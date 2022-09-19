Northwestern, Western, Maconaquah, Eastern, Kokomo, Carroll and Peru competed at the New Prairie Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, testing themselves in a huge meet that drew dozens of teams from Indiana and a few from out of state.
The invitational featured three varsity races for both boys and girls with schools largely separated by size.
GIRLS MEET
Western took first as a team in the girls 2A race and the Northwestern tandem of junior Hannah Moore and sophomore Courtney Adams went 1-2 individually. The field of 22 complete teams and another nine incomplete squads had 184 runners.
Kendall Depoy led the Panthers to the team title, taking ninth in 20:35.6. Following were Maddy Shoaf in 14th (21:10.6), Hattie Harlow in 17th (21:22.8), Lauren Bradley in 19th (21:33.8), and Avery Shock in 48th (22:46.6). The Panthers’ team score was 96, 17 points ahead of runner-up Angola.
“This meet is a premiere race in the state. New Prairie is considered the best XC course in Indiana,” Western coach Ray Tetrault said. “It was a big win for us and these girls continue to get a little better each week. We are heading in the right direction as we move into the tournament part of the season.”
Northwestern finished eighth with a score of 218. Moore set the pace with a time of 19:00.5. Adams was second in 19:36.1. Bella Winrotte was 69th (23:59.4), Ashlyn Kelly 83rd (24:21.7) and Katelyn Saul 87th (24:31.4).
“The girls team impressed me yet again,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “Courtney Adams and Sally Freeman both ran PRs on a tough New Prairie course. Last year we were 26th place as a team. We moved up 18 spots in one year. We get so much help from Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams. Courtney ran a very impressive race. She was by herself for most of the race and still fought every step of the way.”
Eastern took 20th with a score of 560. Ava Kantz led the Comets, taking 29th in 21:55.7.
“The girls did a good job overall, and Ava Kantz had an especially strong race,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “Maddie Wyrick’s time of 33:22 was a 4:27 PR.”
The place of the runners from complete teams reflect their score in the team race as opposed to their place on the overall individual list and sometimes differ from the results which incorporate runners from both incomplete and complete teams as well as runners beyond a team’s top seven.
Maconaquah competed in the 3A race, which is mostly contested by the largest schools. The Braves finished ninth out of 28 complete teams. Another four squads were incomplete. Maconaquah’s team score was 257, beating 10th-place West Lafayette by 17 points.
Abby Jordan led the Braves, taking seventh in 19:36.4, followed by Zoie Laber (46th, 20:56.9), Chloe Jordan (51st, 21:02.1), Samantha Jones (78th, 21:45.1) and Lucy Loshnowsky (85th, 21:58.4).
“Abby Jordan continues to run well in big races. Zoie Laber ran well on the most challenging course she has ever run. Chloe Jordan finished strong and continues to show her determination,” Mac coach Allen Sayger said.
Kokomo was incomplete. Cami Caldwell led the Kats by finishing 165th (23:45.6).
Valparaiso was the team champ, scoring 121 to edge Penn by two points. The 3A race had 246 runners.
In the girls A race, Lewis Cass freshman Aftin Griffin took first in a field of 219 runners in 19:49.1. She led the Kings to a 12th-place finish. The Kings finished with a score of 345 in a field of 26 complete teams. Another 11 teams were incomplete. Kylie Logan (67th, 24:01.2) and Kennedy Thorpe (80th, 24:29.3) also had top-80 runs for the Kings.
Carroll took fifth in the girls A race with a score of 204. Anna Goodrich (26th, 21:58.2), Jillian Salts (27th, 22:10.3) and Riley Hayden (31st, 22:26.6) led the Cougars.
Kouts won the A race with a score of 37.
BOYS MEET
Led by Isaiah Wittenberg’s fourth-place finish in 16:54.7, the Braves took fourth place in the 2A race with a team score of 158. Daylen Schrock was 16th (17:32.5), Kaden Miller 32nd (18:08.2), Kaden Hanson 41st (18:41.2) and Isaiah Moore 66th (19:14.9).
Illiana Christian was the 2A champ with a score of 131, one point ahead of Rensselaer. The race had 27 complete teams, five incomplete squads and 213 runners.
Mac coach Sayger said the Braves had “their best effort of the year by far.”
Northwestern took sixth with a score of 193. Gunnar LaShure was 22nd (17:50.2), Caleb Champion 28th (18:00.7), Colin Feazel 36th (18:25.7), Jacob Bumgardner 49th (18:51.2), and Andrew Lesko 58th (19:05.8).
“Last year, this was the meet that gave us the most trouble,” Perry said. “We have really focused on strength training and I think it paid off for us. We improved greatly from our times and places last year. Gunnar LaShure ran another great race. I also saw great races from sophomores Andrew Lesko and Declan Aaron.”
Western was 11th with a score of 286. Rowan Hale (18th, 17:42.4) and Aden Yeary (45th, 18:44.2) led the Panthers. Eastern was 24th with a score of 619. Obi Greene (43rd, 18:42.8) led the Comets. Peru was 25th with a score of 697. Leland Brown, at 106th with a time of 20:07.4, had Peru’s best finish.
Kokomo scored 867 and took 28th out of 29 complete teams and another four incomplete squads in the boys 3A race. Kelton Serra was 165th (19:27.4) to lead the Kats.
Franklin Central won the 3A team race with a score of 67. The race featured 234 runners.
Carroll scored 351 and was 11th out of 33 complete squads in the A race. Another 10 schools were incomplete. Eli Harshbarger (29th, 18:21.2) and Regan Wolf (55th, 19:07.2) paced the Cougars.
BOYS TENNIS
NCC TOURNEY
Kokomo hosted Muncie Central and McCutcheon in the North Central Conference tournament. Kokomo defeated both to take fifth place in the tourney.
“In my two years of coaching we have played in five tournament-type formats and [Saturday] was the first time we have came out on top,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “We had a goal to win the day and that’s exactly what we came out and did.”
Kokomo defeated Muncie Central 5-0. No. 1 singles player Caleb Taflinger and No. 3 singles player Kyan Gamble recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins. No. 2 singles player Andrew Guerre rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 10-3 win, the No. 1 doubles team of Herberto Martinez Acosta and Ari Leger won 6-1, 6-0 and the No. 2 doubles team of Alan Dockemeyer and Canaan Horner won 6-1, 6-1.
Kokomo then beat McCutcheon 4-1 in the fifth-place match. The Kats swept the singles points with Caleb Taflinger winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Guerre winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Gamble winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. The Kats’ other point came at No. 1 doubles where Martinez Acosta and Leger won 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.
“Caleb and Kyan played great all day and only lost three games combined in their four matches. Andrew fought through a somewhat sloppy first set in match one and then completely flipped a switch and dominated his last three sets. He found his groove and played one of his best matches of the year vs. McCutcheon,” Travis Taflinger said.
“Doubles both played well in the Muncie match and then Ari and Berts bumped their game up to the next level in their second match. Their energy and aggressive tennis overwhelmed an opponent who beat us early this year. I want them to find that energy level the rest of the year.”
HHC TOURNEY
Taylor’s Kaiden Blaine and Kien Sullivan won the No. 2 doubles title in the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament at Delphi. Blaine and Sullivan defeated Delphi’s Wyatt McKenzie and Hayden Helms 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals and defeated Rossville’s Cole Marlin and Kolton Davis 6-4, 6-4 for the title.
Also for the Titans, No. 1 singles player Micah Irwin and No. 3 singles player Easton Douglas had runner-up showings.
HOOSIER TOURNEY
West Lafayette won the Hoosier Conference tournament at Twin Lakes. Northwestern took second place.
No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun and the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney led Northwestern with runner-up finishes. Also for the Tigers, Blake Wise took third place at No. 2 singles and Ian Woods took fourth place at No. 3 singles.
Vonzun and the Kearney-Griswold team were named all-conference. Wise was honorable mention.
“Really happy with our overall performance,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “Had a couple spots fall short of expectation, but we got to play really quality tennis. I feel like we keep getting stronger as the season goes on.”
Western’s Luke Mawbey and Evan Butcher won the No. 2 doubles title and Frederik Sigersted-Rasmussen finished third at No. 1 singles. The Mawbey-Butcher team were named all-conference and Sigersted-Rasmussen was honorable mention.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTBROOK INVITE
Eastern went 2-2.
“The girls played really well we were four points away from winning the tournament,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “Their best game was against Eastbrook. They lost the first set 14-25 and came back and won the next two 25-21, 15-13. Our biggest struggle is with consistency and quick defense. These are things we will continue working on in practice. Overall I was very pleased with their play [Saturday].”
Jenna Odle (38 kills) and Audra Flanary (31 kills) led Eastern’s offense. Kenzie Degraff served 38 points, Adalyn Downing had 32 points and Audra Flanary had 27.
Defensively, Odle led the Comets with 29 digs, Audra Flanary had 20 and Shelby Rice had 19. Rice also had 44 serve receptions, Katie Hendricks followed with 38 and Audra Flanary had 29.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 5, ARGOS 0
Kai Jackson and Matty Polk scored two goals apiece to lead the Tigers past the visiting Dragons.
Quentin Yeakel also scored for the Tigers (8-5) and Jackson, Polk and Francesco Rosota had an assist apiece.
WESTERN 6, EASTERN 0
Lucas Pitzer had a hat trick, Parker Cox, Hudson Biggs and Kody Musgrave also scored and Seth Baker had three assists in the Panthers’ home finale.
Western (7-5-1) jumped to a 5-0 halftime lead and kept control the rest of the way.
Eastern keeper Isaac Horner had 21 saves.
“The defense played well considering the waves of attacks Western was consistently sending in transition and we held them to only one goal in the second half,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “We have to work on the midfield spacing and recovery, but I liked our communication and our passing is improving. We didn’t get very many looks at goal, but we did have a couple of opportunities that we just weren’t able to put away.”
RICHMOND 2, KOKOMO 1
Ryunosuke Tokunaga scored Kokomo’s goal off an assist by Ben Herrera. Joey McConnell had seven saves for the Wildkats, who fell to 2-8-1 overall and 1-4-1 in the NCC.
EASTBROOK 7, TAYLOR 1
Ryan Fleek scored Taylor’s goal after an assist by Jonoah Trueblood. Angelo Anders had 16 saves for the 1-12 Titans.
“For being our fourth game in six days, we didn’t play terrible; I know the score doesn’t seem that way,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “Of their seven goals, I think five of them came off of corner kicks or a set play. If we could get that under control, who knows what the score would have been?”
GIRLS SOCCER
RICHMOND 9, KOKOMO 2
The Wildkats scored a pair of penalties in the second half as Maddie Carpenter, playing in the field instead of in goal due to injuries elsewhere on the team, and Ellen Callane each scored for Kokomo. Substitute goalie Navaeha Purnell had seven saves.
