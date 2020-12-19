Lewis Cass’ boys basketball team defeated Tipton 56-43 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday night at Walton.
Tristin Miller poured in 27 points to lead the Kings.
“Tristin Miller stepped in as our fifth starter [in the place of a player who is quarantined] and just had a heck of an offensive night. He scored really well and rebounded well,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said.
Also for the Kings (5-2, 1-0 HC East), Tyson Johnson had 18 points and Tyson Good had eight points. Tyson Johnson led the defensive effort and Keegan Lytle offered a spark by taking two charges. Tyler Johnson took one charge.
“I thought it was a great team defensive effort,” Kyle Johnson said. “Tyson Johnson did a heck of a job stopping their leading scorer [Mylan Swan], holding him to six points, all on free throws. There was just a good energy. Overall, everybody is starting to accept their roles.
“We’re excited to start off the conference 1-0. It keeps you in the running. We have a lot of work to do and there’s some incredible teams in this East Division.”
It was Tipton’s third straight loss — all coming on the road — since a season-opening home win versus Elwood on Dec. 8.
“First of all, we’re extremely disappointed,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “We struggled with their physicality because we couldn’t move. We tried to play real fast but what we really wanted was to move the ball ball quickly and not run up the floor and lose the ball.”
The Blue Devils (1-3, 0-1) finished the game with 24 turnovers, more than half of those in the first half as they trailed 33-19 at halftime.
“At halftime, we had 18 shots but 15 turnovers,” Hawkins said. “That has to be addressed. We’ve got to get our big people so much better and we have to get players wanting to get the ball to the bigs.”
Drew Pearce led Tipton with 12 points in the second quarter. Sam Edwards had eight points.
“We look like a team that didn’t have summer basketball, we look like a team that had football success, which we’re proud of, and we look like a team that had two weeks off because of quarantine,” Hawkins said. “It really hurt us not getting to play those early games where we could figure things out. [Friday] was Lewis Cass’ seventh game and it looked like it. It’s going to take us a little while to get out of it.”
MAC 73, EASTERN 60
Maconaquah pulled away from a slim 53-52 lead with 3:00 remaining to beat visiting Eastern by 13.
“Taking care of the ball and hitting our free throws was a big factor down the stretch,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “It felt good to see us do both of these because neither one of them were present during the final minutes of our Tipton game three days ago. We shot 80% from the [free throw] line, which helped us lengthen our lead.”
The game featured 11 lead changes. Eastern was up 15-13 after the first quarter, the Braves led 29-26 at halftime and the Comets took a 47-44 lead into the final quarter.
Hayden Maiben led the Braves (3-1) with 23 points and six rebounds. Nolan Kelly recorded a nice all-around line of 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and Feenix Kile also had 14 points. Bauer Maple had 12 points and Brayden Betzner had nine points and six rebounds.
“Bauer Maple provided a big spark in the fourth quarter for us as he came up with a couple steals,” Tim Maiben said.
Evan Monize led the Comets (2-1) with 15 points. Levi Maverick had 13, Callum Brand had 11, Cayden Calloway had eight and Drew Monize had seven.
TRI-CENTRAL 75, RANDOLPH S. 62
The Trojans scored the nets in their home opener to pick up their first win of the season.
Tri-Central was 30 of 54 (55%) from the field, including 5 for 9 (55%) from 3-point range, and also connected on 10 of 14 (71%) free throws. The Trojans, meanwhile, limited Randolph Southern (1-2) to just 37% shooting (22 of 59) from the field that included 9 for 25 (36%) from 3-point range. The Trojans also dominated the glass 33-19.
Jake Chapman led the way for the Trojans, finishing with game-highs of 30 points and 11 rebounds. Caden Leininger added 25 points that included four 3-pointers. Leininger also had a team-high five assists and three steals.
Holden Rayl also scored in double figures for TC with 10 points and Conner Hindman chipped in six points and nine boards.
Chapman scored nine points as the Trojans jumped to a 20-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. He and Leininger scored seven points apiece as the Trojans led 39-30 at intermission. Leininger then scored eight more in the third quarter, while Chapman added six and TC extended its lead to 56-41 entering the fourth quarter.
Randolph Southern had four players score in double figures.
The Trojans (1-2) host Madison-Grant tonight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 70, ROSSVILLE 24
Up 15-3 after the opening quarter, Carroll pitched a 19-0 shutout in the second quarter to take complete control in their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
Megan Wagner led the Cougars (7-1 overall) with 20 points, Alli Harness had 18, Maryn Worl had 10 and Madison Wagner and Morgan Viney had six apiece. Harness and Madison Wagner had four assists apiece and Megan Wagner and Viney had three apiece.
Madison Wagner was active defensively with five steals and four blocks. Harness had three steals.
Worl and Viney led Carroll on the boards with seven apiece and Harness had six rebounds.
