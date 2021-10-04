Western’s girls golf team took 12th, Tipton’s Lucy Quigley was 16th, Western’s Elizabeth Mercer was 31st and Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter was 62nd as the local contingent finished play in the two-day IHSAA State Finals Saturday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel.
Quigley shot rounds of 76 Friday and 81 Saturday to shoot 157 in the tourney and tie Carmel’s Ava Hedrick, Culver Academies’ Yiling Zhang and Eleanor Teglia, and Castle’s Lydie Bauersfeld for 16th in the 100-player field. The Blue Devil senior was making her third appearance at state and moved up a spot from last year’s 17th-place finish.
The Panthers finished 15th as a team last season and moved up three spots this year with largely the same team. Sophomore No. 1 Elizabeth Mercer led the Panthers, shooting 83-80—163 to tie for 31st. Senior Kylee Duncan shot 98-94—192 for 76th. Ava Williamson shot 101-99—200 and Natalie Nutt shot 99-101—200 as the junior teammates tied for 83rd. And senior Chloe Barker shot 105-109—214 to finish 88th.
Mercer had tied for 58th last year while Duncan was 88th.
Northwestern senior Koetter shot 86-91—177 to cap her career in her first state meet.
Evansville North repeated as the team champion, shooting 606 to win by 18 strokes over Homestead. Westfield was third at 637, two shots ahead of Castle.
In the individual race, just one stroke separated first from second, and second from third. Lapel’s Macy Beeson won with an even-par 144, giving her back-to-back state titles. Evansville North’s Chloe Johnson was second at 145 and Franklin’s Ava Ray was third at 146.
The Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association announced its All-State team following the final round and Quigley and Mercer both made it. For Quigley, it was her third straight all-state accolade. For Mercer, it was her second straight.
BOYS XC
HC MEET
Northwestern took third place at the Hoosier Conference meet at Tipton. West Lafayette won with a score of 37, followed by Hamilton Heights (96) and Northwestern (113).
Caleb Champion led the Purple Tigers, finishing 11th (17:26), followed by Caden Lechner (18th, 17:40), Isaiah Kanable (20th, 17:43) Matthan McGriff (31st, 18:13) and Colin Feazel (33rd, 18:17).
“The boys really brought it,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “We had five PRs and dropped nearly two minutes from our team’s season-best time. Third place isn’t where we wanted to be, but you have to respect what West Lafayette and Hamilton Heights accomplished. We brought everything we had and it was a great way to start the championship season.”
NCC MEET
Kokomo finished eighth out of 10 teams in the North Central Conference meet at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater in Lafayette.
Lafayette Jeff edged Harrison, 40-42, for the title. Kokomo had a score of 216.
Collin Keesling led the Wildkats with a fifth-place finish. He clocked 17:05.
“Collin knocked 20 seconds off his previous PR set just a couple weeks ago,” coach Jordan Ousley said. “He ran an excellent race and outkicked four other athletes down the home stretch to secure fifth place, which made him All-NCC. He is setting himself up nicely for the IHSAA tournament coming up and if he continues to race well he will put himself in position to advance in the postseason.”
Also scoring for the Kats were: Kelton Serra (19:12); Parker Cage (19:30); Noah Thompson (20:47); and Amadeusz Alcalde (20:59).
TRC MEET
Maconaquah’s Isaiah Wittenberg took first place at the Three Rivers Conference meet at Tippecanoe Valley, leading the Braves to a fourth-place finish out of seven complete teams at the meet. Rochester was first with a score of 44.
The Braves scored 89 with Wittenberg posting the minimum as he covered the course in 16:46. He led the all-conference team, joined by teammates Kaden Miller in seventh (17:58) and Daylen Schrock in eighth (18:06). The top 12 runners earned all-TRC accolades. Also for the Braves, Quinn Richard was 37th (20:51) and Cole Nye was 46th (21:52).
Peru took sixth with a score of 139. Bengal lead runner Aiden Stewart was named all-conference after taking 12th in 18:16. Leland Brown was 21st (19:10), Landon Caldwell was 32nd (20:21), Cody Legg was 41st (21:43), and Cian Hazlett was 47th (22:00).
GIRLS XC
HC MEET
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore took first place overall and led the Tigers to an eighth-place finish at the Hoosier Conference meet at Tipton. She posted a school-record time of 18:13.
Northwestern posted a score of 180. In addition to Moore, Katelyn Saul was 38th (23:06), Hannah Troyer was 47th (24:50), Ella Deck was 49th (25:00) and Sally Freeman was 53rd (25:53).
“We had a fantastic day,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “We had five PRs and continued closing the gap on some sectional teams. [Moore] had me worried as she came through the first mile way ahead of the pace we discussed pre-race. She ran an incredibly tough race by herself to drop over 40 seconds from her time at state last year. She has done a fantastic job being a leader this season and is ready to try and bring the entire team to regionals with her this season.”
NCC MEET
Kokomo finished sixth out of seven complete teams in the NCC meet at the Tippecanoe Amphitheater in Lafayette.
Harrison posted a miserly score of 24 to run away with the title. McCutcheon was a distant second with 70. Kokomo had a score of 150.
Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell was the individual runner-up. She covered the course in 19:35.91. The Kats’ second finisher was Maria Nasimoto in 31st, with a time of 23:53.79.
TRC MEET
Maconaquah’s Abby Jordan covered the Tippy Valley course in 19:53 to take first place overall and lead the Braves to a second-place finish among five complete teams at the league meet. Rochester took first with 35 points, followed by Mac at 44.
Maconaquah put two more runners in the 12-member all-conference list as Lucy Loshnowsky was ninth (21:38) and Samantha Jones 11th (22:23). Next for the Braves, Lauren Driscoll was 13th (22:42) and Aubrey McClain 14th (22:47.
Peru was incomplete. Madi Nallenweg led Peru in 33rd (25:13), followed by Chloe Holler (41st, 27:44), Anna Roush (42nd, 28:22) and Skyler Miser (45th, 30:42).
VOLLEYBALL
HC TOURNEY
Northwestern’s unbeaten run to start the season was halted at the league tourney as the Purple Tigers fell in the semifinals, then rebounded to win their last match to take third place. The Tigers (21-1) beat Cass 25-18, 25-6, fell to Class A No. 2 Lafayette Central Catholic 25-21, 25-20, and beat Hamilton Heights 26-24, 25-21.
“Obviously, the girls are not thrilled with the third place, but this is a very tough conference and we knew coming in it was going to be great competition,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Heights was the 1 seed and to be able to mentally get ourselves composed after our first loss of the season was impressive to see the girls get that win.
“This will only make us more prepared down the road, and ready for tournament play.”
Ella Byrum dished 45 assists and had a dozen digs for the Tigers. McKenna Layden had 26 kills, Bela Andreassa 17 and Leah Carter 14. McKenna Layden added six blocks and 19 digs and Carter had nine blocks. Tori Closson had 25 digs and Morgan Walker 16.
Western took eighth. The Panthers topped Renssealer 17-25, 25-18, 25-17, lost to Hamilton Heights 25-6, 25-15, lost to Benton Central 25-6, 25-22, and lost to Cass 27-25, 27-25.
Linsay Guge had 76 digs and 37 service points for the Panthers. Kylie Fogg had 43 assists and 41 digs. Lacy Rathbun had 22 kills. Mackenzie Collins and Kayleigh Turner each had a dozen kills.
“We played some really great teams,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “The girls played really well at times. We have to focus on the things we can control and once we do that, it will make a big difference.”
GIRLS SOCCER
TC 4, NORTH MIAMI 0
Lily Stogdill scored three goals and surpassed 100 goals for her career in Tri-Central’s win to close the regular season.
Also for TC (8-2), Peighton Oliver had a goal and an assist and Linda Jimenez-Vazquez and Gracie Grimes each had an assist.
The Trojans face Eastern in the Class A Tipton Sectional’s opening round Tuesday.
