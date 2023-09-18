In a big Saturday for local boys tennis teams Saturday, Western and Kokomo won their respective conference tournaments Saturday, and Eastern individuals all placed in the top three in the Comets’ individual league championship.
Western ran away with the Hoosier Conference championship, which wrapped up Saturday at Twin Lakes with the semifinal and championship rounds.
The tournament consists of brackets for each position and points based on placement in each position. The Panthers scored three championships, a runner-up and a third in racking up a team score of 32. Perennial league power West Lafayette was well behind at 16, Benton Central’s score was 15 and Northwestern’s 14.
Western No. 2 singles player Evan Trauring, No. 3 player Charlie Gilbert, and the No. 2 doubles team of James Paden and Evan Butcher won their respective positions.
Trauring beat a West Lafayette opponent in the semifinals and then beat a Benton Central foe 7-5, 6-2 in the title match. Gilbert beat a Lafayette Central Catholic opponent in the semis and then beat Northwestern’s Landon Begley 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the championship. The team of Paden and Butcher beat an LCC team in the semifinals, then beat Northwestern’s Ethan Fogg and Adam Lesko 6-2, 6-3 in the final.
At No. 2 doubles, Western’s Aidan Mawbey and Kaleb York beat Northwestern in the semis and lost to Benton Central’s unbeaten doubles tandem 6-4, 6-3 in the title match. And at No. 1 singles, Miles Bowley lost to Twin Lakes in the semis and beat an LCC foe 7-5, 6-2 in the third-place match. All five of Western’s positions earned all-conference honors.
“It was a complete team effort,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “Obviously having all five positions place in the top three set us up incredibly well to win the conference, and then having three positions win the conference was pretty special.
“Our seniors really stepped up. Miles Bowley and our 2 doubles team James and Evan [Butcher], they played some incredible matches to get the ball rolling and our other two singles players, Evan [Trauring] and Charlie, being able to win their respective brackets, they had to beat some pretty good players so they really stepped up to the plate as well.”
It was Western’s first Hoosier Conference title, and first time since joining the league that any team other than West Lafayette had won.
“It was really exciting,” Quinn said. “This group of boys has worked their tales off. They put in a lot of work in the offseason, they put in a lot of work this season and it’s really special for the guys. I’m super excited for them to have this accomplishment.
“I think winning the conference and playing in a really tough conference with West Lafayette and Central Catholic and Northwestern — some really good teams — it makes it all the more special. We had to beat really good players.”
NCC TOURNEY
The top four teams in the North Central Conference gathered at Marion to hash out a champion and Kokomo emerged atop the league after beating Marion 4-1 in the semifinals and topping Harrison 3-2 in the championship.
In the semifinal round, Wildkat No. 1 player Caleb Taflinger won 6-2, 6-2, No. 3 player Mitch McClelland won 6-0, 6-0, the No. 1 doubles team of Easton Douglas and Micah Taflinger won 6-1, 6-2, and the No. 2 team of Ari Leger and Harry Blake won 6-1, 6-0.
In the final, Taflinger won the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-3, McClelland won the No. 3 match 6-4, 7-5, and the Leger-Blake team won the No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-4. It was Kokomo’s 17th NCC title all-time and first since 2016
“Harrison was the state runner-up last year. They lost a lot of great players, but still returned some seasoned ones and have a great program,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “This was the biggest win in my three-year tenure at Kokomo. Every match was tight and our boys just kept overcoming and fighting.
“[No. 2 singles player] Andrew [Guerre] played great, but lost to a quality opponent. Micah and Easton played one of their top matches of the year, but couldn’t overcome their two seniors. Caleb just grinded and grinded. I have so much confidence in him. Mitch is playing unbelievable, especially for a freshman. He stayed composed and just out-thinks his opponents.”
The championship was deadlocked 2-all and came down to the No. 2 doubles match.
“Ari and Harry played great in the first set, but were on the verge of losing the second set,” Travis Taflinger said. “They were down 4-3, love-40, and came back to win 6-4. Ari had a similar moment in conference two years ago and couldn’t serve it out to win the match. This year they did. I’m overjoyed for how each guy played for their brothers, played hard and played smart.”
Harrison had beaten Kokomo 3-2 in a division match earlier in the week. Kokomo flipped the No. 2 doubles point in the rematch.
Kokomo was sixth in the league two seasons ago, and fifth last year.
“Big shout out to Caleb, Mitch and No. 2 doubles for all going undefeated in conference this year,” Travis Taflinger said. “The NCC is in transition and it was really cool to win this year with nine teams.”
HHC TOURNEY
Eastern scored two position victories at the Hoosier Heartland Conference’s individual tournament at Delphi. No. 2 singles player Colton Lindsay and the No. 2 doubles team of Jase Cloum and Jonathan Atherton were champions. Each won their semifinals and title matches in straight sets.
Comet No. 3 singles player Blake Farkas and the No. 1 doubles team of Sam Torivo and Parker Rogers were each runners-up. No. 1 singles player Luke Laubenstein took third.
“I thought we competed really well at every spot,” Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. “Proud of Colton there, he went three sets with that kid earlier in the year and did it pretty comfortably in straight sets this time. Two doubles went through the tournament pretty confidently.
“Even though we came up shy at the other spots I felt like our boys really competed. Farkas, he lost his [final] set 8-6 in a tiebreaker, and the 1 doubles team of Torivo and Rogers, they got beat 11-9 in a third-set super-tiebreaker against a really high-quality team. It was a great day of tennis for the team.”
There is no team championship awarded at the event. Eastern won the team title earlier by going unbeaten in dual matches.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 8, EASTERN 0
Graysen Neer bagged a pair of goals for Western (5-7) and Braylon Fink, Hudson Biggs, Carter Biggs, Evan Kallio, Parker Cox, and Brett Kallio scored one each. Carter Biggs, Aiden Quillen and Cox each had assists.
Eastern credited Lincoln Mentis with 16 saves and Owen Seagrave eight. Outfield players Ty Kremer had two non-goalie saves and Kaiden Petty one.
“Western’s quickness and passing were the keys to the game,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We had a couple looks that didn’t connect, but I thought we looked much improved this past week. The box score may not reflect it, but we’re improving.”
NW 4, ARGOS 2
Quentin Yeakel had two goals for the Purple Tigers and Matty Polk and Dylan Rubinocci one each. Northwestern improved to 7-5-1.
E’BROOK 3, TAYLOR 1
Eli O’Neal scored Taylor’s goal off an assist by Carlos Hinojosa. Angelo Anders had eight saves for the Titans.
“We started of the game realy really well. Wee dominated the first 20 minutes or so possession-wise and spent a lot of time in Eastbrook’s half of the field,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “We played better but we just went through that one little stretch again late in the first half. It’s been the story of our season we’ve given up a goal or two we shouldn’t have given up. Credit my guys, we held them scoreless all second half.”
VOLLEYBALL
EB INVITE
Eastern won four matches, netting a sweep in each, to take first place in the Eastbrook Invitational to improve to 18-1 on the season. Eastern beat Manchester 25-19, 25-23, beat Eastbrook 25-16, 25-14, beat Taylor 25-7, 25-14, and beat North Miami 25-17, 25-15.
For the tourney, Jenna Odle had 13 blocks, 26 kills and 37 assists. Audra Flanary had 43 service points including 10 aces, and added 32 digs. Shelby Rice had 34 digs and 50 service receptions. Josie Odle had 17 kills. Kenzie DeGraaff had 39 service points.
“Very proud of our girls. We didn’t drop a set and played very consistent,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
BOYS XC
NEW PRAIRIE INVITE
Western’s Aden Yeary and Camden Raab went 1-2 to lead Western to second place in the Class AA race at New Prairie. Illiana Christian won the 25-team event with a score of 56, Western was second at 113 and Northwestern took 10th.
Yeary finished in 16:29 and Raab right behind in 16:36. Also for the Panthers, Miles Rudy was 10th (17:02), Maddox Carver 22nd (17:41) and Lincoln McKillip 89th (19:15).
“Aden and Camden owned the field over the last mile,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “Aden overcame an eight-second deficit at the two-mile mark to claim the win. He put 12 seconds on third place. Aden’s win was our first overall champion since Kyle Walsh won back in 2003.
“Having three runners finish in the top 10 was huge. Miles and Maddox ran strong races. Miles is on the verge of breaking 17 minutes. Our team finished well. We were actually in fourth place in the team standings at the two-mile mark.”
Mason Broeker led Northwestern in 34th (18:03) and Isaac Everson was 36th (18:09).
“The boys team is really coming together,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “We have had three really good meets in a row. New Prairie is a more difficult course so it is great to see good times and even new personal bests.
“Our two freshmen, Mason Broeker and Isaac Everson, led the way with senior Jacob Bumgardner right behind them. It was great to see them running in a pack for most of the race. We are getting faster every week and are looking good as we get closer to championship season in October.”
TIPTON INVITE
Cass won the nine-team invitational with a score of 40. Tipton was fourth with 95, Eastern was fifth at 110, and Taylor and Tri-Central were incomplete.
Ben Jay led the Kings, taking third in 17:03.45. Noah Walker led Cass in 11th at 17:52.36.
Eastern’s Obi Green took first by more than 40 seconds, ripping through the course in personal-best 16:08.33. Also for the Comets, Kamp Miller was 24th (19:25.92), Jakob Bertoline was 28th (19:56.07), William Kuntz was 33rd (20:33.93) and Amos Greene was 36th (20:45.48).
“We’ve been working really hard on how to race consistently and the hard work has been paying off,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “Obi took another 11 seconds off his PR and is nearing our school record. He was on pace to do it for the first two miles. Kamp did a great job starting a couple of the younger boys off in a group early in the race, and all 10 guys ran really determined races.”
Brayden Wunderlich was 18th for Taylor (18:48.51). Tyler Gibson led TC in 10th (17:45.5).
FLASHROCK INVITE
Harrison scored 90 to win the 23-team invitational in Carmel. Maconaquah was sixth with a score of 165.
Isaiah Wittenberg led Maconaquah, taking sixth in 16:39. Daylen Schrock was ninth in 16:42, followed by Kaden Miller (24th, 17:10, Kaden Hanson (49th, 17:51), and Isaiah Moore (80th, 18:52).
GIRLS XC
NEW PRAIRIE INVITE
Western took the team title and Northwestern runners Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams finished 1-2 in the Class AA race, which featured 22 complete teams.
Kendall Depoy led Western with a eighth-place finish. She covered the course in 20:09.3. The Panthers’ next four runners were: Lauren Bradley (18th, 21:11.1); Hattie Harlow (29th, 21:46.6); Avery Shock (35th, 21:59.1); and Maddy Shoaf (48th, 22:28.4).
Led by the dynamic duo of Moore and Adams, Northwestern took eighth place. Moore finished in 18:39.5 and Adams in 19:34.9. Emma Baker was third for the Tigers in 23:05.8 (73rd place).
“Courtney Adams and Hannah Moore are having great seasons,” Perry said. “They were able to sweep the top spots again. It has been a lot of fun coaching the two of them. They are good friends and good teammates that push each other every day. They are both looking great as we get closer to making a state finals run.
“Sophomore Emma Baker also had an excellent race. This is her first year running cross country and she is getting better every week. She has dropped two whole minutes in the last two weeks.”
TIPTON INVITE
Hamilton Heights won the seven-team event with a perfect 15. Eastern was third with 79, Western fourth at 90 and Tipton incomplete.
Ava Kantz led Eastern in sixth (21:09.38), followed by Alivia Kinney (22nd, 24:56.6), Marly Coan (26th, 25:51.73), Destiny Hess (27th, 25:52.86), and Rhayelin Scott (28th, 26:02.05). Bre Muncie led Tipton in 12th (22:43.2).
“We worked hard on improving our race strategy over the last couple of weeks,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “Alivia needed to break away after the mile and the rest of the pack spread out a bit, but they all benefited – everyone in the pack ran a PR.”
Ashlyn Pownall led Western in 16th (23:53.54).
FLASHROCK INVITE
Fort Wayne Concordia took first place in the 20-team meet with a score of 80. Maconaquah was 18th with a score of 466.
Abby Jordan led Maconaquah, taking 41st in 19:37, followed by Chloe Jordan (104th, 20:55), Lucy Loshnowsky (120th, 21:05), Zoie Laber (137th, 21:24), and Kaytlin Moeller (164th, 22:20).
