Northwestern’s baseball team got a shutout effort from pitchers A.J. Burkhalter and Koen Berry to beat Kokomo 4-0 on Friday evening at Municipal Stadium.
Burkhalter threw the first five innings for the win, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two. Berry threw the final two frames for the save with just one hit and two walks.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth when Northwestern (9-3) rallied for three runs. The Tigers got an insurance run in the seventh.
Burkhalter took the lead on offense as well, going 3 for 4. Cole Wise was 2 for 4 with a run and Kai Jackson had an RBI single.
“Glad we could end the week on a win,” NW coach Ryan Ward said. “Honestly, it might be my favorite win of the year just because it was such a team win. We had no errors on defense and our pitching staff had two strikeouts.
“We just executed really well, did the little things, very gritty, just a great overall team win.”
Larry Hamilton led Kokomo’s offense, going 2 for 3. Cooper Hansen took the loss. The Kats fell to 6-9.
EASTERN 11, PERU 1
Class 2A No. 5-ranked Eastern scored four runs in the third inning and seven runs in the seventh for the 11-1 win at Peru. The Comets improved to 13-0.
Owen Taylor pitched six sharp innings for the win. He scattered six hits, allowed one run (unearned), struck out nine and walked one. Porter Brovont pitched the final inning.
Taylor went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Bryson Russell had a double and a single, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Levi Mavrick also had two hits and Corbin Snyder drove in two runs.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 4, EASTERN 1
Northwestern’s tennis team beat Eastern 4-1 in a showdown of clubs that entered with one loss each Friday afternoon at Greentown.
Northwestern (10-2) picked up four straight-set wins. At No. 2 singles, Kat Grube won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3, Avery Rooze won 6-0, 6-1. At No. 1 doubles, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won 6-1, 6-1. And at No. 2 doubles, Berkley Wray and Megan Shank won 6-1, 6-3.
For the Comets (8-2), Maria Oliveira won the first set of the No. 1 singles match 7-6 (6), then won when Northwestern’s McKenna Layden retired from the match due to an injury.
“Great match with Northwestern,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “I feel like there is a lot of respect between the two programs. They are a solid team and showed us we have a lot to work on, and where we need to work to get better. The 1 singles first set was some of the most quality tennis I have seen. Both Maria and McKenna were playing some great points. It was just fun to watch.”
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 5, CASS 0
Eastern hurler Macy Coan threw a two-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts to lead the Class 2A No. 9 Comets to a road win.
Cassidy Keene led the way for Eastern at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. B. Mendoza was 2 for 3, and Maggie Johnson and Kassidy Fritch were each 2 for 4. Marly Coan had a double.
TIPTON 13, MONROE CENTRAL 6
Emerson Merrell went 4 for 4 to lead the Blue Devils (4-8) at the plate, and also pitched all seven innings in a road win. In the circle, she gave up two earned runs on seven hits and three walks, and struck out five.
The Blue Devils opened up an 8-1 lead through three innings and had plenty of lead to work with when Monroe Central got its offense moving. Bella Browning was 3 for 5 for Tipton, Grace Friend was 2 for 4, Abby Phillips 2 for 4 with a double, Ashlyn Nasser doubled and drove in four runs, and Taylor Conaway had a triple.
Tipton coach Adam Armstrong was “happy with how we started out the game scoring eight runs in the first three innings, and kind of finishing it off at the end.”
