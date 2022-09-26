Western’s Elizabeth Mercer shot a 71 to take second overall and grab the first advancing individual spot from the Lafayette Jeff Girls Golf Regional on Saturday at Battle Ground G.C. The top three teams and top two individuals who are not on an advancing team qualified for the upcoming state finals.
Co-No. 2-ranked Carmel won the 15-team competition with a score of 297. Co-No. 2 Westfield was second at 319 and No. 12 Zionsville third 329 as teams from Indianapolis’ northern suburbs swept the advancing spots. West Lafayette and Maconaquah tied at 374 with WL taking seventh on a fifth-score tiebreaker and Mac taking eighth. Western was ninth at 382. Northwestern was 13th with 418.
Carmel’s Claire Swathwood was the individual champ with a tidy 4-under 68. Mercer went out in 37 and shot 34 on the back nine for a 71. She had three strokes to spare ahead of the second individual advancer, Southmont’s Addison Meadows.
The state finals are Friday and Saturday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. Mercer will be making her third state appearance.
Also for Western, Ava Williamson shot 91, Natalie Nutt 96 and Gracie Burns 124.
Maconaquah No. 3 player Courtney Stoll led the Braves with an 85, Daisy Williams shot 88, Miranda Stoll 92 and Lehna Wagner 109.
Berkley Wray led Northwestern with an 88. Jocelyn Smith shot 92, Audrey Leight 110 and Mia Shoaff 128.
Playing as individuals, Kokomo’s Lizzy Lytle carded an 85, Eastern’s Cora Bartrum shot 100 and Peru’s Kara Baker shot 109.
At the Lapel Regional at Edgewood G.C., Tipton’s Lacie Logan played as an individual and shot an 86 but did not advance. The cutoff to advance as an individual was 80.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC WINS INVITE
The Braves won the Winamac Invite for the second straight season, rolling the host school 10-1 and topping Washington Township 4-0 in the final.
In the first game against Winamac, the Braves raced to a 6-1 lead at halftime, then ended the game early in the second half via the mercy rule. Bauer Maple and Isaac Lorenz had hat tricks for the Braves. Zach Sparks, Ethan Zeiser, Connor Kubly and Alex Hicks each had a goal. Bennett Isenburg and Sparks each had two assists and Zeiser and Kyler Hanson each had one.
In the title game against Washington Township, Sparks drew a penalty and Lorenz converted the penalty kick for an early lead. Maple then scored twice in the final six minutes of the first half to put the Braves in control. Maple’s first came when he got past the WT defense and rounded the goalie, then his second was a header off a Sparks corner kick in the final minute before halftime.
In the second half, Kevin Nord latched on to a loose ball to score the final goal.
The Braves improved to 13-1 ahead of today’s home game against 11-2-1 Manchester. The winner will clinch at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference title. Each is 4-0 in league play with one more league match remaining after today.
RENSSELAER 2, CARROLL 1
After a scoreless first half, the Bombers topped the visiting Class A No. 5 Cougars with a pair of goals in the second half. Noah Falkenberg scored Carroll’s goal. Cohen Miller had three saves.
Carroll fell to 12-2. Unranked Rensselaer improved to 12-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 3, WESTERN 0
Class 2A No. 19 Northwestern topped Class 2A No. 20 Western in the third-place game of the Hoosier Conference tournament. It was the Tigers’ second victory over Panthers in as many weeks.
KOKOMO 4, MUNCIE C. 4
Kokomo fought back from a 4-2 halftime deficit to earn a draw.
Ellen Callane, Nancy Laughner, Layla Brehm and Belen Mozas scored a goal apiece. Indiria Faison, Callane and Laughner had an assist each. Maddie Carpenter had 15 saves in goal.
The Kats improved to 0-11-1.
“We are celebrating this tie because these girls keep improving and persevering,” Kokomo coach Elizabeth Rayl. “We had seven varsity players out with injury or sickness. This team is selfless and continues to give it their all by playing new positions and filling the gaps needed. The coaches continue to be proud of these girls for being coachable and playing for each other.”
WABASH 4, EASTERN 0
Ruby Sheets had five saves for the Comets, who fell to 6-8.
“The Comets struggled to play to their potential, but are ready to bounce back at their next conference matchup,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said.
BOYS TENNIS
ROSSVILLE 3, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo’s Caleb Taflinger was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of William Nelson and Ari Leger won 6-2, 6-0. The team match hinged on the tightest match of the meeting, No. 2 singles. Rossville’s No. 2 topped Kokomo’s Ryan Kewley 7-6, 7-6 at that spot to tilt the team result for the Hornets.
“Unfortunately, we had four of our top eight guys missing. Half of our varsity team had an important academic obligation at school,” Kat coach Travis Taflinger said. “This provided a great opportunity for some JV guys to move up.
“Congrats to William Nelson for getting his first varsity win. He and Ari played great all day. I was super proud of both Kewley boys too [Ryan and No. 3 singles player Kyle]. To come in, compete and fight as freshmen was awesome. I thought they both rose to the occasion. We will be up to full strength next week, ready for sectionals.”
BOYS XC
CULVER AC. INVITE
Northwestern took third and Maconaquah fourth out of 29 full teams at the Culver Academies Invitational. Brown County won the event with a team score of 116, Rensselaer was second at 126, Northwestern third at 137 and Maconaquah fourth at 180. Tipton was 13th (359), Carroll 18th (431), Eastern 25th (626), and Peru was 28th (742).
Colin Feazel led Northwestern, taking 16th in 17:43. Gunnar LaShure was 19th in 17:47, Caleb Champion was 30th in 18:03, Jacob Bumgardner was 40th and Matthew Mitchell 41st, both clocking 18:26.
“This was the showing that I wanted to see from the boys,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “We talked about racing tougher and they did an excellent job. They kept pushing even when it hurt and we got the results we wanted.”
Isaiah Wittenberg led Maconaquah, taking sixth in 17:04. Daylen Schrock was 11th in 17:30, Kaden Miller was 35th in 18:13, Kaden Hanson was 44th in 18:31, and Isaiah Moore was 100th in 19:34.
Mac coach Allen Sayger said the Braves “ran a terrific race.”
Evan Long led Tipton, taking fifth in 16:53. Jaxsen Muncie was 54th in 18:54.
For Carroll, Eli Harshbarger was 34th in 18:12.
Obi Greene led Eastern, taking 27th in 17:58. Kamp Miller was 114th in 19:50, Jakob Bertoline was 185th in 21:43, Amos Greene was 208th in 22:31, and Sam Duke 216th in 22:54.
Leland Brown led Peru in 101st in 19:34.
Kokomo took 26th in the open race with a score of 829. Connor Frederick led the Wildkats in 20:22 to take 187th.
GIRLS XC
CULVER AC. INVITE
Competing in the open division of the Culver Academies Invitational, Maconaquah’s squad took eighth out of 25 complete teams, which included squads from Ohio and Illinois. William Mason was first with 47. Maconaquah was eighth at 237, just ahead of West Lafayette in ninth (263). Western was 12th (315).
Abby Jordan led Maconaquah, taking 14th in 19:26. Zoie Laber was 39th in 20:27, Chloe Jordan was 54th in 20:50, Samantha Jones was 66th in 21:11, and Lucy Loshnowski was 73rd in 21:21.
Kendall DePoy led Western, finishing 30th in 21:17, Maddy Shoaff was 52nd in 20:48, Lauren Bradley was 63rd in 21:09, Hattie Harlow was 70th in 21:20, and Avery Shock 122nd in 22:07.
In the 23-team closed race, Northwestern took third and lead Purple Tiger Hannah Moore was the individual champ. Kouts was first with 47, Winamac second with 86, Northwestern third at 155, Carroll fourth at 175, Cass 13th at 320, and Eastern 16th at 410
Moore took first in 18:48 with teammate Courtney Adams a spot behind in 19:14 for a 1-2 Tiger finish. Katelyn Saul was 51st in 23:12, Bella Winrotte was 54th in 23:21, and Hannah Troyer 72nd in 23:58.
“We had a remarkable day,” NW’s Perry said. “Half of the team PRd and everyone else ran a course best. That was a big meet with more than 30 teams so third place is a big deal. Courtney Adams held off a very good runner from Brown County with a PR to hold second place in a very competitive field. Sally Freeman and Hannah Troyer PRd by almost a minute. The ladies raced very hard and we look ready to head into championship season.”
Anna Goodrich led Carroll, finishing 19th in 21:37. Riley Hayden was 26th in 22:10 and Aubrey Salts 30th in 22:24.
Altin Griffin took sixth in 19:54 to lead Cass and Kylie Logan was 44th in 22:49.
Ava Kantz led Eastern with a 24th-place finish in 22:04, Lily Greene was 81st in 24:13, Alesia Rummel was 84th in 24:25, and Addie Conner was 154th in 28:02.
