRLS GOLF
STATE FINALS
Western junior Elizabeth Mercer fired a 79 in the final round of the IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. Her 36-total of 159 was good for a share of 16th place in the 100-player field.
Mercer earned a spot on the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s All-State team, which features 20 players — the top 10 at state with the other 10 spots determined by a points system that takes into account the regular season, sectionals and regionals.
It’s Mercer’s third All-State honor.
Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker took the title with a dominant showing. She had rounds of 3-under 69 and 73 for a total of 142, nine shots better than the runner-up. Carmel won the team title with a score of 629. Castle and Center Grove tied for second at 643.
VOLLEYBALL
HC TOURNEY
In the Hoosier Conference tournament, which was held at Benton Central, Northwestern posted a 1-2 record and took sixth place, Western went 2-2 and took seventh place and Lewis Cass went 0-2 and finished 10th.
Northwestern beat Western 25-17, 25-19 in between a pair of losses. Hamilton Heights beat the Tigers 25-16, 25-23 and Tipton beat the Tigers 25-21, 25-23.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with 25 kills over the three matches. She also recorded 33 digs, 15 assists and six blocks. Also for the Tigers, Tori Closson had 39 digs and 13 service points, Lexi Closson had 42 assists and 22 points, Emily Goltz floored 14 kills and served 13 points, Anna Bishir had 11 kills and 10 digs and Ella Barnett had 10 points and 10 digs.
Western opened with a victory over Cass (25-16, 25-10) and closed with a victory over Twin Lakes (25-20, 25-22). In between, West Lafayette beat the Panthers 25-13, 25-22, and Northwestern beat the Panthers.
Kieli Fogg provided Western a spark by recording 30 service points and 34 assists over the four matches. Also for Western (17-9), Lacy Rathbun had an all-action line of 25 kills, 32 digs and 26 points, Linsay Guge had 59 digs and 36 points, Kayleigh Turner had 31 points, 30 assists and 22 digs, Kenzie Broman had 17 kills and nine blocks, Kenna Smith floored 15 kills and Reyce Gibson had 25 points and 21 digs.
“[The day] really showed us a lot about our team. I think the girls saw some things they needed to see and do together going into sectionals and that is awesome,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Cass dropped both of its matches. After Western beat the Kings, Rensselaer beat Cass 25-15, 23-25, 15-8.
