New Prairie hosted one of the regular season’s biggest cross country invitationals on Saturday and several KT-area teams took part.
The meet — which featured boys and girls races in class AAA (large schools), class AA (medium) and class A (small) — was held on the same course that will host the New Prairie Semistate on Oct. 23.
The top five teams and top 40 individuals in each race received awards.
In the boys class AAA race, Kokomo finished 21st out of 25 complete teams. Collin Keesling led the Kats with a 50th-place run. He covered the course in 17:56.1.
In the girls AAA race, Kokomo was 20th out of 21 complete teams. Julynne Spidell led the Kats with a strong 15th-place finish, in a time of 20:11.1.
In the boys class AA race, Northwestern took seventh place out of 31 complete teams. Western was 19th, Maconaquah was 20th and Peru was 27th.
“We learned a lot,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “The field in this race was larger than any other race we have run this year. We got boxed in early and couldn’t run the race we wanted to run. The boys did a great job clawing their way back up.”
Western’s Pete Bradshaw and Maconaquah’s Isaiah Wittenberg had top-10 finishes in the AA race with Bradshaw (17:18.6) taking eighth and Wittenberg (17:22.3) taking 10th. For Northwestern, Isaiah Kanable (17:59.4, 25th place) and Caleb Champion (18:01.8, 28th) led the squad. Peru’s top runner was Leland Brown (19:34.8, 95th).
In the girls AA race, Western finished seventh out of 30 complete teams. Maconaquah was 13th, Peru was 25th and Northwestern was 26th. Maconaquah’s Abby Jordan had a strong run and took third place in 20:09.4. For Western, Maddy Shoaf (21:32.5, 28th place), Hattie Harlow (21:50.5, 36th) and Lauren Bradley (22:04.5, 41st) led the team.
For Northwestern, Katelyn Saul led the way with a time of 23:58, good for 89th. She filled in as the Tigers’ No. 1 runner for the meet.
In the boys class A race, Carroll was 15th out of 21 complete teams and Eastern was 21st.
Eli Harshbarger (18:54.2, 34th place) led the Cougars and J.T. Webster (19:32.1, 58th place) led the Comets.
In the girls A race, Cass took 10th out of 22 complete teams and Eastern was 15th. The Kings’ Makenna Leicht was runner-up, with a time of 20:21.3. Teammate Liberty Scott was 11th in 21:10.2. For Eastern, Ava Kantz (22:03.4, 26th place) and Emily Slaughter (23:04, 41st) led the squad.
BOYS TENNIS
NCC TOURNEY
Grouped with five other teams in the consolation bracket of the North Central Conference tournament, Kokomo advanced past Arsenal Tech and then beat Muncie Central 4-1. That put the Wildkats in the fifth/sixth match vs. Logansport. The Berries edged the Kats 3-2.
Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger noted the Berries had beaten the Kats 4-1 the previous week.
“We played our best match of the year [in the rematch],” he said. “It came down to No. 2 doubles and we lost in a third set super-tiebreaker to lose 3-2. However, the team played really well all day. All those tough lessons we have learned paid off and we got over the hump of winning some tight matches.”
Singles players Jayleb Walsh and Kye Gamble both won their points against Logan and both finished 3-0 for the day. The doubles teams of Caleb Wallace with Chad Washburn and Isaac Elkin with Ari Leger both had 2-1 days.
HOOSIER TOURNEY
Northwestern’s Austin Robinson took second place at No. 3 singles in the Hoosier Conference tournament at Twin Lakes.
Also for the Tigers, Ethan Kearney and Blake Wise took third place at No. 2 doubles, Cole Wise was fourth at No. 1 singles and Caden Gaier and Tate Mullens were fourth at No. 1 doubles.
Full final results were not available.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 2, EASTBROOK 0
Avery Rooze scored on a header off a corner kick for a 1-0 lead and Morgan Kistler added an insurance goal as the Tigers beat the visiting Panthers.
Becca Lagoni assisted on both goals and Tiger keeper Savanah Lipinski recorded three saves.
Northwestern is 4-6.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 10, EASTERN 1
Lucas Pitzer scored four goals and dished two assists to fuel the Panthers’ dominant victory on the Comets’ pitch.
Also for Western (4-8-1), Nolan Kessler scored two goals and dished one assist and Adam Turner had a goal and an assist. In addition, Brandon Cochran, Parker Cox and Bridgely Seekri netted one goal each, Seth Baker had two assists and Ray Weigt, Gabriel Bumgardner and Graysen Neer had one assist each.
MAC 4, N. MIAMI 0
Issac Lorenz scored a brace to lead Maconaquah to the win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Also for the Braves (4-2, 2-0 TRC), Jackson Jones scored one goal and dished two assists, Ethan Zieser had a goal and Nolan Jones had an assist.
TC 3, WAPAHANI 0
John Jimenez-Vazquez scored a hat trick to lead Tri-Central past visiting Wapahani.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTBROOK INVITE
Eastern went 3-1 in Eastbrook’s invitational. The Comets’ victories came against Manchester (22-25, 25-15, 15-5), Taylor (25-10, 25-19) and North Miami (25-8, 25-22). Eastbrook beat Eastern 25-18, 25-21.
Offensively, Jenna Odle totaled 29 kills and 25 service points (nine aces), Trista Rice had 24 kills and 17 points, Kate Harrison had 17 kills and 29 points and Emma Sandlin contributed 76 assists and 18 points (eight aces).
Defensively, Odle recorded eight blocks and 29 digs, Harrison had 30 digs and 26 serve receptions, Sandlin had 29 digs and Makenna Titus had 26 digs and 39 receptions.
TC INVITE
Tri-Central won its invitational with a 3-0 record. The Trojans defeated Argos 2-0, defeated Morristown 2-1 and beat Culver Community 2-0.
