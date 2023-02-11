Correction: This article has been edited from its original version to reflect Carroll's HHC standing.
Northwestern’s boys basketball team had control throughout in beating Twin Lakes 57-30 Friday night at Monticello.
The Tigers led 12-6 after the first quarter, 26-12 at halftime and 43-21 after the third quarter.
The Tigers (7-8) had balanced scoring. Cayden Greer hit four 3-pointers for a game-high 12 points, Mario Reed scored 11 points, Koen Berry and Connor Austin had eight points apiece, Quentin Yeakel had six and Connor Bostic had five.
Berry was active with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Reed and Yeakel took four steals each.
The Tigers held the Indians to 10-of-42 (24%) shooting.
Cooper Pell led the Indians (8-11) with six points.
• Northwestern hosts Rossville on Tuesday. The Tribune had an incorrect date for that game in Friday’s publication.
ELWOOD 39, EASTERN 36
Elwood hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to stun Eastern 39-36.
Eastern held a 36-33 lead before Elwood’s Jackson Blackford hit a 3-pointer at :17 to knot the score. After the Comets missed a drive to the basket, the Panthers called a timeout with :01 remaining. Elwood’s Jayden Reese caught the inbounds pass, turned and fired the winning shot as the buzzer sounded.
Reese led Elwood (7-11) with nine points and Hunter Sallee added eight points.
“Elwood played great defense and fundamentally sound offense and made two spectacular plays in the last 20 seconds of the game,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “[Elwood’s] Ryan VanSkyock has done a tremendous job as both athletic director and coach this season and he coached an outstanding game [Friday]. Elwood deserves the credit for their win.”
Corbin Snyder led Eastern (10-9) with 12 points. Owen Crabbe scored nine points despite battling foul trouble most of the game. He fouled out early in the fourth.
CARROLL 74, SHERIDAN 41
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Carroll overpowered visiting Sheridan to remain in the Hoosier Heartland Conference title race.
Owen Duff and Jake Skinner led the Cougars with 20 points apiece. Chris Huerta scored 14 points and Griffin Viney added 11 points.
Carroll (14-3 overall, 4-1 HHC) has league games remaining against Taylor next Friday and Eastern on Feb. 24. Taylor leads the league at 6-0.
MAC 80, SOUTHWOOD 78
The Braves topped the visiting Knights in a thriller in Three Rivers Conference play.
The Braves rallied from down 63-58 after the third quarter to give first-year coach John Burrus the win against his former team. Mac guard Bauer Maple scored 13 points in the final quarter.
Josiah Ball led the Braves (12-6, 3-3 TRC) with 31 points, Maple finished with 27 points and A.J. Kelly had 14 points.
Nathan Lehner led the Knights (7-10, 4-4) with 25 points.
MANCHESTER 54, PERU 51
Manchester created a three-way tie for the Three Rivers Conference title by beating visiting Peru.
Peru led 11-8 after the first quarter, 22-18 at halftime and 33-32 after the third quarter, but Manchester surged to the win in the final quarter.
The Bengal Tigers dropped to 6-1 in the league. Tippecanoe Valley moved into the lead at 8-1 and Manchester is tied with Peru for second at 6-1.
Ethan Hendrix led the Squires (14-4 overall) with 13 points. Matthew Roettger led Peru (12-5) with 24 points and Alex Ross had 17 points.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SIMMONS ADVANCES
Kokomo sophomore Aubrey Simmons will swim on the second and final day of the IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals today after reaching the consolation finals of the 100 backstroke.
Simmons was 13th in Friday night’s preliminary round of the 100 backstroke, clocking in at :56.96. The top 16 swimmers in each individual event reach the final day of competition. The top eight advance to the championship finals, and the next eight swim in the consolation finals.
She also took 18th in the 100 butterfly with a time of :56.83. She’s the second alternate in that event should swimmers drop out of the finals.
The finals begin at 1 p.m. today in the IU Natatorium.
Cass’ Erika Baber closed out her Kings’ swimming career by re-breaking her own school record in the 500-yard freestyle in Friday’s preliminary round.
Baber placed 29th in the 500 free with a school-record time of 5:21.83. Earlier in the night, she had her best-ever finish at state with a 26th-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.31. Each event had 32 competitors.
