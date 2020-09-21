Western’s boys cross country team had a runner-up showing in the New Prairie Invitational’s Class AAA race Saturday.
Bellmont (93) edged Western (95) for the title with West Lafayette (107) in third.
“Unfortunately we came up just a little short,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “We had a couple things not go our way. Joseph [Packard] got stepped on at the start and got knocked to the ground and then Drew [Caldwell] stumbled just a few meters from the finish. In a race this close it’s the littlest things that can make the biggest difference. Bellmont ran a really good pack race and they were able to capitalize on good placement.
“With about 2 kilometers left in the race we were actually in third place and trailed Bellmont by 11 points. Even though Joseph and Matthew Edison passed around 20 runners over the last mile, we couldn’t quite get over the hump. We were probably less than a second from winning.”
Angola’s Izaiah Steury won the race with a course-record time of 15:08. Four of Western’s top seven runners had personal-best times.
“I can’t remember any time when we had better weather for this meet. The cool temperatures brought out some really fast times on the course,” Jewell said.
The course will host a semistate meet next month.
Western’s top five runners were: Brayden Curnutt (third place, 16:25, personal best); Packard (13th, 16:56); Pete Bradshaw (16th, 17:01, PB); Caldwell (26th, 17:24); and Edison (37th, 17:43).
“Brayden had his best race since last year at regional,” Jewell said. “He’s been a man on a mission this season. His time of 16:25 was a personal best by 8 seconds.
“Not only did we have our best cumulative of the season [1:25:32], it was our best ever on this course. Our 1-5 split [1:18] was our best so far this season.”
Peru finished in 16th place. The Bengal Tigers’ top runners were Alex Legg (68th, 18:25) and Kayden Gee (83rd, 18:42).
Northwestern ran in the Class AA race. The Tigers finished 17th in a field of 24 teams.
The Purple Tigers’ top runners were Caleb Champion (20th place, 18:09) and Caden Cothern (69th, 19:59).
GIRLS XC
NEW PRAIRIE INVITE
Maconaquah, Western and Peru competed in the Class AAA race.
Culver Academies topped the 18-team field with a score of 69. West Lafayette (81), Lowell (111), New Prairie (166) and Highland (172) rounded out the top five. Maconaquah (187) followed in sixth. Western (239) was 10th. Peru (498) was 17th.
Abby Jordan led Mac with a 17th-place finish in 20:17. Also for the Braves, Karli Miller (23rd, 21:04), Lauren Driscoll (27th, 21:17), Rachel Eby (58th, 22:43) and Abby Heath (66th, 22:58) rounded out the scoring. Lauryn Merritt (67th, 23:00) finished right behind Heath.
Peru was led by Brianna Bennett (88th, 24:07) and Chloe Holler (90th, 24:13).
Northwestern had a nice showing in Class AA with Tiger freshman Hannah Moore winning the individual title with a time of 19:14.
The Purple Tigers finished 15th out of 24 teams. Ella Deck (51st, 22:58) and Katelyn Saul (80th, 24:39) were second and third for the squad.
Kokomo ran in the AAAA (large school) race and finished 17th out of 21 teams.
“We beat two North Central Conference, Logansport and Lafayette Jeff, and will have to continue to improve to compete with them at our conference meet in two weeks. We had four of our seven girls set season best times on this tough course and I couldn’t be more proud of the progression of our team,” coach Chad Salinas said.
Julynne Spidell led Kokomo with a 10th-place finish in 19:43.
“She ran well and has been running her races on very heavy legs as we have been training tough these last few meets. I know that she has been wanting to have better times the last few races, but her workouts and interval training has taken precedence over her races up to this point and this will being to shift over the next few weeks,” Salinas said.
BOYS TENNIS
HHC TOURNEY
Taylor’s Nathan Keene went 2-0 to repeat as the No. 3 singles champion in the Hoosier Heartland Conference’s individual tournament at Delphi.
Eastern had No. 2 singles player Ian Haley and the No. 2 doubles team of Talon Morgan and Barak Price post opening-round wins before bowing out in the second round. Haley was a 7-5, 6-1 winner against Delphi and Morgan and Price had a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Taylor.
NCC TOURNEY
Kokomo dropped a pair of matches in the championship bracket of the North Central Conference’s team tournament. Harrison came away with the title, Marion took second place, Richmond was third and Kokomo was fourth.
In the first round, Marion beat Kokomo 4-1. The Kats’ point came at No. 1 doubles where Miki Sanchez and Drew Swain won 6-1, 6-2.
In the third-place match, Richmond beat Kokomo 3-2 with the Red Devils prevailing in three-set matches at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles to swing the match in their favor.
The No. 1 singles point was a heartbreaker for the Kats. Jon Callane was on his way to a dominant victory before muscle cramps hit. He was up 6-0, 3-0 and serving, but won only two more games the rest of the way.
“Jon was in complete control but could feel his body starting to lock up. Moments later his body would lock up and we had to summon a trainer,” coach Shawn Flanary said. “Jon did his best to [play on], but was too hindered from his physical setback and ended up losing.
“I am proud of how Jon battled, tried and limped to the finish line when many would have defaulted. I was also proud of how our team supported and encouraged him in the process.
The Kats’ points against the Red Devils came at Nos. 2 and 3 singles with Taylor Duncan winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 and Ty Lauderbaugh winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
“Things didn’t turn out the way we wanted on Saturday, but I am convinced battles like this can only make us stronger,” Flanary said.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 3, RENSSELAER 2
Drew Bowser scored on a header with 24 seconds remaining to lift Northwestern to the road win.
Bowser finished with two goals, Kai Jackson also scored, Jackson Hale had two assists and Zam Miller had one assist.
“Tough day, finishing with 19 shots and only three goals. Bowser had a heck of a game and really saved us with the winner,” coach Aaron Longgood said. “Overall a pretty balanced game, but I thought we controlled the ball very well. [Rensselaer] was dangerous on the counter and caught us out with two minutes to go. We must do a better job in the attacking third of the field to take a step to the next level and become a more dominant team.”
Next up for the Tigers (9-2) is a home match vs. Class 2A No. 10 Oak Hill (10-0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NCC TOURNEY
Kokomo began the NCC tournament with a pair of matches at Harrison.
First, Kokomo beat Richmond 2-1 in two overtimes for the Kats’ first win of the season. Micah Lamberson scored both of Kokomo’s goals and goalkeeper Joey McConnell recorded 12 saves.
Next, Kokomo faced league heavyweight Harrison. The Raiders beat the Kats 6-0. McConnell had 11 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
WABASH 1, MAC 0
Maconaquah dropped to 1-4-1 following its third straight loss.
“The girls played well, possessing the ball for a majority of the game, but were unable to find the back of the net,” Mac coach Colin Quin said.
TIPTON ROUND ROBIN
Tipton brought in Tri-Central and Muncie Burris for matches.
Tipton beat Tri-Central 5-0. Ella Wolfe scored a hat trick and Abigail Parker and Kaiya Money added a goal apiece for the Blue Devils. For the Trojans, Kaylee Beard had 10 saves.
TC bounced back to beat Burris 4-2. Down 2-0 after the opening minute of the second half, the Trojans stormed back behind Lily Stogdill’s four goals. Brittany Temple and Peighton Oliver had an assist apiece and Beard and Ariana Jankoviak combined for six saves.
The Blue Devils beat Burris 6-0. Meghan Moses scored a brace and Wolfe, Money and Rachel Ripberger also found the back of the net.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTBROOK INVITE
Eastern went 2-1. The Comets opened with a victory over North Miami (25-16, 25-18) and closed with a victory over Eastbrook (25-23, 25-21). In between, Manchester edged Eastern 25-24, 25-24.
Loralei Evans led the Comets’ attack with 36 kills. Kate Harrison had 17 kills and Neely McKnight and Jaeleigh Secrease combined for another 13 kills. Emma Sandlin dished 70 assists and served 20 points.
Defensively, Harrison had 36 digs, Jenna Odle had 25, Rice had 22 and Sandlin had 21. Rice led the way in serve receptions with 27, Odle had 21 and Evans and Harrison had 19 apiece.
MAC 3, PERU 1
Maconaquah beat rival Peru 26-24, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16 in a Three Rivers Conference match.
Averi Miller sparked Mac’s offense with 39 assists. Her main targets were Lilly Maple (11 kills), Taylor Roesler (10), Brooke Borden (eight) and Atlanta Huckleby (seven).
Maple served 13 points and Miller served 12. Defensively for the Braves, Maple had 30 digs and Aubree Dedaker had 24.
Kloee Cassel led Peru with six kills. Cate Wolfe had eight points, five kills and 14 assists. Casidy Bartel had 31 serve receptions and 10 digs.
