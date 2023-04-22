Kokomo’s baseball team beat Lewis Cass 11-3 Friday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to snap a five-game losing streak.
Following two scoreless innings to open the game, the teams traded crooked numbers in the third inning. The Kings scored two runs and the Kats responded with three runs.
After the Kings scored a single run in the top of the fourth to draw even, the Kats scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take complete control.
The Kats (3-9) finished with 11 hits. John Curl went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Jacob Walker was 1 for 1 with two sacrifice flies and three RBI. Larry Hamilton was 2 for 3 with two RBI and J.J. Gillespie was 2 for 3 with a triple.
Dalton Dixon earned the win. He started and pitched five innings. He allowed five hits and three runs with six strikeouts and one walk. Seth Carpenter pitched the final two innings. He retired all six batters he faced, three by strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 4, ROSSVILLE 1
Class A No. 9-ranked Rossville and Western were tied 1-all through four innings when the undefeated Panthers broke free for three runs over the fifth and sixth to take the game.
Kylie Miller got the win in the circle, throwing all seven innings with six hits, no walks, an earned run and nine strikeouts.
Chloe Linn provided the lumber for the Panthers, going 3 for 3 with a homer. Brynley Erb was 2 for 3 with a double. The Panthers salted the game away with two runs in the sixth, on back-to-back RBI infield outs by Jocelyn Jeffers and Braylee Acord.
“I thought our at-bats were exceptional against a very high-quality pitcher [Rossville’s Avery Layton], one of the best pitchers we’ll see all year,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “We had great at-bats, put the ball in play, and played great defense behind Kylie, so a really good effort by our kids.”
N. MIAMI 14, TAYLOR 0
The Class A No. 7 ranked Warriors (7-1) beat Taylor (0-3) on the Titan diamond.
“We came up against another very strong team,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “We just need to keep working.”
