Northwestern's Tait Horine, left, and West Lafayette's Declan Whalen vie for possession of the ball in the second half of the Hoosier Conference boys soccer title game Saturday at Northwestern.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Monday, Sept. 13
Red Devils' fast start sinks Tigers in HC final
Tribune sports staff
West Lafayette’s boys soccer team opened fast Saturday morning, scoring on a breakaway in the opening minute. By the time the first half was over, Class 2A No. 4 West Side had opened a four-goal lead and that was enough for the Red Devils to beat Class 2A No. 18 Northwestern 4-0 in the championship game of the Hoosier Conference tournament at Northwestern.
Evan Cooke and Lucas Miller going up for a loose ball
Tim Bath
Andrew Oxender goes down as Quentin Teakel takes off with the ball.
Tim Bath
Northwestern puts up a wall for a free kick, stopping the the shot.
Tim Bath
Vance Rogers blocks a shot on Northwestern's goal
Tim Bath
Zach Van Osdell slides in sending the ball up the field
Tim Bath
Eli Edwards blocks an attempt from Robert Nagy who was trying to head the ball in
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s Tait Horine, left, and West Lafayette’s Declan Whalen vie for possession of the ball in the second half of the Hoosier Conference boys soccer title game Saturday at Northwestern.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eli Edwards blocks an attempt from Robert Nagy who was trying to head the ball in
NHS Boys Soccer take Runner-Up in Hoosier Conf.
Evan Cooke and Lucas Miller going up for a loose ball
Tim Bath
Andrew Oxender goes down as Quentin Teakel takes off with the ball.
Tim Bath
Northwestern puts up a wall for a free kick, stopping the the shot.
Tim Bath
Vance Rogers blocks a shot on Northwestern's goal
Tim Bath
Zach Van Osdell slides in sending the ball up the field
Tim Bath
Eli Edwards blocks an attempt from Robert Nagy who was trying to head the ball in
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s Tait Horine, left, and West Lafayette’s Declan Whalen vie for possession of the ball in the second half of the Hoosier Conference boys soccer title game Saturday at Northwestern.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eli Edwards blocks an attempt from Robert Nagy who was trying to head the ball in
“We just came out horrible,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “Not trying to take anything away from West Lafayette — they played great. They finished on all our mistakes, but going down 1-0 15 seconds in is extremely disappointing because we just gave them that first goal. I felt like we had poor marking, gave them the second goal. They had a free kick go right down the middle of the box. Then you’re 3-0 down in [16] minutes. That’s hard to come back from.”
It was the second meeting for the league rivals as West Side (8-0-2) beat Northwestern 5-3 last month in the season opener. Saturday’s title game was a rematch of last year’s championship, when West Lafayette also topped Northwestern for the title. The Purple Tigers fell to 9-2 on the season and took second in the HC.
“I thought we battled back and played some better defense at the end of the first half, and in the second half, but at the end of the day West Lafayette, they just limited our chances,” Longgood said. “They had a good defensive scheme and they limited us to just a couple shots, and I don’t think we had any on target. They definitely won the day and they deserve the trophy.”
In other place games in the tourney, Rensselaer topped Western 4-2 in the third-place game, Hamilton Heights beat Lafayette Central Catholic 3-0 in the fifth-place game, and Benton Central beat Tipton 6-1 in the seventh-place game.
GIRLS SOCCER
FW SOUTH INVITE
Western won Fort Wayne South’s invitational, beating Tippecanoe Valley 6-0 in the opener and host school South 5-2 in the final. The Panthers are now 8-2-2.
In the Tippy Valley game, Shelby Conaway scored twice and Melea Morgan, Ella Biggs, Carson Jones and Kyndal Mellady each had a goal. Carson Jones had an assist on one of Conaway’s goals. Mellady had one save and Anna Bowlby two.
Against Fort Wayne South, Lucy Weigt scored twice and had an assist. Liza Szerdy , Maddy Parr and Sami Devlin each scored. Audrey Rassel, Parr and Szerdy each had an assist. Bowlby had four saves.
“The girls played tough and came away with two victories and a tourney championship,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “The girls played back-to-back games so the team did a great job of sharing the workload throughout the day.”
GIRLS GOLF
HOOSIER MEET
Led by medalist Elizabeth Mercer’s sizzling 3-under 69, Western shot 343 to repeat as Hoosier Conference champion. This year’s tourney was at Rensselaer’s Curtis Creek G.C.
Also for Western, Kylee Duncan shot 84, Chloe Barker shot 92 and Ava Williamson shot 98. Mercer, Duncan and Barker all made the all-conference team.
Northwestern shot 371 and took second place. Audrey Koetter led the Tigers with a personal-best 73. She took third place. Koetter and Jocelyn Smith (96) both made the all-conference team. The Tigers also counted Berkley Wray’s 100 and Audrey Leicht’s 102.
Tipton shot 380 and finished fourth. Lucy Quigley fired a 1-under 71 and finished runner-up and Lacie Logan shot 82 and took fourth place. Both made the all-conference team. Also for the Blue Devils, Sophia Walker (107) and Lucy Lightfoot (120) had personal-best scores.
MAC WINS TRC
Maconaquah shot 338 to win the 10-team Three Rivers Conference tourney. Tippecanoe Valley was second (365), Northfield third (375), Peru fourth (385), Rochester fifth (394), Wabash sixth (403), Whitko seventh (442), North Miami eighth (429), Manchester ninth (439) and Southwood was incomplete.
Maconaquah freshman Daisy Williams was the medalist with an 80. Also for the Braves, Ava Snyder was second overall with an 82, Kianna Sharp was fourth with an 85 and Miranda Stoll shot 91. Williams, Snyder and Sharp were named all-conference.
HHC MEET
Rossville posted a score of 387 to win the seven-team Hoosier Heartland Conference tourney at Rossville’s Angel Hills G.C. Eastern was runner-up with 404 — and the Comets had the medalist in freshman Cora Bartrum, who shot 89.
Also for Eastern, Rebekah Guthrie shot 101 and was seventh, Alexa Maurer shot 104 and Macie Davison shot 112.
Carroll was third with a season-best 427. Laney Johnson led the Cougars and was fifth overall with a 97. Ashlyn Gillem was second low for Carroll with a 107.
Clinton Prairie (431), Taylor (447), Clinton Central (458) and Delphi (474) rounded out the standings.
Olivia Keith led Taylor with a score of 99 and finished sixth. Emma Good shot 105, Kayla Martin shot 110 and hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 8, and Madelyn Ruddell shot 133.
The top nine finishers made the all-conference team.
BOYS TENNIS
M-G INVITE
Northwestern won Madison-Grant’s invitational by beating Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 4-1 in the opening round and beating the host Argylls 4-1 in the championship.
In the opening round, No. 1 singles player Cole Wise, No. 2 singles player Adam Morrow and the No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Kearney and Clayton Griswold all had 6-0, 6-0 wins. The Tigers’ other point came at No. 3 singles where Blake Wise was a 6-3, 6-0 winner.
In the championship, Cole Wise was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles, Morrow was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles, Austin Robinson was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 3 and Kearney and Griswold posted a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
“It was great for the guys to experience getting some hardware,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “They came out in both matches and played well, really proud of our focus. ... I am happy our guys felt some success but the real mission [the sectional] begins in a couple weeks. Conference kicks off [this] week.”
The Hoosier Conference tourney is at Twin Lakes. The Tigers received first-round byes at all five points and will begin play Thursday.
LAF. JEFF INVITE
Peru competed in the eight-team invitational that included No. 4 Harrison and No. 17 Culver Academies.
Peru’s Ian Potts was runner-up in the No. 1 singles flight, going 2-1. No. 3 singles player Gavin Eldridge won his opening match but had to default due to illness while leading his second match. He was leading that match in the second set after taking the opening set. It was Eldridge’s first loss of the season.
KOKOMO INVITE
No. 6-ranked West Lafayette beat Kokomo 5-0 and beat No. 27 Delta 4-1 to win the three-team invitational. Delta beat Kokomo 5-0 in the other match.
“[West Side] had an experienced squad and one of the best players in the state in Ayden Williams,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Delta is always very balanced and lots of had some great depth too. The Kats had fun and got better [Saturday] by playing some quality points with some great opponents.”
VOLLEYBALL
NW WINS 3
Northwestern won all three of its matches in round-robin action at Tri-Central. The Purple Tigers beat Delphi 25-13, 25-17, beat host TC 25-11, 25-12, and beat Oak Hill 25-22, 25-17 to stay unbeaten at 13-0 on the season.
McKenna Layden smacked 32 kills to go with 12 digs and seven blocks. Tori Closson served 28 points and had 33 digs. Morgan Walker had 4 points and 18 digs. Ella Byrum had 24 assists, 11 points, 15 kilsl and 18 digs. Jaci Elson had 15 points and 23 assists. And Leah Carter had 21 kills and five blocks.
NOBLESVILLE TOURNEY
Western went 1-3 and finished eighth in the tourney. The Panthers fell 25-17 25-15 to Franklin Central, fell 25-19, 25-23 to Noblesville, beat Huntington North 25-15, 25-11, and lost to Jay County 25-15, 25-18.
For the tourney, Kieli Fogg had 43 service points and 17 assists. Lacy Rathbun had 14 kills and 26 digs. McKenna Smith had 10 kills and Linsay Guge 48 digs.
“We played some tough competition,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “We are fighting until the end of each set and that is great.”
ROSSVILLE INVITE
Maconaquah went 2-2 in action at Rossville.
In their opener, the Braves fell 25-10, 20-25 15-6 to Frontier. Averi Miller had 17 assists and nine digs., Lilly Maple had 11 kills, and Taylor Roesler had 14 digs. Next, Mac topped North Miami 25-14, 25-11. Roesler had eight kills, Maple 11 digs and Miller 22 assists.
Mississinewa dropped Maconaquah 25-19, 25-16. Roesler had 14 digs, and Miller 12 digs and 12 assists. And in the final round, Maconaquah beat Cass 25-15, 15-25, 15-13. Miller dished 22 assists. Maple and Roesler each had eight kills. And Maple had 13 digs and 13 receptions.
GIRLS XC
MAC INVITE
Western won the 18-team invitational with a score of 75. Maconaquah was second with 107. Cass was ninth (196), Northwestern 10th (208), Eastern 11th (247), Peru 15th (358) and Tipton was incomplete.
Delta’s Nicki Southerland was first in 17:27, followed by Northwestern’s Hannah Moore in second (18.55) and Maconaquah’s Abby Jordan in third (19:31).
Hattie Harlow led Western, finishing seventh in 20:40 and Lauren Bradley was 10th (21:10).
McKenna Leicht led Cass in fifth (19:59) and Liberty Scott gave the Kings a second top 10 runner, finishing eighth in 21:02.
Courtney Adams backed Moore for Northwestern with a 16th-place finish (21:42).
“Don’t let the place fool you, we had a great meet,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “We really wanted to go after the teams in our sectional this week. Every week we get closer to where we want to be. Hannah Moore ran a tough race by herself, but stayed tough and ran really well. Courtney Adams, Hannah Troyer and Sally Freeman all PR’d for the second week in a row.”
For Eastern, Ava Kantz (18th, 21:52) and Emily Slaughter (23rd, 22:22) led the squad.
“Ava and Emily keep racing better, and we’re still working to improve how we implement our race strategy,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “It was also good to have Alesia [Rummel] back. She’s not 100% but she still makes a difference for us.”
Madi Nallenweg led Peru in 43rd (23:27). And Cathryn Reily led Tipton in 53rd (24:13).
IWU CLASSIC
Kokomo ran in the red race (large schools) at Indiana Wesleyan’s Wildcat Classic. With five runners out for various reasons, the Kats had an incomplete team.
Julynne Spidell led the Kats with a season-best time of 19:36 for 25th place.
“She has put herself in a good position at this point in the season and has another three weeks of training to set herself up for a deep run in our tournament series. She spent the second half of this race pushing the pace and passing girls over the second and third miles. She will need to get out of her comfort zone a little more to reach her goals for the season,” coach Chad Salinas said.
Also for the Kats, Emma Nelson (24:37) and Bri Bautista (27:01) had season-best times.
BOYS XC
MAC INVITE
Northwestern came out on top of the 17-team invitational, posting a score of 88. Cass was fourth (135), Maconaquah fifth (163), Western sixth (179), Tipton eighth (229), Eastern 13th (262), and Peru 14th (319).
Tipton’s Evan Long was the individual champ, finishing in 16:27.
Northwestern showed good balance. Isaiah Kanable finished ninth (17:26), Caleb Champion was 11th (17:39), Caden Lechner 13th (17:44), Matthan McGriff 30th (18:26) and Gunnar LaShure 32nd (18:30).
“We had come up just short of winning the last two weeks. I asked the boys what they were going to do to change that and they gave me an answer,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “Caden Lechner really stepped up for us. He had a huge PR and led the charge through the first mile. Our entire team was under 19 minutes, that’s a big deal. We keep getting better every week and they just seem to get hungrier and hungrier as the state tournament approaches.
“Matthan McGriff deserves recognition for his race. He had missed the last two weeks of school and had to train on his own. He came back and PR’d by almost a minute in his second 5K race ever.”
Enoch Hines led Cass, taking fifth (17:11).
Pete Bradshaw paced Western in fourth place (17:03).
Maconaquah’s Isaiah Wittenberg was second (16:38), Daylen Schrock was seventh (17:24) and Kaden Miller 10th (17:30).
On Eastern’s side, J.T. Webster paced the Comets, taking 43rd in 18:58, followed by Obi Greene (56th, 19:24) and Jordan Armogum (57th, 19:32).
“We were really intentional about how to use each other to improve, and the guys did really well,” Cox said. “They’re motivated to help each other improve, and I could see it in the way we raced.”
Aiden Stewart led Peru in 49th (19:07).
IWU CLASSIC
Kokomo finished 22nd out of 24 teams in the red race (large schools) at Indiana Wesleyan’s Wildcat Classic.
“We had eight athletes compete and six of those eight had career personal best, while the other two had season-best times,” coach Jordan Ousley said.
Collin Keesling led the Kats with a career-best time of 17:25. Kelton Serra (19:30) and Parker Cage (19:34) also had sub-20:00 times and career-bests.
