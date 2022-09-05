Northwestern’s boys soccer team broke away from a 1-0 halftime lead to beat Mississinewa 5-1 Saturday at Gas City.
Matty Polk scored a brace for the Tigers and Quentin Yeakel, Francesco Rosata and Caden Cothern added a goal apiece. Polk and Yeakel had two assists apiece and Jack Parado had one.
“It was a joy to see our guys finally start to come together,” Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said. “Ole Miss is really a quality side and play tough, to go to their place and get a 5-1 result was major for the team. We haven’t moved the ball well this season at all, and we certainly took a big step in the right direction in that category. Heading into the conference tournament we really needed a good result and a good feeling for the boys.”
Northwestern (4-4) faces Rensselaer at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Lafayette to begin play in the Hoosier Conference tourney.
“Rensselaer is going to challenge us in multiple ways and we’ve just gotta keep playing like we know we can and we’ll be all right,” Longgood said.
WESTERN 2, EASTBROOK 2
Lucas Pitzer and Carter Biggs scored Western’s goals in the draw against visiting Eastbrook. Pitzer and Seth Baker had an assist each.
Western (4-3-1) faces Lafayette Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at LCC to begin play in the the Hoosier Conference tourney.
DELPHI 4, TAYLOR 3
Taylor a goal and an assist from Eli O’Neal, goals from Ryan Fleek and Kaleb Bentley, and an assist from Landon Wiley in building a 3-1 lead at the break. Angelo Anders had 11 saves. The Titans fell to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said the game was “kind of a look into the future of our program, of the five points between the goals and assists, three of them were from freshmen, one of them [O’Neal] with a goal and an assist.
“The game was a tale of two halves. The first half we played our best half of soccer we have in the season. We took a 3-1 lead into halftime and kind of sustained it through 10 minutes into the second half, and then lost our energy and drive and let them creep back into the game and weren’t able to recover.”
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 8, EASTBROOK 1
Lucy Weigt poured in seven goals to fuel Western’s runaway victory over visiting Eastbrook.
Abigail Fouts scored Western’s other goal, Shelby Conaway had two assists, Maisy Harlow had one assist and goalkeepers Kyndal Mellady and Chloe Fye combined for four saves.
“We did a great job keeping possession and making great through-ball passes between defenders which allowed our forwards and wings to use their speed to get shots on goal,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “The defense did a great job of applying pressure, cutting off passing lanes and limiting Eastbrook’s shot attempts.”
Western improved to 7-2-1.
NW 10, TAYLOR 0
Avery Rooze scored two goals, Bethany Loveless had a goal and two assists and the visiting Tigers rolled past the Titans.
Lexi Hale, Becca Lagoni and Monica Conwell had a goal and an assist apiece for the Tigers. Abi Keeney, Madi Markley, Hannah Eller and Katrin Saulamaa netted a goal apiece and Morgan Kistler, Addi Robinson and Emma Mula had an assist each.
VOLLEYBALL
SAUNDERS CLASSIC
Western went 3-1 and took second place in Wes-Del’s Kay Saunders Classic.
The Panthers beat Marion 25-17, 25-8; beat Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 25-20, 25-15; and beat Tipton 25-17, 24-26, 15-9. Wes-Del beat Western 25-21, 25-15.
Kieli Fogg helped fuel Western’s offense. She finished with 49 service points and 52 assists over the four matches. Also for Western (10-2), Kenna Smith floored 27 kills, Lacy Rathbun had 26 kills, Kenzie Broman had 19 kills, Kayleigh Turner had 27 assists and Reyce Gibson served 47 points.
Defensively, Linsay Guge totaled 60 digs, Rathbun had 33 digs and Broman stuffed 14 blocks.
“The girls are really starting to play together and it is awesome to see them push each other to do better,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
GIRLS GOLF
BRONCHO INVITE
No. 1-ranked Carmel posted a score of 292 to win Lafayette Jeff’s tournament at Battle Ground G.C. No. 4 Westfield (305) was second and No. 6 Noblesville (307) was third.
West Lafayette’s Presley Hilleboe was medalist with a 3-under 69, which included nine birdies.
Western’s Elizabeth Mercer shot 72 and took third. Ava Williamson (88), Natalie Nutt (97) and Jyllian Knolinski (138) followed for the Panthers.
Lizzy Lytle led Kokomo with an 84. The Kats also counted Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy’s 112, Matilda Stout’s 120 and Kamryn Hahn’s 126.
Jocelyn Smith led Northwestern with a 90. The Tigers also counted Berkley Wray’s 100, Maranda Padfield’s 105 and Audrey Leicht’s 121.
GIRLS XC
MARION INVITE
Led by individual champion Abby Jordan, Maconaquah took first place out of 19 complete teams competing in the large-school division of the invitational. Mac outpaced the competition with a score of 85, with Angola taking second at 123. The invite features an elite race, a large-school race and a small-school race.
Abby Jordan set the pace in a time of 19:55. Chloe Jordan was 10th in 20:53, Zoie Laber 12th in 20:57, Samantha Jones 25th in 21:44, and Lucy Loshnowsky 37th in 22:11.
Mac coach Allen Sayger noted Abby Jordan “sacrificed a potential personal-record performance by pacing the freshmen girls in order to improve their overall times. Completing the first mile nearly 30 seconds slower than usual, she was in 26th place. By the second mile, she was taking control of the race, and she ended up winning the individual championship by 8 seconds.”
With Hannah Moore taking first place, Northwestern won the 11-team small-school race. Northwestern scored 71 to tie Fort Wayne Canterbury, and beat Canterbury on a tiebreaker of having the faster sixth-place runner.
Moore won by more than a minute, finishing in a season-best 18:29. Courtney Adams was second in 19:36, Katelyn Saul 23rd in 22:25, Bella Winrotte 27th in 22:45, and Ashlyn Kelly 32nd in 23:31. Sixth runner Hannah Troyer was 45th in 24:37 to break the tie. Moore had a season-best time and the next five Tigers had personal bests.
“I told the girls all week that winning was possible at this meet, but it was going to take a special day,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “They took that all to heart and gave it everything they had. Our top five alone cut over seven minutes from our season-best. Running more than a minute on average faster is just incredible.
“Courtney’s 19:36 also puts her in third all-time for Northwestern [in a ranking of school personal bests]. Katelyn Saul also joined the all-time list at 24 with a 22:25. She was so dedicated over the past offseason and all of her hard work is showing. The final score came down to a tie and our sixth runner, Hannah Troyer, saved the day for us with another PR. Not only did she win the tiebreaker, she also beat [Canterbury’s] fifth runner to make the tie happen in the first place. You can’t ask for anything more from that spot.”
Competing in the small-school race, Tipton’s Lilly Boyer was eighth in 27:55. For Eastern, Ava Kantz was 18th in 22:06 and Lily Greene 29th in 23:25.
BOYS XC
MARION INVITE
Northwestern competed in the elite division, taking 13th out of 16 complete teams. Mount Vernon of Fortville won that race. The invite features an elite race, a large-school race and a small-school race.
Gunnar LaShure led Northwestern, taking 47th in 17:20. Colin Feazel was 66th in 17:38, Caleb Champion was 67th in 17:40, Matthew Mitchell was 87th in 18:03, and Jacob Bumgardner was 90th in 18:07.
“We had a fantastic day,” NW’s Perry said. “The boys did an excellent job of not backing down against some of the best teams in the state. We had the entire team run their fastest time of the season. You can’t ask for more than that as a coach.”
Perry said the top performance on the day was “Gunnar LaShure running a PR at 17:20 to take 23rd all-time at Northwestern [in a ranking of school personal bests]. Gunnar has worked so had and done everything right for the last year, so I’m very happy to see it paying off for him.”
Maconaquah took 10th out of 17 complete teams in the large-school race.
Braves’ lead runner Isaiah Wittenberg took seventh in a time of 16:57. Kaden Miller was 35th in 17:59, Daylen Schrock was 63rd in 18:58, Kaden Hanson was 66th in 19:00, and Isaiah Moore was 85th in 19:34.
Tipton took eighth in the small-school race. Evan Long led the Blue Devils in fifth in 16:45, Noah Walker was 36th in 18:42, Jaxsen Muncie was 49th in 19:19, Eric Grimes was 56th in 19:34, and Alex Ryker was 57th in 19:38.
Eastern’s boys took 16th in the small-school race. Obi Greene was 31st in 18:29, Kamp Miller 59th in 19:42, Jakob Bertoline 95th in 21:37, Reagan Long 115th in 29:16, and Amos Greene 116th in 23:27.
