Led by a 1-2 finish from Brayden Curnutt and Joseph Packard, Western’s boys cross country team won the Hoosier Conference meet Saturday for the first time since joining the league. The Panthers’ victory ended West Lafayette’s 24-year run of conference titles.
The Panthers put up a score of 27 at Rensselaer’s course to win the nine-team meet. West Lafayette was second (44), Northwestern third (135), Hamilton Heights fourth (139), Rensselaer fifth (152), Tipton sixth (169), Benton Central seventh (172), Twin Lakes eighth (179), and Cass ninth (180).
Curnutt finished in 16:12 to pace the field, followed by Packard in 16:29. Also for Western, Pete Bradshaw was sixth and Drew Caldwell seventh (both in 17:05) and Matthew Edison 11th (17:16). All five made the all-conference team.
“Brayden ran his best race of the season,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “He figured out how to deal with the discomfort associated with racing a long time ago. This season he’s just been rolling.
“Joseph has been on the verge of a major breakthrough for the last five weeks. He was probably the fastest guy on the course over the last half of the race. It was good to see him finally break down that barrier.”
Just 64 seconds separated Western’s first runner from its fifth.
“Probably the best statistic of the day was we had our best cumulative time of the season,” Jewell said. “Our time of 84:09 was our lowest since the 2008 season.”
Caleb Champion led Northwestern with a 12th-place finish in 17:27 to take a spot on the all-conference team. Isaiah Kanable was 17th (17:58), Caden Lechner 26th (18:24), Colin Feazell 40th (19:24) and Caden Cothern 45th (19:33).
HHC MEET
Rossville won the eight-team Hoosier Heartland Conference meet at Sycamore Valley Camp with a score of 48. Carroll was second (58), Eastern third (70), Clinton Prairie fourth (71), Delphi fifth (113) and Sheridan sixth (147). Clinton Central and Tri-Central were incomplete.
Comet runners went 2-3 as Brayden Richmond was second in 17:04 and Caleb Vogl third in 17:26. Jordan Armogum took 10th (18:23), Porter Brovont was 24th (19:52) and J.T. Webster 33rd (20:13). Richmond, Vogl and Armogum took spots on the all-conference team.
“We felt good about last week’s race and wanted to see a repeat performance from the guys this week, and that’s largely what they did,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “Clinton Prairie beat us last week. I knew it would be close [Saturday] and it was good to beat them this time.”
Carroll put four runners on the all-conference team: Mason Ray (fourth place); Jake Skinner (seventh); Eli Harshbarger (eighth) and Porter Dick (11th).
NCC MEET
Kokomo took sixth at the North Central Conference meet at Indiana Wesleyan with a score of 175. Lafayette Jeff (41) won the meet by a single point over Harrison (42).
For the Wildkats, Bryan Stoltzfus led the squad, taking 11th in 17:41 to earn a spot on the 15-member all-NCC squad. Collin Keesling took 17th in 17:56.
“Overall I thought we raced well and the team is rounding into form as we head to sectionals next weekend,” Kat coach Jordan Ousley said. “Last year as a team we were 10th as we had many new runners, but this year a few of our guys were returners and we showed growth as a team. I am proud of the work they have been putting in and most of them are starting to see it pay off in the way of personal bests or helping our team score improve each week.”
TRC MEET
Peru took fifth at the Three Rivers Conference meet at Tippecanoe Valley. Alex Legg led the Bengal Tigers with a 17th-place finish (18:24). Kayden Gee was 20th (18:37), Kadyn Lancaster was 24th (19:09), Aiden Stewart was 26th (19:13) and Landon Caldwell was 39th (20:12).
Maconaquah was sixth. Isaiah Wittenberg led the Braves with a PR in 19:26 for seventh place. Kaden Miller was 23rd (19:02), Feenix Kile 40th (19:55), Jonah Loshnowsky 41st (19:57)j, and Caleb Kaufman 48th (20:28).
GIRLS XC
HC MEET
Northwestern placed eighth. Hannah Moore took second place in 18:42 to lead the Tigers and take a spot on the all-conference team. Katelyn Saul was 43rd (24:02), Sally Freeman was 50th (26:21), Brenna Morrow was 53rd (27:18) and Hannah Troyer 54th (28:32).
NCC MEET
Led by individual winner Julynne Spidell, Kokomo finished fourth in the NCC meet at Indiana Wesleyan. Spidell bettered her own school record by 3 seconds with a time of 19:25.
“Julynne took control of the race early and extended her lead gradually throughout and bettering the second place finisher [McCutcheon’s Kalin Moore] by 27 seconds,” Kokomo coach Chadrick Salinas said. “She is right where she needs to be with the IHSAA tournament starting next weekend, and I believe she can run quite a bit faster with tougher completion and I know she will get that in the upcoming few weeks.”
Salinas noted Sedalia Herrera (22:45, 23rd place), Bri Bautista (24:36, 43rd place) and Lindley Abney (25:29, 50th place) all had personal-best times.
HHC MEET
Carroll posted a strong score of 18 to win the HHC meet at Sycamore Valley Camp. Eastern was second with 38, Delphi third at 96, Clinton Central fourth (106) and Clinton Prairie fifth (115). Rossville, Taylor and Tri-Central were incomplete.
Carroll runners Chloe Goodrich, Isabelle Altic and Anna Goodrich placed 1-2-3. Also for the Cougars, Megan Wagner was fifth and Ashlan Kingery was seventh. The Cougars put all five on the all-conference team.
Ella Kantz took fourth to lead the Comets (21:35), followed by Emily Slaughter (sixth, 22:52), Clara Williams (23:19), Alivia Salkie (ninth, 23:20) and Natalie Schneider (12th, 23:33). Each earned spots on the all-conference squad.
“The girls were pretty solid, repeating last week’s good performance,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “I was looking forward to racing Carroll — they’re pretty good. We were hoping to keep things a bit closer than we did, but we gave it our best shot an I’m proud of the girls’ effort.”
TRC MEET
Maconaquah took second place at the six-team TRC championship at Tippecanoe Valley. Rochester was first with a score of 31, followed by Mac (39), Manchester (63), Northfield (118), Whitko (129), and Peru (147).
Abby Jordan placed second overall to pace the Braves in 19:44. Karli Miller was fifth (20:35), Lauren Driscoll was sixth (20:35), Abby Heath was 14th (22:16) and Rachel Eby 17th (23:22).
Brianna Bennett led Peru finishing 24th (24:36), followed by Sadie Carter (27th, 24:54), Chloe Holler (28th, 24:57), Kaylene Kirk (32nd, 25:59), Anna Roush (36th, 27:19).
GIRLS GOLF
STATE FINALS
Tipton junior Lucy Quigley shot 81 Saturday to finish the two-day IHSAA State Finals tied for 17th with a score of 161 at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. Par was 72 and no player was under par for the tourney. Lapel sophomore Macy Beeson was the champion with a 2-over 146, a stroke ahead of Carmel freshman Michaela Headlee.
Western finished 15th out of 15 schools in the team competition. The Panthers finished with a two-day total of 771. Evansville North shot 625 to win by three strokes over Homestead.
Freshman Elizabeth Mercer led Western, shooting 87 Saturday for a two-round total of 176, tying for 58th. Ella Williamson shot 91 on Saturday to finish at 183, tied for 69th. Kylee Duncan shot 96 on Saturday to finish at 202, good for 88th.
VOLLEYBALL
HC TOURNEY
Northwestern took fifth place in the Hoosier Conference at Twin Lakes. The Purple Tigers fell to Tipton 25-21, 25-15, beat Lafayette Central Catholic 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, and beat Western 25-16, 25-8.
“The win over Lafayette Central Catholic was a huge win for the girls,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Their program is always tough and always makes deep runs in the state tournament.”
McKenna Layden recorded 28 kills, 29 digs, six blocks and 20 service points over the Tigers’ three matches. Leah Carter had 20 kills and six blocks. Kenzie Rogers had 18 kills and 30 assists. Jaci Elson had 28 assists and 15 service points. Tori Closson had 33 digs and 16 service points. Morgan Walker had 30 digs and 17 service points. And Emily Goltz had 10 kills.
Western took sixth in the meet. The Panthers fell to Hamilton Heights 25-18, 25-20, beat Cass 25-19, 25-16, and fell to Northwestern.
Sadie Harding had 33 service points and 27 assists for the Panthers. Hilary Merica and Taylor Scott both had 20 kills. Merica added 26 digs. Taylor Scott and abby Guge each had 19 digs.
“We still have something to work on, but we are learning a lot each time we step on the floor,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
GIRLS SOCCER
MAC 3, OLE MISS 2
Maconaquah trailed 2-0 midway through the first half but rallied to win on the road with two goals from Lacy Freeman and a strike from Rachel Gunion.
Gunion scored off an assist from Kaylinn Teegardin in the first half. Then Freeman scored off a Maddy Hanson through ball to tie the game, then Freeman scored the winner off another Teegardin assist.
TC 2, N. MIAMI 1
Tri-Central got a pair of goals from Lily Stogdill off assists from Abby Hoback and Peighton Oliver to turn back North Miami. Kaylee Beard had five saves for the Trojans in the final game of the regular season.
“Nice way to finish. We finished on the happy side of .500, 8-7,” TC coach Dave Mast said.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 2, BLACKFORD 1
Bryant Teegardin scored both goals for the Braves. Richie Leary’s chip set up Teegardin’s first goal, and Teegardin scored the second on a penalty. Mac finished the regular season 10-3.
