Kokomo wrestler Aulani Davis took care of business Friday.
Davis came into the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals at Memorial Gym as the defending champion in the 145-pound weight class. The Wildkat junior overpowered three opponents to claim a repeat 145 title and her third state title overall. She was the 132 champion as a freshman.
Following an opening-round bye, Davis pinned Wabash’s Paloma Shull in the quarterfinal round. Next, the Wildkat standout pinned New Palestine’s Jasmine Camacho in the semifinal round. Finally, she pinned Terre Haute North’s Celia Cingaro in the finals.
“She’s wrestling light’s-out,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. “We’re standing there in the tunnel, and I have a little pregame [routine] of shaking the hands loose, shaking the shoulders loose, and I was telling her, ‘We have a goal. We’re not done.’ She was primed and focused.
“Her season is not over. She’s still going to be coming into that [wrestling] room at least two or three days a week. I made her make me that promise because I want a national title. These state titles are great — I want a national title. She’s the type that, if we work hard and are committed, she can get it. She’s that talented.”
Bough credited assistant coach Thad Tyra for his longtime work with Davis. Bough was thrilled Tyra was the one who presented Davis with her medal.
Also for Kokomo, freshman Brielle Humphries took fourth place in the heavyweight class. She won her first match, then lost in the semifinal round and lost in the third-place match.
“She’s only been wrestling two months,” Bough said. “She just doesn’t know situations yet and wrestling is a situational sport. That just comes with mat time, which she’ll get.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MAC 61, PERU 36
Maconaquah buried six 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a commanding 24-6 lead and the Braves kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way in the Three Rivers Conference game.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (11-6, 4-2 TRC) with 27 points. Lauryn Merritt scored 14 points and Averi Miller had 10 points.
Maconaquah hosts Taylor today. It’s a varsity-only game with a noon tipoff.
PRAIRIE 56, CARROLL 49
Clinton Prairie ended Carroll’s unbeaten start in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
The Cougars (14-6 overall) dropped to 6-1 in the HHC with one league game to go. Sheridan is second at 5-1.
TAYLOR 47, CL. CENTRAL 40
Emma Good scored 19 points to lead the Titans past the visiting Bulldogs in HHC play.
Also for Taylor (8-11, 5-2 HHC), Jallainah Harris scored 11 points and Kelsi Langley had nine points.
The Bulldogs led 12-10 after the first quarter. The Titans took a 21-20 lead into halftime and they went on to lead 30-26 after the third quarter.
“It was a very competitive game,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “It was really fun to coach because the kids battled. We dove for a lot of loose balls, we got dirty and everybody played great. Jallainah Harris played great, Ma’leigha Smith played great, Amelia Collins played great — everybody contributed and that was the difference. I think hustle points and hustle effort really helped us.”
ROSSVILLE 27, TC 24
Rossville topped Tri-Central in a low-scoring game for its first win of the season.
The visiting Hornets (1-16, 1-6 HHC) led 8-6 after the first quarter, 12-10 at halftime and 15-14 after the third quarter.
The Trojans dropped to 8-10 overall and 2-4 in the HHC.
EASTERN AT DELPHI, PPD.
Eastern’s game at Delphi was postponed.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASS 56, PIONEER 39
Lewis Cass and Pioneer squared off for a second time this season on Friday night.
While the Panthers showed improvement, the Kings’ size and quickness was still too much as the Kings rolled to a 56-39 victory.
Tyson Good scored 31 points to lead the Kings (5-5). The 6-foot-6 junior shot 11 of 16 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 from the foul line. He also had a couple of rim-rattling dunks and his final basket of the game gave the Kings a 53-30 lead with 3:40 remaining.
Luke Chambers added eight points for the Kings. LJ Hillis had six, Cooper Frey added five and Tristin Miller chipped in four.
The Panthers (2-9) lost to the Kings by 31 at the county tournament back on Dec. 3. They showed improvement but couldn’t overcome their 20 turnovers and a 19-12 rebounding disparity.
ROSSVILLE 52, TC 37
Down 21-8 at halftime, Tri-Central was unable to mount a comeback in the second half.
