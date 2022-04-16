Eastern’s Bryson Russell takes a cut against Manchester in Friday night baseball at Kokomo Municipal Stadium on Friday, April 15, 2022. Russell went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs in the Comets’ 10-4 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Porter Brovont celebrates on third base after hitting a triple against Manchester on Friday, April 15, 2022. He was 3 for 4 with two runs.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
COMETS STAY PERFECT
Prep roundup for Saturday, April 16
Western, NW, Eastern, Cass pick up softball wins
Tribune sports staff
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s baseball team beat Manchester 10-4 Friday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to move to 6-0.
The Comets broke open a close game by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 9-1 lead.
The Comets finished with 11 hits. Porter Brovont went 3 for 4 with a triple and two runs and Bryson Russell was 2 for 4 with four RBI and a run. Cayden Calloway and Owen Taylor had doubles.
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Levi Mavrick rounds third and heads home to score a run. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Trent Rawls makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Cayden Calloway lunges and just misses the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Reid Keisling jumps up to catch a ball after it bounces on the turf. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Gabe Monize bunts the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Reid Keisling bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Levi Mavrick pitches for the Comets. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Porter Brovont heads home to score a run. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Levi Mavrick pitches for the Comets. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Cayden Calloway makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Owen Taylor bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Levi Mavrick pitches for the Comets. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Corbin Snyder catches the ball as it bounces off the turf and throws it to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Reid Keisling, left, and Trent Rawls congratulate each other after they both score runs. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Porter Brovont slides to third but is tagged out by Manchester's Evan Martynowicz. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Porter Brovont prepares to slide to third, but is tagged out by Manchester's Evan Martynowicz. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Trent Rawls bats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Eastern's Cayden Calloway just misses the catch as Manchester's Garrett Sites slides safely to second. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 Eastern vs Manchester baseball Levi Mavrick pitches for the Comets. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Levi Mavrick started and pitched five innings for the win. He allowed one run and seven hits, struck out six and walked none. Brovont pitched the sixth inning and allowed one run and Russell pitched the seventh and allowed two runs.
Eastern visits Northfield on Monday.
KOKOMO 12, FRANKFORT 2
Freshman Isaac Flamino delivered a terrific performance in the Wildkats’ road win.
Flamino pitched all seven innings and held the Hot Dogs to four hits and no earned runs. He struck out eight and walked three.
Offensively, Flamino and Dameion Deis provided sparks from the Nos. 8-9 shots in the order. Flamino went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs and Deis went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and three runs.
Also for the Kats, who had 12 hits, Cooper Hansen was 3 for 5 with a homer, three RBI and three runs; Patrick Hardimon was 2 for 2 with a triple, two walks, two RBI and a run; and Preston Sanford was 2 for 5 with two runs.
HEIGHTS 20, MAC 8, 5 INNINGS
Maconaquah held a 7-5 lead through four innings, but Hamilton Heights exploded for 15 runs in the top of the fifth as the Braves’ defense made some costly mistakes.
Bennett Isenburg, Mason Yoar, and Jacob Isley had multi-hit games for the Braves and Walker Hays cracked a solo home run.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 4, N. MIAMI 1
Freshman Kylie Miller pitched a complete game and went 3 for 3 with a triple to lead the Panthers to the road win.
In the circle, Miller held the Warriors to three singles. She struck out 12 and walked one.
“Kylie was in control from the beginning. She struck out, I think, five of the first six batters and seven out of the first nine,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “She really hit her spots well. One walk in seven innings really says a lot to me, especially for a freshman pitcher. She stepped up big [Friday] and then also at the plate. She’s been on a tear at the plate. That’s her second three-hit game in a row.
“We played really good defense on a really windy night,” Clouse added. “I’m really pleased with the team as a whole.”
Western (5-2) finished with 10 hits. Maisy Harlow cracked a home run and a single and Mickey Irwin and Braylee Acord had two singles apiece.
• Western beat Hamilton Heights 17-0 in five innings Thursday. Chloe Linn and Miller combined on a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk. Morgan Ousley blasted a home run and drove in four runs and Miller went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBI.
NORTHWESTERN 16, CARROLL 4, 5 INNINGS
Ady Altman drove in five runs and scored four runs to lead Northwestern’s offensive explosion. Altman finished 3 for 3 with two doubles.
Also for the Tigers, who had 18 hits, Jaci Elson was 4 for 4 with three RBI; Kendal Ziems was 3 for 4 with a double; Megan York went 2 for 4 wit a double and two runs; Morgan Walker was 2 for 3 with an RBI; and winning pitcher Jaylyn Harrison had a double and two RBI.
EASTERN 8, OAK HILL 0
Macy Coan pitched a shutout and hit a solo home run, Marly Coan cracked a grand slam and the Comets blasted the Golden Eagles.
Also for Eastern, Cassidy Keene had an RBI single.
CASS 4, WINAMAC 3
Cass held off Winamac for a 4-3 win in Walton.
Cass scored three runs in the second to take a 3-0 lead. Winamac answered with a run in the third. The Kings added another run in the sixth to go up 4-1. The Warriors plated two runs in the seventh before their comeback fell short.
Bayli Reed pitched four innings to get the win for the Kings (2-2). Madison Dormer pitched three innings for the save.
Cass had 11 hits. Dormer had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Kaylie Williams had a double, single and run scored. Emma Logan had a double, single and RBI. Hannah Plauschin had two hits. Elly Logan had a double and a run scored. Izzy Tharp added an RBI single.
MUNSTER 14, KOKOMO 4
Munster rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the fifth inning to win going away in play at Leo’s invitational.
Karley Trine went 3 for 3 for Kokomo. She belted a homer and two doubles. Kinley Martin was 2 for 3 with a double. Gwen Hand took the loss. She allowed two earned runs.
