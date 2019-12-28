Northwestern’s girls basketball team smoked Westfield 67-40 Friday night in the opening round of the two-day Columbus North Tournament. The Class 4A top-ranked Purple Tigers led 31-14 at halftime and 50-21 after three quarters.
Kendall Bostic led all scorers with 23 points, and had six rebounds and six assists for the 12-0 Tigers. Madison Layden added 21 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. She dished five assists and had four steals. Klair Merrell scored eight points. Ellie Bowyer and Leah Carter scored four each.
“After being off for two weeks I wasn’t sure how sharp we would be,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “But the girls really played hard. We wanted to keep [Westfield’s Alyssa] Crockett from getting looks and we held her to three points.”
With the victory, Kathie Layden notched her 137th win at NW, passing Jeff Hoover as the school’s all-time winningest girls basketball coach.
Northwestern advances to play Mooresville today at 11:45 a.m. in the second round. The winner of that game advances to the 7 p.m. championship, while the loser plays for third at 5:15 p.m.
TAYLOR 59, WESTERN 55, OT
The Titans and Panthers were tied at 24-all at halftime, and 51-all after 32 minutes before Taylor outscored the host squad 8-4 in the bonus session.
Kelsi Langley scored 16 points for the Titans (9-4), Alison Pemberton scored 15, Emma Good 13 and Austyn Huffer eight. Langley and Pemberton each canned three triples. Taylor went 13 of 15 from the free throw line.
“I’d probably say the free throw line,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said when asked what his squad did to come through with a narrow victory. “Alison Pemberton came out on fire, I think 15 is a career-high for her. We had three kids with double-figures and almost a fourth. [The Panthers] are going to be a handful when they get all their players back, so I’m glad we got them now.”
Oliver noted a key effort from Katie Hogan, who played just a quarter, but came up with a pair of free throws and a steal in that frame.
“We’ve won some tough games on the road,” Oliver said. “Our kids just refuse to lose. I was really proud of them.”
Haley Scott led Western (4-9) with 18 points, Morgan Ousley added nine, Caroline Long eight and Sadie Harding seven.
LEBANON CLASSIC
Eastern beat Franklin County in the semifinal round, then fell to Lebanon in the championship game.
The balanced Comets opened with a 48-33 victory over Franklin County. Rylie Davison and Lexi James each scored nine points, Jeanie Crabtree and McKenzie Cooper had eight each, and Kaylee Weeks scored six. Crabtree had eight assists, Weeks had eight rebounds and Davison seven.
“I thought we came out pretty aggressive for a 10 a.m. game,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “Franklin County tried to slow down the tempo. We understood when they did this, we needed to make sure we limited their second chances. When this happened we were able to push the tempo offensively and pull away for a nice win.”
Lebanon topped Eastern 58-47 in the title game. Lebanon led 31-14 at halftime. The Comets (11-4) cut the lead to 45-33 in the third but weren’t able to close the gap further. Cooper had 17 points and six steals. Crabtree had 11 points, seven assists and five steals.
“The first half was our problem in the game,” Steele said. “We got a lot of open looks running our offense, we just couldn’t knock them down. Defensively we struggled to limit their second chances and to keep the ball out of the post.
“The girls fought as hard as they could to get back into the game. We just couldn’t get close enough to Lebanon to make it a game.”
MAC 58, PERU 48
Maconaquah won the opening round matchup in the Miami County Holiday Tourney. Mac (5-7) led 16-4 after a quarter, but Peru (8-5) trimmed the lead to 27-19 at halftime and 37-35 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, a Lilly Maple 3-point play and a Monica Moore deuce put the Braves up 44-37 and the Braves never let the lead slip below five points the rest of the way.
Maple finished with a game-high 17 points as well as 10 rebounds and seven assists. Moore had a career-best 11 points, snagged 13 rebounds, had a pair of assists and three steals. Madison Wilson also scored 11 points, and Alex Merritt eight. Averi Miller had four assists.
Mac faces North Miami in today’s championship game at 6 p.m. North Miami beat Caston 51-42 in the second semifinal. Peru meets Caston at noon for third place.
TIPTON TOURNEY
Tipton split its pool-play games Friday in the two-day Lady Devils Holiday Tournament, beating Clinton Central 71-23 to start, then falling 54-49 to Richmond in the evening. Tipton (6-7) will face South Bend Adams at 5:45 p.m. today in the third-place game.
Tri-Central (4-9) dropped both its tourney games Friday, falling 76-42 to Jennings County, and dropping a 55-40 decision to South Bend Adams. TC will play Clinton Central in the fifth-place game today at 4 p.m.
TL TOURNEY
Mount Vernon of Fortville beat Carroll 62-9 in the opening round of the two-day Twin Lakes Tournament. The Cougars (9-5) open today’s action with an 11 a.m. game against North White at Roosevelt Middle School.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CC CLASSIC
Clinton Prairie and Carroll came out on top in Friday’s opening round of the Clinton Central Holiday Classic and those two will meet in the final tonight at 8:15 p.m.
Clinton Prairie (6-1) opened with a 54-37 victory over Tri-Central (4-5). Carroll (5-2) followed with a 58-52 victory over the host Bulldogs (0-6).
TC and CC will play for third tonight at 6:30 p.m.
TIPTON WINS TOURNEY
Tipton won the championship of the four-team, one-day Covenant Christian Tournament. The Blue Devils beat Traders Point Christian 75-43 in the opening round, then beat host squad Covenant Christian 52-44 in the championship.
The Class 2A No. 7 Blue Devils improved to 10-1 on the season.
WRESTLING
WESTERN GOES 4-1
Western finished 4-1 in the opening day of action at the North Montgomery Invitational. Friday’s action is dual meets, followed by today’s tournament. In pool action, The Panthers beat Warren Central’s B team 58-18, beat Noblesville 62-18 and beat North Central 43-25. Western then fell 56-6 to Warren Central’s A team in the championship pool, and beat Heritage Hills 59-15 in the third place/fourth place matchup.
Anthony Martin (106 pounds) and Justin Brantley (113) both went 5-0 for the Panthers. Hunter Cottingham (132), Hayden Shepherd (138) and Braydon Erb (285) were each 4-1. Jaedon Smith (152) and M.J. Norman (182) were both 3-2. A.J. Belt (120) and Chandler Ciscell (126) were both 2-2, and Robert Dinn (120) and Aiden Raab (126) were both 1-0.
“We got better as the day went, and then against Warren Central we just flat got hammered. They put it to us,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “There were a couple tight matches where we came up short but overall top to bottom we were not prepared to wrestle. Warren Central is really good. They’re legit. [The Panthers] came back in the last round, in the third/fourth-place match and looked really, really good. It was nice to see us finish the day on a high note. The competition was good all day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.