Western’s girls golf team continued its Hoosier Conference reign by winning the league meet Saturday at Chippendale G.C.
The Panthers posted a score of 355 to win the title, giving them a three-peat. West Lafayette was second with 362 and Northwestern was third with 369.
Western junior Elizabeth Mercer repeated as individual medalist. She carded a 3-under 70 (32-38) for a 10-shot victory over runner-up Presley Hilleboe of West Lafayette.
Also for Western, Natalie Nutt carded an 85 and was part of a three-way tie for third place, Ava Williamson shot 86 and took sixth place and Gracie Burns shot a personal-best 114. Mercer, Nutt and Williamson all made the all-conference team. Mercer is a three-time all-conference player.
“355 is the best score we’ve shot this year by probably 10 or 12 strokes,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “Of course, Mercer’s 70 is a great score — she’s not happy with it, but it’s a great score. I’m also happy with Nutt and Williamson. Their job is to shoot in the middle 80s and they did that [Saturday] and it helped. And Gracie Burns is getting better all the time.
“We’re getting ready for sectionals [Friday]. Hopefully we can do something there.”
For Northwestern, Jocelyn Smith and Berkley Wray shot 87s and both made the all-conference team, Audrey Leicht shot 93 and Maranda Padfield shot 102.
TRC MEET
Maconaquah turned in a score of 344 to edge Rochester (346) and Tippecanoe Valley (346) for the title in the Three Rivers Conference meet at Rozella Ford G.C.
The Braves repeated as team champs — and Mac sophomore Daisy Williams repeated as individual medalist. Williams fired a 74.
Also for the Braves, Miranda Stoll shot 81 and took fifth place, Courtney Stoll shot 83 and grabbed sixth place and Finley Dobbs rounded out the team score with a 106. Williams and both Stolls made the all-conference team.
HHC MEET
Rossville shot 398 to win the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet at its home course, Angel Hill G.C. It’s the Hornets’ fourth straight league title.
Individually, Carroll’s Laney Johnson was the medalist and Eastern’s Cora Bartrum was runner-up. Eastern’s Alexa Maurer tied for seventh.
VOLLEYBALL
NW GOES 3-0
Northwestern posted a 3-0 record in a round-robin gathering it hosted. The Tigers defeated Tri-Central 25-17, 25-19; defeated Delphi 25-14, 25-11; and defeated Oak Hill 25-16, 25-22.
McKenna Layden floored 38 kills over the three matches to lead the Tigers’ attack. Layden also totaled 18 assists, six service points, 10 blocks and 22 digs.
Also for the Tigers (12-3), Lexi Closson recorded 39 assists, 19 digs and 15 points, Tori Closson had 41 digs, Anna Bishir had 21 points, five kills and 16 digs and Emily Goltz had 17 points and 17 digs.
NOBLESVILLE TOURNEY
Western posted a 2-2 record in Noblesville’s tournament with victories over Jay County (25-23, 25-17) and Union (25-18, 21-25, 15-13). Noblesville beat Western 25-22, 25-17, and Shelbyville beat the Panthers 25-20, 25-22.
Lacy Rathbun sparked the Panthers’ attack by slamming 33 kills over the four matches. Kieli Fogg dished 43 assists and served 39 points, Kayleigh Turner distributed 36 assists and Linsay Guge had 35 points. Defensively, Guge had 65 digs, Fogg had 33 digs and Rathbun had 27.
“Our girls played some great games against some good competition. We tried some new things and that was really exciting,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
CHESTERTON TOURNEY
Kokomo went 2-2, with victories over Wheeler and South Bend Washington and losses to Hammond Bishop Noll and and Portage.
BOYS TENNIS
M-G INVITATIONAL
Northwestern won Madison-Grant’s invitational by beating Bluffton 5-0 in the opening round and beating Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 4-1 in the championship.
Against Bluffton, the Tigers scored quick wins at all five points. Aurel Vonzun won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Blake Wise pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 singles, Ian Woods won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles and A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley prevailed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
“We came out hot against Bluffton. They had a good record [8-3] and had battled some teams pretty tough,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “That was one of our most complete matches we had played this year from top to bottom. The singles went on first and controlled almost every point. We were up 3-0 before the doubles stepped on. It would have been easy to have a letdown and they chose to come out and jump all over their opponents to finish the sweep.”
Against Blackhawk Christian, Vonzun won 7-5, 3-0 (retired) at No. 1 singles, Wise won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Griswold and Kearney rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 14-12 win at No. 1 doubles and Burkhalter and Whaley took a 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) win at No. 2 doubles.
“Blackhawk was a solid team from top to bottom,” Woods said. “Their 1 was a really talented player that spent last year training in Florida instead of playing high school tennis. Aurel got down early to him 1-4 and finally figured the kid out taking the first set 7-5. The heat started to get to the Blackhawk [player] and Aurel attacked him more and moved him until cramps made his opponent retire early.
“Blake Wise had a great day of tennis. He dropped 2 games on the day. It’s the most complete tennis he has played so far this season. Really proud of his mental approach [Saturday]. Our 1 doubles knocked off a previously undefeated team after dropping the first set. They showed great fight and sealed the match for us with that victory.”
KOKOMO INVITE
West Lafayette went 3-0 to win the invitational. Kokomo went 0-3 with losses to WL, Delta and Peru.
Kokomo won a point against Delta and also against Peru. Kokomo’s point against Delta came at No. 2 singles where Andrew Guerre won 1-6, 6-1, 10-8. The Kats’ point against Peru came at No. 1 singles where Caleb Taflinger won 6-1, 6-4.
BOYS SOCCER
HC TOURNEY
Class 2A No. 1-ranked West Lafayette broke away from a 1-0 halftime lead to beat Northwestern 4-0 in the Hoosier Conference championship at Northwestern.
Hamilton Heights beat Western 4-3 in the third-place match, also at Northwestern.
WABASH 4, EASTERN 1
Wabash jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead and went on for a 3-0 lead before Eastern’s Austin Lucas scored to bring the visiting Comets within 3-1. The Apaches added a late goal to seal their win.
“We played with a lot determination, but we couldn’t disrupt their possession effectively enough to keep Wabash out of the net,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “Our defense forced a lot of errant shots and we had good goalie play. We have to work on better on our own possession play, but we are getting better attacks forward.”
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 4, BLACKHAWK 0
Northwestern got goals from Emily Keeney, Alexandra Hale, Morgan Kistler and Addison Robinson in a victory over Class A No. 15 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian. Bethany Loveless had a pair of assists and Kistler one as the Class 2A No. 16 Tigers improved to 8-1-1.
EASTERN 8, DELPHI 1
Lydia Hertzog scored three goals and dished two assists to lead the Comets past the Oracles in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match at Greentown.
Also for Eastern, Claire Hapner had two goals and one assist, Brooklyn Brooks had a goal and an assist, Grace VanBibber and Julia Salkie scored a goal apiece, Emma Budde had an assist and Ruby Sheets had four saves in goal.
“The coaches are really proud of all the girls and their hard work,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said.
BOYS XC
IWU CLASSIC
Kokomo took 17th place in the 20-team field at Indiana Wesleyan.
“The guys raced and competed well, but the heat got to some of our boys and made for a rough final mile for some of our guys. Despite struggling we still competed and didn’t give in,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said.
Kelton Serra led the Kats with a 23rd-place finish. He clocked 18:46.
GIRLS XC
IWU CLASSIC
Kokomo’s Cami Caldwell placed 30th with a time of 23:36 in the meet at Indiana Wesleyan.
“This was her first race for us and we are excited to keep working and improve as the season progresses,” Kokomo’s Ousley said.
Also for the Kats, Gretchen Riggle clocked 28:55.
