Led by top-10 finishers Elizabeth Mercer and Ella Williamson, Western’s girls golf team had a solid showing in Lafayette Jeff’s Broncho Invitational on Saturday at Battle Ground G.C.
No. 3-ranked Westfield won the 22-team gathering with a score of 303. No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern was runner-up with 328 and No. 16 Western was third with 332. Tipton was eighth with 360.
Mercer and Williamson led the Panthers in what served as a tune-up for a likely regional trip to Battle Ground later this month. Mercer fired a 77 and took third place and Williamson shot an 81 and tied for 10th.
Kylee Duncan (84) and Mady Smith (90) had Western’s third and fourth scores.
For Tipton, Lucy Quigley led the way with a 79, good for a top-10 finish. The Blue Devils also had Lacie Logan (88), Emma Crawford (92) and Amaya Stowers (101).
Kokomo’s Elizabeth Lytle shot an 81 to grab a share of 10th place. Also for the Kats, Kamryn Hahn shot a 133.
Western and Tipton will play in the Hoosier Conference tourney on Friday at Chippendale G.C. From there, the Western Sectional is Sept. 18 at Chippendale and the Lafayette Jeff Regional is Sept. 26 at Battle Ground.
CULVER AC. INVITE
Peru finished third in Culver Academies’ invitational with a score of 458.
Libby Rogers led the Bengal Tigers with a 99. Peru also counted Kara Baker’s 112, Layla Holland’s 119 and Ali Wilhelm’s 128.
VOLLEYBALL
WES-DEL TOURNEY
Western went 2-2 and finished fifth in Wes-Del’s tournament.
Hagerstown beat Western 25-22, 25-18 and Fort Wayne Bishop Luers beat Western 13-25, 25-9, 15-10. From there, the Panthers closed with victories over Marion (25-13, 25-17) and Mississinewa (25-22, 25-16).
“The girls came together and played very well by the end of the day,” coach Jessica Oliver said. “We got to avenge an earlier loss [to Mississinewa] from this season.”
Hilary Merica floored 36 kills over the four matches to highlight Western’s attack. Haley Scott had 20 kills. Sadie Harding set up the hitters and totaled 43 assists. Taylor Scott served 35 points. Defensively, Haley Scott stuffed 15 blocks, Abby Guge had 27 digs, Merica had 26 digs and Taylor Scott had 23 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 1, WINAMAC 0
Isaac Lorenz’s second-half goal lifted Maconaquah to the road win. Elijah Alvarado anchored the Braves’ defensive effort.
BOYS XC
HARRISON INVITE
Western used a balanced attack to win the Harrison Invitational’s Orange Division. The Panthers put four runners in the top 10 en route to a score of 42. Hanover Central was a distant runner-up with 88 and New Prairie was third with 95. Kokomo was 11th in the 16-team field.
Brayden Curnutt led Western and was third overall with a time of 16:44. Joseph Packard was fifth in 16:54, Pete Bradshaw was seventh in 17:08 and Drew Caldwell was eighth in 17:15. Matthew Edison capped Western’s scoring with a 19th-place finish in 18:01.
Bryan Stoltzfus and Collin Keesling led Kokomo with Stoltzfus placing 18th with a personal-best time of 17:57 and Keesling placing 23rd with a personal-best time of 18:02.
“Overall we had eight runners PR for the season or overall,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said. “I am very pleased with how we raced [Saturday] and we also found some areas we need to improve upon. The boys are where they need to be at this point in the season and we look forward to continuing to improve as the season progresses.”
MARION INVITE
Northwestern finished 10th out of 14 teams in the big-school race at Marion’s invitational, which was held at Indiana Wesleyan. Bellmont ran to the team title with a score of 54. Northwestern had a score of 269.
Caleb Champion led the Tigers with a 27th-place showing. His time was 18:01. Also scoring for the Tigers were: Caden Lechner (38th, 18:33); Isaiah Kanable (39th, 18:35); Colin Feazel (101st, 20:36); and Caden Cothern (110th, 20:55).
Northwestern coach Dave Stevens noted all nine of his runners had personal-best times.
Eastern finished ninth in a field of 15 complete teams in the small-school race. Monroe Central won the title with a score of 38. Heritage was a distant runner-up with 115. Eastern had a score of 237.
Brayden Richmond and Caleb Vogl finished third and fourth in personal-best times to lead the Comets. Richmond covered the course in 16:56 and Vogl posted a time of 17:11.
Also scoring for Eastern were: Porter Brovont (84th, 20:41); J.T. Webster (85th, 20:42); and Ben Kurfman (111th, 21:57). Kamden Johnson was one second back of Kurfman in 112th.
“Nine runners set new personal records or season bests in the race,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said.
MANCHESTER INVITE
Peru finished 13th. The Bengal Tigers’ top five runners were: Alex Legg (47th place, 18:47); Kayden Gee (59th, 19:04); Aiden Stewart (72nd, 19:34); Kadyn Lancaster (84th, 20:02); and Landon Caldwell (106th, 20:58).
GIRLS XC
HARRISON INVITE
Kokomo finished 12th in the orange race at Harrison’s invitational.
“Our girls had a fantastic day with all seven runners finishing with season-best times,” coach Chadrick Salinas said.
Julynne Spidell led the Kats with a fourth-place run. Her time of 19:34 was only two seconds off of her own school record from last season.
“Julynne has had a fantastic start to this season and everything is really starting to come together for this middle stretch of the season,” Salinas said. “I have a feeling that she will have a breakthrough race within the next few races. I am very encouraged on her progression up to this point and now it is time for her to really make a statement.”
MARION INVITE
Eastern traveled to Indiana Wesleyan for the invitational and came away with a fourth-place finish in a field of 11 complete teams in the small-school race. Adams Central edged Westview by six points, 63-69, for the title with Monroe Central (90), Eastern (106) and Eastbrook (141) rounding out the top five.
Ella Kantz led the Comets and finished seventh overall with a time of 21:29. Also scoring for Eastern were: Emily Slaughter (27th, 22:56); Alivia Salkie (29th, 22:58); Lily Greene (32nd, 23:05); and Jenna Smith (33rd, 23:09).
“Every girl raced to either a personal record or a season best,” Eastern’s Cox said.
Northwestern finished 11th out of 14 teams in the large-school division. Huntington North won the title with a score of 56. Northwestern had a score of 300.
Hannah Moore led the Tigers and finished seventh overall with a time of 20:09. Also scoring for Northwestern were: Ella Deck (57th, 23:00); Katelyn Saul (87th, 24:16); Sally Freeman (142nd, 29:30); and Hannah Troyer (144th, 29:51).
Northwestern’ Stevens noted all seven of his runners had season-best times.
MANCHESTER INVITE
Culver Academies edged Valparaiso by four points, 71-75, for the title and Fort Wayne South (107), East Noble (113) and Rochester (173) rounded out the top five in the meet, which had 17 complete teams.
Maconaquah finished seventh with a score of 230. Abby Jordan led Mac with a seventh-place showing. She covered the course in 19:57, becoming only the fifth runner in program history to break 20:00 in a 5K race.
Lauren Driscoll (49th place, 22:29), Rachel Eby (59th, 22:59), Lauryn Merritt (63rd, 23:15) and Abby Heath (75th, 24:09) rounded out Mac’s scoring.
Peru finished 17th. Brianna Bennett (85th, 25:43) and Chloe Holler (88th, 25:45) led the Bengal Tigers.
