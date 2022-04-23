Northwestern’s baseball team hit Twin Lakes early and often in a 12-2 victory over the visiting Indians Friday in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A Sectional 20 championship.
Austin Robinson led the Tigers’ hit parade with a 4-for-4 game. He had three singles, a triple and two runs batted in. Cole VanNatter was 2 for 3 with a triple. Tate Mullens was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Lincoln Cardwell was 2 for 3 with a three-run double. And Cameron Davis was 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Twin Lakes scored its runs in the top of the first, but Northwestern (6-2) answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead, adding a run in the second, four in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game early via the 10-run rule.
“A nice bounce-back win for us,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “We lost our last two against Western and gave up two in the first inning, so started slow but was proud of the way we responded.
“Austin Robinson … to break out 4 for 4 as our 2 hitter, that’s going to be huge for us going forward.”
A.J. Burkhalter threw all five innings for the win with three hits, two runs (one earned), three walks and five strikeouts.
Northwestern beat Twin Lakes 8-5 in last year’s sectional final.
WESTERN 6, KOKOMO 2
The Wildkats and Panthers traded single runs into the top of the sixth, when Kokomo tied the game 2-all on a homer by John Curl. Western then responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take the game in front of a nice crowd.
Zach Gilbert led Class 3A No. 3 Western (11-0) at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a home run. Mitchell Dean was 3 for 4 with a double.
Starter Dylan Bryant and reliever Christian Pownall were effective on the mound for the Panthers. Bryant threw the first four frames with one hit, five walks, an earned run and eight strikeouts. Pownall got the win, throwing the last three with two hits, no walks, one earned run and four strikeouts.
Western skipper Ryan Berryman called it a “really good high school baseball game — a lot of energy and emotion. [I] was really proud of our guys’ composure and competitiveness. We got a run early and Kokomo responded, we got another run and they responded, and we came back at them again so really proud of us to stay on it.
“We got really good at-bats. Cooper Hansen was really good for Kokomo. He did a nice job.”
Hansen threw 5 1/3 for Kokomo (4-6) and took the loss. Curl finished 2 for 3 for the Kats and drove in both Kokomo runs.
LOGAN 13, PERU 5
Peru scored two runs in the bottom of the first, but Logan countered with seven runs in the top of the second to take the lead for good. The Berries added six runs in the fifth to secure the win.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 30, SOUTHWOOD 1, 5 INN.
The Class 2A No. 10 Comets (9-1) overpowered Southwood, scoring seven runs in the first inning, seven in the second, 10 in the third and six in the fourth.
Eastern belted five home runs Cassidy Keene was 5 for 5 with two homers. Marly Coan was 4 for 5 with two taters. Baleigh Hullinger was 4 for 5. Macy Coan was 2 for 5 with a homer. And Kendall Wilson was 2 for 3.
Macy Coan threw all five innings with an earned run on three hits, with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
CASS 8, ROCHESTER 6
Cass (5-3) defeated Rochester (4-2) in Walton.
Bayli Reed got the win, striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings of work.
Kaylie Williams went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Kings. Alisyia Zamora had two bunts hits, an RBI and a run scored. Hannah Plauschin had a double and two RBIs. Emma Logan had a single and run scored.
NM 10, TAYLOR 3
Taylor fell on the road at North Miami. The Titans took a 2-0 lead through two frames and a 3-2 lead through four, but NM took over with eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
Kate Glaze led Taylor (0-6) at the plate, going 3 for 3. Jo Glaze was 2 for 4.
“You definitely can’t look at this score and tell how this ballgame went. We led this game at the halfway point and missed some scoring opportunities,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “We did a lot of good things but we left too many runners on base. We keep on saying hitting the ball wins ballgames and that was proven [Friday] night. But we are getting better so we must keep working.”
CARROLL 6, PERU 5
Peru jumped out to an instant lead, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, but Carroll responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame to get back in the game. Peru later led 5-3 after three innings. The Cougars (4-5) finally took the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth to take a 6-5 advantage.
Carroll leadoff hitter Rylie Lanum was 4 for 4 with a homer, a double and four runs batted in. Lauren Spesard was 2 for 2, Kaylin Randle 2 for 3, and Morgan Justice 2 for 4. Olivia Stankard doubled. Randle threw all seven innings for the win.
Ava Cardwell led Peru (5-3), going 2 for 4 with two doubles. Jaylah Harlan was 2 for 4 with a triple. Abby Martin was 2 for 3.
GIRLS TENNIS
PERU 5, SOUTHWOOD 0
The Bengals won 6-0 in nine of the 10 sets in a sweep the match. They moved to 4-0 on the season, 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Mackey Hyde, Lauren Boyer and Kara Baker won singles points. Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge won the 1 doubles spot and Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel won the 2 doubles match
