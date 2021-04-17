Taylor senior athlete Makala Pfefferkorn was the high point scorer of the Eastbrook Invitational on Friday after a record-setting effort. She scored 30 points on her own as Taylor’s lone representative at the meet. The meet was in conflict with Taylor’s prom and Pfefferkorn was the only member of the girls squad at Eastbrook.
Pfefferkorn tied a Taylor school record when she jumped 17 feet, 6 inches to win the long jump, establishing a new meet record. She won the 100 hurdles in a meet-record time of :15.2, and then set another meet record in winning the 300 hurdles in :47.4.
“I thought [Friday] night was going to be a good meet just in general. Our long jumpers have often had good nights at the Eastbrook Invite so I was anticipating going to this because I thought she’d have a good night and obviously she didn’t disappoint,” Taylor coach Nick Weicht said. “She does everything right. She warms up the right way. She just prepares the right way, all the way, every day.
“She was a little bit rough in her trials of the 100 and then fixed the rough spots and had a great finals race, and then she really attacked the 300s and I think we still have some more that we can get out of that one too. I’m really excited. She’s doing really well.”
BASEBALL
EASTERN 10, MANCHESTER 0, 6 INN.
Eastern’s Levi Mavrick pitched a no-hitter in a six-inning complete game for the win. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine.
“Once again we got an outstanding pitching performance from our starting pitcher,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “Levi Mavrick threw our second no-hitter this week. I thought this was our best offensive game as we pounded out 10 hits and were able to use the short game and running game. We have good momentum heading into some big games next week.”
The Comets staked Mavrick to a quick lead with five runs in the top of the second inning and cruised from there to end the game in six. Zane Downing was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and a steal. Cayden Calloway was 2 for 3 with a run and two runs batted in. Trent Rawls was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Rawls and Reid Keisling each doubled.
Eastern hosts Northfield on Monday at Municipal Stadium.
FRANKFORT 6, KOKOMO 4
Kokomo built a 4-2 lead through three innings, but Frankfort’s Damian Lopez threw four shutout innings of relief and the visiting Hot Dogs rallied to score a run in the top of the fourth, took the lead with two runs in the sixth and got an insurance run in the seventh.
Cooper Hansen led the Kats with a double, single and three runs batted in. Kokomo reliever Jacob Walker took the loss.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 12, OAK HILL 7
The Comets (7-2) led 6-4 through three innings, tacked a run onto their lead in the fifth, and then put the game out of reach with a five-run seventh inning for a 12-4 lead going into the home half of the last frame.
Winning pitcher Macy Coan had a huge game at the plate. She had a two-run homer, a triple and two singles. Dee Ayres had three singles. Allison Delgado had a single and a triple. Kendall Wilson had two singles and drove in three runs, and Hope Smith added a homer.
Coan threw all seven innings for the win. She allowed seven hits and five earned runs while striking out 15.
“Macy did a great job on the mound and at the plate,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “Dee Ayres was solid for us offensively and freshman Kendall Wilson did a good job.
“It’s good to get a win against a good program like Oak Hill. Finishing the week 3-1 is another good week for us. We are just focusing on getting better every day. A lot of work and season to go, but we are moving in the right direction.”
N. MIAMI 11, WESTERN 2
Sadie Harding had a homer and Emily King doubled but the Panthers struggled to generate offense or stop the Warriors. Morgan Ousley took the loss for the Panthers (6-2).
BOYS GOLF
CASS 170, DELPHI 204
Mason Hahn and Jensen Burrous each shot 41 to lead Cass to victory. Rowdy Frey added a 42 and Jaden Younts a 46 for the Kings.
“The Kings battled through a rough start to the evening and finished strong to open their season with a win over Delphi,” Cass coach Nicholas Quick said.
Delphi’s Cade Nelson was medalist with a 40.
