Western’s boys cross country team took first place in the 19-team Maconaquah Invite on Saturday with a minuscule score of 24. Valparaiso was a distant second with 108 and Delta took third at 132. Northwestern (198), Peru (212) and Tipton (228) finished 6-7-8 and Cass (255) rounded out the top 10.
Western took four of the first five spots individually. Panther pace-setter Brayden Curnutt was first in a time of 16:42, Joseph Packard was second in 16:58, Pete Bradshaw was third in 17:20, Drew Caldwell was fifth in 17:33, and Taylor Rathbun took 13th in 18:21.
“Three years ago we finished dead last,” Western coach Gary Jewell said.
“At the mile, our pack of Brayden, J.P., Pete and Drew were actually about seven seconds behind the leader. The plan was to run as a pack early on and then attack the last two miles. Brayden took control at about the 2K mark and led the rest of the way. Joseph moved into second place shortly after that.”
Northwestern took sixth. Caleb Champion led the Purple Tigers, finishing eighth in 18:06. Isaiah Kanable was 15th in 18:34, Caden Cothern was 54th in 20:16, Colin Feazel was 59th in 20:34, and Corbyn Sparling was 62nd in 20:41.
Alex Legg led Peru, taking 18th in 18:41. Kayden Gee was 56th in 18:59, Aiden Stewart was 47th in 19:44, Kayden Lancaster was 55th in 20:01, and Landon Caldwell was 74th in 21:11.
GIRLS RACE
Maconaquah posted a score of 74 and finished second in the Maconaquah Invite’s girls race, which had 13 teams. Delta won with a score of 67, Western was third at 81, Cass fourth with 99, Eastern sixth at 163, Northwestern ninth with 234, and Peru 13th with 338.
Mac coach Allen Sayger liked his squad’s balance which included three runners in the top 20 — Abby Jordan (fifth, 20:45); Karli Miller (seventh, 21:18); and Lauren Driscoll (13th, 21:48). Lauryn Merritt (24th, 22:53) and Rachel Eby (29th, 23:10) rounded out Mac’s scoring.
For Northwestern, Hannah Moore took third in 19:22, Ella Deck was 26th (23:08), Katelyn Saul was 53rd (24:35), Sally Freeman was 75th (28:52) and Brenna Morrow was 77th (29:08).
Brianna Bennett led Peru, taking 63rd in 24:51. Chloe Holler was 71st in 25:34, Sadie Carter was 75th in 26:10, Kaylene Kirk was 83rd in 28:20, and Anna Roush was 89th in 29:35.
GIRLS XC
WILDCAT CLASSIC
Kokomo posted a score of 275 to finish ninth out of 17 teams in the large school Grey Race at Indiana Wesleyan.
Julynne Spidell led the Kats finishing second in a time of 19:44. Sedalia Herrera was 71st (24:15), Jaylee Copeland was 77th (24:26), Bri Bautista was 98th (25:05) and Emma Nelson was 105th (25:30).
“I am extremely proud of our girls. We had six of our seven girls run season-best times,” Kokomo coach Chad Salinas said. “Our 2-to-5 girls stood out to me and passed a lot of girls over the second half of the race.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 2, WABASH 1
Maconaquah went up 1-0 at halftime when Isaac Lorenz scored on a Bryant Teegardin feed, then doubled its lead shortly after the break when Teegardin scored off a Zach Sparks assist, giving the Braves breathing room. Trace Armstrong had nine saves for the Braves, who improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
“Wabash played a physical brand of soccer, but our front line of Zac Sparks, Bryant Teegardin and Isaac Lorenz were visibly faster than their defense,” Mac coach Bob Jones said, noting Mac’s early pressure paid off with Lorenz’s goal. “Wabash fought back and scored their only goal in the middle of the second half but the defense held the rest of the way.”
WEST LAFAYETTE 2, NORTHWESTERN 1
Northwestern struck first when Jackson Hale scored on a Wes Miller feed, but Class 2A No. 8 West Lafayette took control after halftime and went on for a 2-1 win in the Hoosier Conference championship at Northwestern. Vance Rogers had nine saves for the Tigers.
HARRISON 5, KOKOMO 0
Goalie Joey McConnell recorded 15 saves for Kokomo (0-7).
GIRLS SOCCER
PARK TUDOR 9, NW 1
Emily Keeney scored Northwestern’s goal against Class A No. 1-ranked Park Tudor. The Tigers fell to 5-2-2.
ROCHESTER 6, EASTERN 1
Tara Wagoner scored Eastern’s goal with an assist from Heidi Williams. Cecilia Roswog had nine saves and Betsy Rayl five. The Comets fell to 2-2-3.
GIRLS GOLF
TRC TOURNAMENT
Maconaquah took third and Peru seventh in the Three Rivers Conference tournament at Maple Grove G.C. in Huntington. Just three strokes separated the top three squads. Tippecanoe Valley won with a score of 382, followed by Whitko at 384 and Mac at 385. Northfield was fourth (396), Rochester fifth (401), Wabash sixth (412), Peru seventh (443), Manchester eighth (479) and North Miami ninth.
Ava Snyder led Maconaquah with a 93, taking eighth place, Courtney Stoll was 10th with a personal-best 95, Miranda Stoll was 13th with a score of 98, and Kianna Sharp was 15th with a 99. Snyder and Courtney Stoll both made the all-conference team.
Libby Rogers shot 92 to lead Peru and take a spot on the all-conference squad.
HHC TOURNEY
Rossville won the Hoosier Heartland Conference tourney at Deer Track G.C. in Frankfort with a score of 411. Clinton Central was second at 417, Eastern third at 451, Clinton Prairie fourth at 471, Taylor fifth at 489, and Delphi was incomplete.
Marra Shook led Eastern with a 103, Rebekah Guthrie shot 105, Alexa Maurer 118 and Macie Davison 125. Shook and Guthrie made the all-conference team.
BOYS TENNIS
MAC 5, ROCHESTER 0
The Braves (5-5, 3-0 TRC) blanked the Zebras, winning three quick points, then taking two matches that went to third-set supertiebreakers. No. 2 singles player Hayden Maiben won 6-0, 6-1, No. 3 player Tyler Thayer won 6-0, 6-2, and the No. 2 doubles team of Hayden Williamson and Walker Hayes won 6-2, 6-0.
Mason Yoars won a tight No. 1 singles match 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9. And at 1 doubles, Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey won 7-6 (3), 6-3, 10-4.
“The boys came out ready to play as we earned three points at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, and No. 2 doubles,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Walker Hays and Hayden Williamson played well at No. 2 doubles as they won 11 games in a row to win their match. Our No. 1 doubles Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey picked up the pace to win their second and third sets, as did Mason Yoars at No. 1 singles. I was proud to see both No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles win their second sets after dropping their first set.”
KHS INVITE
Kokomo went 1-2 on the day to fall to 9-5 on the season.
The Kats opened with a 5-0 victory over Lebanon. In singles play, Jon Callane won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Taylor Duncan won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Ty Lauderbaugh won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. In doubles, Drew Swain and Miki Sanchez won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 and Jacob Walker and Brandon Hansen won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
That Kats fell by 5-0 scorelines to No. 19 West Lafayette and Delta. West Lafayette edged Delta 3-2 for the title.
VOLLEYBALL
NW WINS 3
Northwestern won three matches in action at Tri-Central. The Purple Tigers beat Delphi 25-16, 25-22, beat Oak Hill 25-12, 25-21, and beat TC 25-12, 25-16.
McKenna Layden totaled 32 kills, 16 digs, five blocks and 11 service points on the day. Leah Carter had 18 kills and five blocks. Emily Goltz had nine kills, six digs and six service points. Kenzie Rogers had 21 assists, 16 digs and 14 service points. Lexi Cote had 28 assists, 17 digs and 12 service points. Tori Closson had 20 digs and 23 service points. And Morgan Walker had 27 digs and 23 service points.
“The girls played really well in all three matches,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “We put in a new rotation [Friday] and they really responded well. Everyone contributed and played their roles exceptionally well.”
WESTERN GOES 2-2
Western took fourth in the tournament, going 2-2 on the day. Western fell 26-24, 25-14 to Noblesville, beat Huntington North 25-22, 25-19, beat Jay County 25-20, 25-19, and fell to Western Boone 25-12, 25-19.
Sadie Harding had 37 assists and 34 service points for the Panthers. Hilary Merica led in the front row and back with 28 kills and 31 digs. Taylor Scott served 30 points.
“We had some great play from the whole team,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “A lot of players got a chance to play and that is exciting that we played so well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.