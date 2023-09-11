Northwestern’s Bethany Loveless fires in a goal against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Loveless and Morgan Kistler had hat tricks as the Tigers rolled to a 6-1 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kistler, Loveless lead NW’s charge to win
Prep roundup for Monday, Sept. 11
Carroll wins HHC golf; Western boys win Mac XC
Tribune sports staff
Hat tricks from Morgan Kistler and Bethany Loveless powered the Class 2A No. 19-ranked Northwestern girls soccer team to a 6-1 victory over visiting Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Saturday.
Madelyn Gonzales, Izabella Arrick, Loveless, Abby Keeney and Lexi Hale had assists as the Purple Tigers improved to 7-1-1.
Northwestern's Abigail Keeney heads the ball on a corner with goalkeeper Marnie Davis stopping it during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bethany Loveless on a header during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bethany Loveless on a header that scored during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Abigail Keeney charges the goalkeeper, Marnie Davis, during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Morgan Kistler shooting during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Bethany Loveless fires in a goal against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Loveless and Morgan Kistler had hat tricks as the Tigers rolled to a 6-1 win.
Madelyn Gonzales and Hannah Eller going for a ball over Aubriana Jones during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. They were called for a handball. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
SOCCER: Northwestern vs Blackhawk Christian
Northwestern's Abigail Keeney heads the ball on a corner with goalkeeper Marnie Davis stopping it during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bethany Loveless on a header during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bethany Loveless on a header that scored during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Abigail Keeney charges the goalkeeper, Marnie Davis, during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Morgan Kistler shooting during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Bethany Loveless fires in a goal against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Loveless and Morgan Kistler had hat tricks as the Tigers rolled to a 6-1 win.
Madelyn Gonzales and Hannah Eller going for a ball over Aubriana Jones during girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. They were called for a handball. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Girls soccer action between Northwestern and Blackhawk Christian with Northwestern winning 6-1 on Sept. 9, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“I’m very proud of the way my girls are playing,” NW coach Christina Kidwell said. “They are putting in the work and it’s paying off. There’s always more work to put in, but these girls are always willing to do what I ask.
“Pair that with great leadership on our team and as a coach I couldn’t ask for much more.”
UNIVERSITY 9, EASTERN 0
University went up 4-0 at halftime as the Comets fell to 4-3 on the season.
GIRLS GOLF
HHC TOURNEY
Carroll posted a score of 393 to win the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament for the first time. Eastern shot 396 and was runner-up and Rossville was another two shots back in third place in the tournament at Angel Hill G.C.
The Cougars’ Laney Johnson shot 81 to repeat as the individual champion. Teammate Ashlyn Gillem shot 95 and took third place. Both players made the All-HHC team. Leah Hardy (105) and Elle Briggs (112) rounded out Carroll’s scoring.
The Comets’ Cora Bartrum shot 87 and took second place. Jenna Hendricks (101) and Sophie Kretz (103) followed for the Comets. All three players made the All-HHC team.
HC TOURNEY
West Lafayette won the Hoosier Conference tourney at Oak Grove G.C. The Red Devils shot 336. Rensselaer (358), Benton Central (371) and Western (376) rounded out the top four.
Western ace Elizabeth Mercer fired 76 to win medalist. The Evansville recruit is a three-time HC champion.
Also for the Panthers, Gracie Burns shot a personal-best 95, Annalise Dixon shot 102 and Gracie Williams shot 103.
Northwestern’s Berkley Wray shot 81 and took third place. She joined Mercer on the all-conference team.
TRC MEET
Maconaquah junior Daisy Williams emerged from a playoff to win the individual title at the Three Rivers Conference meet at Rochester. Williams is a three-time champion.
Williams dueled with Peru freshman Piercey Dyer for the title after each shot 3-over 75. They then tackled three playoff holes before Williams’ par on the third hole settled the matter to give her first place.
Rochester won the meet with a score of 351 and Maconaquah was second (357). Also for the Braves, Miranda Stoll shot 82, Aubrey Stoll shot 96, and Haley Washburn 104. The Stoll sisters joined Williams on the all-conference team.
Mac coach Tait Wagner noted the Braves’ 357 was a season best.
“[That] is a good harbinger with sectionals coming up this Friday,” he said.
BOYS TENNIS
KHS INVITE
Kokomo went 2-1 in its invitational. The Kats beat West Lafayette 3-2 and beat Delta 3-2 before dropping a 3-2 decision to Peru.
“We tied for first, but Delta won the tiebreaker to take home the title,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “We were 0-6 the past two years in this event and this year won two matches against some really solid opponents. Every match was tight and could have gone either way.”
Against West Lafayette, the Kats’ points came from No. 3 singles player Mitch McClelland (6-4, 6-2), the No. 1 doubles team of Easton Douglas and Micah Taflinger (6-3, 6-4) and the No. 2 doubles team of Ari Leger and Harry Blake (6-0, 6-0). Nos. 1 and 2 singles players Caleb Taflinger and Andrew Guerre dropped three-set decisions.
Against Delta, Caleb Taflinger was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles, McClelland prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 at No. 3 singles and Leger and Blake won 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 at No. 2 doubles.
In the loss to Peru, Kokomo’s points came from Guerre at No. 2 singles (7-6, 6-2) and Leger and Blake at No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-3).
“Ari and Harry were 3-0 on the day, Mitch was 2-1 and everyone on our team picked up a win to help contribute,” Travis Taflinger said. “These are all really good tennis programs and I was so proud of our group to compete and play with these teams. On top of that, our JV played great at Foster Park and won the JV portion of the invitational.”
Travis Taflinger noted the Kats honored former coach Charlie Hall as part of a celebration of the 25-year anniversary of the 1998 state runner-up team.
“It was awesome to see so many familiar faces and share stories together. My dad and [Hall] shaped me so much in how I coach and I’m extremely grateful for all the life lessons and character traits they taught us,” he said.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 4, TWIN LAKES 3
Dylan Rubinocci and Matt Polk each had a brace for the Purple Tigers. Quentin Yeakel, Gavin Morrow and Rubinocci each had an assist as the Tigers (6-5) won the third-place game of the Hoosier Conference tourney.
WESTERN 2, BC 1
The Panthers took fifth place in the HC tournament after edging Benton Central. Western is 4-6
WABASH 1, EASTERN 0
Visiting Wabash scored a goal in the second half to drop the Comets. Lincoln Mentis had eight saves for Eastern (1-6).
“I thought we outplayed Wabash,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We probably had 12 opportunities to score where we just couldn’t find the back of the net. We had a few chances on corners that the goalkeeper stopped. I think they only had about three good looks at scoring, but they capitalized on one of them. That was the difference in the game.
“I like the way we came out and played. Elijah Shafer was all over the place, giving us those opportunities. We just have to find a way to finish when we have the chance.”
BOYS XC
MAC INVITE
Western ran to victory in the 16-team Maconaquah Invitational, posting a score of 66. Pioneer was second (86), Maconaquah third (98), Cass fourth (122), Northwestern ninth (210), Tipton 12th (290), Eastern and individual champ Obadiah Greene were 14th (320), and Taylor incomplete.
Aden Yeary led Western with a second-place finish (16:24) and Camden Raab followed in third (16:27). Miles Rudy was 12th (17:09), Maddox Carver 16th (17:31), and Lincoln McKillip 33rd (18:17).
“Aden ran his best race since our opening weekend last month,” Western coach Gary Jewell said, praising the team’s patience and pacing. “He flew through the second half of the race. His last mile was around 5:07, which was probably the fastest of anyone in the field.
“Lincoln McKillip keeps getting better every week. In addition to dropping his time by 15 seconds, he also picked off 21 runners over the last two miles. That’s huge in a big field like this.”
Daylen Schrock led Mac in sixth (16:34), followed by Isaiah Wittenberg (eighth, 16:49), Kaden Miller (19th, 17:38), Isaiah Moore (31st, 18:09), and Kaden Hanson (34th, 18:19).
Jacob Bumgardner led Northwestern, taking 22nd in 17:47.
“We had our best week of practice so far leading into this meet. It felt like things were coming together, and the boys showed it on Saturday,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “We had seven personal bests and two season bests on the boys side. It all started from the gun. We had a lot of season-best times for the first mile.”
Eastern’s Greene set the pace, cruising the course in 16:19 for first and shattering his personal best by 45 seconds.
“Obi was focused and ready to race,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “With the competition and the condition, we felt like he had a good chance to go under 17 [minutes] for the first time. The way the course is, I didn’t see him until about the mile-and-a-half and he was leading and looking strong. That was unexpected, but he was able to hold it the rest of the way in for the win. That’s the second time this year he’s PRed by 45 seconds.”
Jakob Bertoline was next for Eastern, taking 60th in 19:27.
WILDCAT CLASSIC
Kokomo took 11th out of 21 teams in the Grey Race in action at the meet at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
Cooper Cage led Kokomo, taking 14th in 16:57, followed by Connor Frederick (18:22) and Ben Wallace (19:43).
“Last year we placed 19th in the same race, so we have made some great strides in just one year’s time,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said. “This is the first time for Cooper to run sub-17 so we are happy with reaching that milestone and hope to continue to build on it. Our runners are starting to really race well and as a result they are seeing their times and placings drop.”
GIRLS XC
MAC INVITE
Northwestern’s duo of Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams went 1-2 to set the individual pace while Hamilton Heights won the 17-team meet with a score of 72. Western was second (102), Maconaquah third (120), Northwestern fifth (139), Cass eighth (176), Eastern 11th (282) and Tipton incomplete.
Abby Jordan led Maconaquah, taking fourth in 19:23, followed by Chloe Jordan (15th, 20:45), Lucy Loshnowsky (20th, 21:18), Kaytlin Moeller (39th, 22:55), and Kaylee Futrell (49th 23:25).
Moore raced to first place for the Purple Tigers, finishing in 18:09.6 for a new school record. Adams was second in 19:05.
“I told the girls before the race that no one knew what we were about to show them,” Perry said. “We had a great week of practice and I knew we were ready to have a great day. The girls cut 5:58 off our season-best total team time. That averages out to almost a minute faster per runner.
“We also saw a huge race from Hannah Moore. She broke her own previous school record of 18:13 with 18:09.6. I told her at the two-mile mark that she had something special going, and she delivered in the last mile.”
Ava Kantz led Eastern in 11th (20:23). The Comets packed the rest of the runners together in the 80th to 85th range.
“Everyone was ready to race and did a great job,” Cox said. “Ava was focused and determined, and ran maybe the smartest race she’s ever run. She’s been in a good place for a while now and it’s really paying off for her.”
WILDCAT CLASSIC
Kokomo finished 13th out of 14 squads at Indiana Wesleyan. Morgan Rakestraw (25:09) and Gretchen Riggle (25:17) led the Kats.
“I am happy with how our girls are coming along as they navigate the season together,” Ousley said.
VOLLEYBALL
HORNET INVITE
Maconaquah went 2-2 at Rossville’s invitational.
The Braves (5-12) fell to Faith Christian 25-18, 25-14. Delaney Betzner had eight assists in that match, and Bailey Carson had six digs and 13 receptions. The Braves beat Cass 25-21, 25-20. Betzner served 14 points and had 15 assists, Hallie Maiben had 15 digs, Carson had 11 digs, Addie Maiben had eight digs and 11 receptions, Averie Maiben had eight assists, and Ireland Kile had 10 kills.
Frankfort beat Mac in a tight match, 30-32, 25-14, 15-13. Betzner had 14 digs and 12 assists, Averie Maiben had nine digs, Carson had eight digs and 15 receptions, Hallie Maiben had eight receptions, and Emma Zeiser had seven kills. And Mac beat Clinton Central 25-22, 25-19. Carson had 14 digs and 18 receptions, Hallie Maiben had 12 digs. Betzner had 14 assists and Averie Maiben seven, and Alyssa Birner six kills.
Cass (7-8) went 2-2 at the invite. The Kings fell 25-16, 25-13 to Faith Christian, lost to Maconaquah, beat Fountain Central 25-13, 25-8, and beat Mississinewa 25-22, 22-25, 15-9. Abbey Hileman led Cass with 20 kills, Haley Miller had 17 kills, 17 digs and 24 assists, and Emma Hildebrand had 28 digs.
