No. 20 Western wins BC golf invite
OXFORD — The No. 20-ranked Western girls golf squad won the 14-team Benton Central Invite on Friday, posting a score of 321 in the tournament’s modified scoring system.
Western freshman Elizabeth Mercer shot a 78 and was medalist, Ella Williamson shot 79 and took third, Mady Smith shot 80 and was fifth, and Kylee Duncan shot 89. Those scores would add up to 326, but the tournament was played with all members of a team playing as a group, and counting the top four scores per hole, instead of at the end of the round.
“It gets every girl involved,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said of the scoring system.
“I loved those three scores right together,” he said. “When you put those top three scores within two strokes of each other, that’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to do that to win stuff. The girls saw what they did [Friday] and they’re excited about [today].
“I’m very happy with them.”
Western plays in the Fall Preview at the state tournament site, Prairie View G.C., today. The tourney includes 13 teams from last year’s state finals and five at-large teams.
Northwestern also played in Friday’s invite. The Tigers took fourth place with a score of 358. Audrey Koetter led the Tigers with an 84, Mollie Habig followed with a 92, Jocelyn Smith shot 95 and Leah Parrott shot 98.
Good leads Taylor in season opener
LOGANSPORT — Logansport (192) topped Clinton Central (221) and Taylor (251) in a three-team golf meet Friday at Dykeman Park G.C. The Berries’ Myleigh Moon was medalist with a 43.
Emma Good led Taylor in its opener with a 55. Kayla Martin (58), Olivia Keith (66) and Chloe McKay (72) followed for the Titans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.