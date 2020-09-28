Western’s girls golf team is heading to the State Finals for the first time since 2016 and Tipton junior Lucy Quigley is going for the second straight year following the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Saturday at Battle Ground G.C.
No. 18-ranked Culver Academy edged No. 12 Western by one shot, 341-342, for the team title with No. 13 Crown Point (347) following in third place. The top three teams in the 18-team field earned state tickets. Tipton (365) was fifth and Maconaquah (382) was 11th.
“I’ve said it all year long, [reaching state] was our goal,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “The girls are very, very happy. They’re excited to go.”
Elizabeth Mercer led Western with a steady 81 in the cool, windy conditions. Mady Smith was second low for the Panthers with an 84 and Ella Williamson (87) and Ava Williamson (90) rounded out the Panthers’ team score. Kylee Duncan had a 93.
Hoppes noted the course played tough, both in length and also with the windy conditions.
“We played well. We played about where we should play, to be honest,” he said. “We kept our scores all together and that’s how you advance. It’s a team effort.”
Quigley fired a 5-over 77 to win the individual title. She finished one shot ahead of Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski.
“Really excited for Lucy,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “We weren’t sure exactly where we were until we got to the clubhouse. I really felt with the conditions that 77 was pretty good and would get us to Prairie View. Apparently it was a bit better than we thought.”
Tipton’s lineup also had Emma Crawford (92), Lacie Logan (94) and Amaya Stowers (102).
“For our team, I really hate to see our season end, but I am really proud of my team,” Bales said. “Two years ago we had never seen the regional; [Saturday] we were contending for a spot in the State Finals, with only four [players] and finished a best-ever fifth.”
Ava Snyder led Maconaquah with an 85. The Braves also counted Kianna Sharp’s 93, Miranda Stoll’s 99 and Breanna Hill’s 105.
Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter and Kokomo’s Elizabeth Lytle played as individuals. Koetter carded an 85 and Lytle had an 87.
GIRLS XC
CL. CENTRAL INVITE
Eastern posted a nearly perfect score of 16 to win the meet. Clinton Central was a distant second with 59, Clinton Prairie was third with 62 and Tri-West and Tri-Central were incomplete.
The Comets’ Ella Kantz took first place with a time of 23:00. Teammates Emily Slaughter (23:54), Lily Greene (24:23) and Gracie McClain (24:35) finished 2-3-4 and Claire Hubbard (24:47) rounded out the Comets’ scoring with a sixth-place finish.
Eastern coach Ben Cox liked what he saw from his squad.
“Ella did a nice job leading the way, and looked the best she has this year. The rest of the team worked well together to push each other early in the race,” he said. We feel like the girls are going the right direction as the conference meet comes up [this Saturday].”
SHELBYVILLE INVITE
Kokomo junior Julynne Spidell posted a school-record time of 19:28.55 and took fifth place in the Golden Bear Invitational’s Black race. The meet was held at the Blue River Cross Country Venue.
Spidell bettered her own school record, set last season, by four seconds.
“This was a great opportunity for her to compete against some high level competition,” coach Chadrick Salinas said. “She came into this meet seeded 12th and was able to beat some really tough girls. She went out faster during this race and was able to compete and maintain pretty even splits throughout the race.”
Kokomo finished ninth in the 13-team field. Also scoring for the Kats were: Jaylee Copeland (24:08, 68th place); Sedalia Herrera (24:11, 70th); Leah Mitchell (24:44, 75th) and Emma Nelson (25:19, 81st).
“We had our toughest week of practice and I knew we would struggle to run fast times with the girls running on heavy legs and the extremely humid conditions,” Salinas said. “We had four of our eight runners set season-best times and we were able to beat North Central Conference foe McCutcheon.
“We are really hitting our stride at the right point in the season and should finish strong over the next few weeks. We will have a tough week of practice and I would like to see all of our girls setting more season-best times at our next meet.”
NEW HAVEN INVITE
Maconaquah finished sixth in the 20-team meet, which was held at Huntington University.
Leo won with a score of 75 and Oak Hill (97), Delta (140), West Noble (146) and Yorktown (159) rounded out the top five. Maconaquah followed with a score of 171.
Abby Jordan led the Braves with a third-place finish. She covered the course in 19:45. Karli Miller (21st, 21:08) and Lauren Driscoll (24th, 21:22) also finished in the top 40 and Abby Heath (51st, 22:43) and Rachel Eby (77th, 23:29) rounded out the Braves’ scoring.
BOYS XC
CL. CENTRAL INVITE
Eastern runners Brayden Richmond and Caleb Vogl finished 1-2 to lead the Comets to a runner-up finish.
Clinton Prairie posted a score of 28 to win the meet. Eastern was second with 40 and Tri-West was third with 71. Clinton Central and Tri-Central were incomplete.
Richmond had a winning time of 17:44 and Vogl was right behind him at 17:45. Also for the Comets, J.T. Webster (20:46) was 11th, T.J. Weeks (21:05) was 15th and Kamp Miller (21:14) was 17th.
“The boys really raced well,” Cox said. “Brayden and Caleb consistently pushed each other throughout the race. T.J. and Kamp both put in season-best times, and J.T. was very close to his. We really like what we’re seeing from the guys heading into the conference meet [this Saturday].”
SHELBYVILLE INVITE
Kokomo finished 15th out of 17 teams in the Golden Bear Invitational’s Black race at the Blue River Cross Country Venue.
The Kats’ top five runners were: Bryan Stoltzfus (58th, 18:07); Collin Keesling (60th, 18:16); Wilmer Corrales (96th, 19:36); Noah Thompson (120th, 20:41) and Isaac Elkin (124th, 20:45).
BOYS TENNIS
WILDKAT OPEN
Peru won the title by knocking off Kokomo 3-2 in the opening round and then defeating Marion 3-2 in the final.
The Bengal Tigers’ points against Kokomo came from singles players Leif Astrup and Ben Beckman and the doubles team of Reese and Riley Smith. The Kats’ points came from No. 1 singles player Jon Callane (6-2, 6-4) and the No. 1 doubles team of Miki Sanchez and Ty Lauderbaugh (6-1, 6-1).
Peru’s points against Marion came from Beckman, the Smith brothers and the doubles team of Pete Polk and Lucas Slagel.
Peru closed the regular season with a 17-1 record.
Twin Lakes beat Kokomo 4-1 in the consolation match. Callane pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 singles, but the Kats otherwise came up empty. Three of the four other points went three sets.
“The bad news is we lost some close ones. The good news is we are being sharpened in some very close and competitive matches,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “We are going to use this to fuel us this week at the sectional.”
DELTA INVITE
Western beat Norwell and Yorktown by 3-2 scores to win the consolation bracket after opening with a 5-0 loss to Delta.
The Panthers’ points against Norwell came from singles players Dylan Collins and Parker Dean and the doubles team of Mitchell Dean and Connor Beeler. Their points against Yorktown came from Collins, Parker Dean and the doubles team of Arie Lowe and Zach Gilbert.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 2, WESTERN 0
Ashlyn Johnson and Hope Braun scored a goal apiece to lead the Tigers past the Panthers in the Hoosier Conference tournament’s fifth-place match on the Tigers’ turf. Joan Easter and Avery Rooze assisted the goals.
KOKOMO WINS 2
Kokomo won twice in the North Central Conference tournament’s consolation matches at Marion.
First, the Kats beat Muncie Central 8-0. That put Kokomo in the fifth-place match where the Kats beat Marion 6-0.
WABASH 3, EASTERN 0
Eastern ‘keeper Cecilia Roswog had 15 saves in the loss.
BOYS SOCCER
MARION 5, KOKOMO 0
The Giants jumped to a 4-0 halftime lead in beating the Kats in a North Central Conference tournament match at Kokomo.
Kokomo ‘keeper Joey McConnell had 12 saves.
FOOTBALL
MAC 55, N. MIAMI 8
Maconaquah rolled past North Miami 55-8 Friday night for a homecoming victory.
The Braves scored on seven of their eight possessions in the opening half and took a 49-8 lead into halftime.
Carter Little finished with 90 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Quarterback Nolan Kelly picked up all of his 81 rushing yards on four first-half carries.
Garrett Spohn led Mac’s defense with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery. Matt Ingram had nine tackles and Jared Blake had seven stops, four tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception.
The Braves (2-2, 2-2 Three Rivers Conference) visit Tippecanoe Valley this week.
