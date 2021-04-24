Western’s girls tennis team scored five straight-set victories in a 5-0 victory over visiting Kokomo on Friday night to keep the Panthers’ unbeaten start to the season rolling.
In doubles action, the Panther No. 1 team of Emma Moore and Sydney Jansen won 6-2, 6-1 and the No. 2 tandem of Sophia Moreno and Elizabeth Mercer won 6-0, 6-4. In singles play, Western No. 1 Eliza Lutgen won 6-2, 6-3, No. 2 Chloe Schmidt won 6-4, 6-1, and No. 3 Macie Lockwood won 6-4, 6-4.
“Huge match for our 2 singles Chloe Schmidt,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “I think she put together her best performance not only of the season, but quite possibly of her entire tennis career. She was really locked in and I’m proud of the fact that she battled back from an early deficit.
“All five positions moved to 9-0 on the season. Our 1 doubles team is really rolling. You can see their offseason work definitely kind of paying off. One thing I’ve been really proud of this year is the whole team is contributing to our wins. It’s so much more fun to win 5-0 because everybody contributed.”
The Panthers moved to 9-0 with the win. Kokomo fell to 3-1.
“Western’s a very solid team and we’re kind of up-and-coming,” Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerick said. “This is only our fourth match and they’ve more than doubled the number of matches that [we’ve] played so I think we’ll give them some better competition if we would see them later in the year.
“I’m proud of my girls and how they’ve been playing and how much they’ve learned.”
PERU 5, ROCHESTER 0
The Bengal Tigers made quick work of the visiting Zebras to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Mackey Hyde, Lauren Boyer and Emma Eldridge recorded wins in singles play and Molly Gray with Cate Wolfe and Libby Rogers with Casidy Bartel won the doubles points.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 5, KOKOMO 1
Mitchell Dean turned in a strong pitching performance, Riley Western went 4 for 5 with an RBI and the Class 3A co-No. 4-ranked Panthers beat the Wildkats 5-1 at Municipal Stadium.
“We were locked in, ready to play from the start,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “We came out and scored four in the first inning to really give us a shot in the arm. We had great at-bats early.”
Dean pitched 6 2/3 innings, coming without one out of a complete game. The sophomore southpaw allowed one run, scattered eight hits, struck out six and walked none. Relief pitcher Christian Pownall ended the game without having to throw a pitch as he promptly picked off a base-runner at first base.
“Mitchell wasn’t at his best [Friday], but he settled in and pounded the zone. He had 70 strikes out of 100 pitches so he was going right at hitters and did a nice job,” Berryman said.
The Panthers (8-3) had 12 hits with Western’s 4-for-5 game leading the charge. Dean had two singles and an RBI and Garrett Lupoi had two singles. All nine Western starters reached base at least one time.
Preston Sanford went 2 for 2 for the Kats (2-8) and Chad Washburn went 2 for 3 with a double and a run. Taylor Duncan also doubled. Caydan Belt started and took the loss for the Kats. Mason Keller threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.
NW 9, TWIN LAKES 4
A.J. Burkhalter pitched a complete game to lead the Tigers to the road win. The sophomore southpaw held the Indians to four hits, struck out six and walked just one.
Northwestern coach Ryan Ward loved Burkhalter’s sharp effort — especially after the Tigers surrendered 13 walks in a loss to Western on Thursday.
“I think in games we’ve been lacking or maybe got behind, it’s been the amount of walks we’ve allowed,” he said. “A.J. gave us a quality start [Friday]. He had a high strike percentage, which was great. We have five games next week so being able to preserve some arms was big.”
Burkhalter also had a nice game at the plate, going 2 for 3 and driving in two runs. Also for the Tigers (4-4), Tate Mullens was 2 for 3 with a three-run double, Cole Wise was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Jeremy Bell was 2 for 4 with a double.
CASS 5, SOUTHWOOD 4
Cass pitcher David Woolever went the distance to lead the Kings past the visiting Knights. He allowed no earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven.
Haden McClain had two hits and two RBI for the Kings (3-4). Trent Fuller had two hits. Nate Moss had a single and two RBI. Tyson Good had a single and two runs scored. Adam Bandelier added a single.
Alex Farr had two hits and three RBI to lead the Knights (4-1).
LOGAN 12, PERU 7
Logan dealt Class 3A No. 6 Peru its first loss of the season after the Bengal Tigers won their first 10 games this spring. The game was tied 7-all entering the bottom of the sixth before the Berries asserted control.
Leif Astrup led the Bengals, going 2 for 4 with two RBI.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 10, TAYLOR 0, 6 INN.
Eastern pitcher Dee Ayres threw a no-hitter, throwing all six innings with three walks and two strikeouts.
The Comets ended the game early with a potent offense led by Hope Smith. Smith belted two homers and drove in five runs. Allison Delgado added two singles. Emily Belt and Baleigh Hullinger each had an RBI double. Eastern led 3-0 through four innings, then scored seven runs over the fifth and sixth to end the game early.
“Dee Ayres was just fantastic on the mound, just was really in command and control the whole game,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said. “I would say this was one of our best defensive games of the year.
“Offensively Hope hitting two HRs was huge for us. She really tried to take what the pitcher gave her and adjusted well. Allison Delgado continued to stay in a groove, and Emily Belt and Baleigh Hullinger came up for us in big moments.”
The Class 2A No. 8 Comets improved to 2-0 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play and 10-2 overall.
“We were in the game through the fifth inning then Eastern’s bats came alive and they finished the game strong,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “Miranda Saldana pitched very well for us so I wished we could have gotten her the win, but we did see some positive things in the game so we are headed in the right direction.”
WESTERN 15, ROSSVILLE 5, 6 INN.
Western belted three homers, including Izzy Johnson’s grand slam, and put the game out of visiting Rossville’s reach an inning early.
Kyndal Mellady and Chloe Linn also homered, Johnson added a single to her round-tripper, Sadie Harding doubled and tripled and Maisy Harlow and Kinzie Conaway each had two singles as the Panthers improved to 8-2.
Morgan Ousley started and threw four innings for the victory, allowing one earned run while striking out six.
NORTHWESTERN 7, MADISON-GRANT 1
Jaylyn Harrison pitched a five-hitter, Bailey Henry hit a three-run home run and the Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season to beat the Argylls on M-G’s diamond.
Henry also had a single and Harrison belted a double and two singles. Also for the Tigers (7-1), Ellie Boyer had a double and single and Alivia Hughes had two singles.
In the circle, Harrison allowed five hits, struck out four and walked one.
Northwestern was coming off an 11-5 loss to Western on Thursday
“Our defense was a lot better [Friday],” coach Chris Walker said.
ROCHESTER 6, CASS 5
Rochester jumped to a 6-1 lead after three innings of play and held on against visiting Cass.
Rylee Holt had a home run, single and two RBIs for the Kings (6-5). Kaylie Williams had a double, single and two RBIs.
Paxtyn Hicks pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
PERU 14, CARROLL 4, 5 INN.
Graycee Ansari and Abby Martin were both 3 for 3 to lead the Bengal Tigers. Ansari had two doubles, three RBIs and scored four runs. Martin had two RBIs. Ansari was the winning pitcher, collecting seven strikeouts.
Karsynn Beattie was 2 for 3, drove in three runs and scored three. Emily Ream was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three runs batted in. Kylie Wolfe was 2 for 3 with a double.
