Richmond scored first and kept the lead the rest of the way in beating Kokomo 65-56 in a North Central Conference boys basketball game Friday night at Memorial Gym.
The Wildkats sputtered early and found themselves in a 31-13 hole late in the first half. The Kats rallied to within 34-23 at halftime and they had another good stretch late in the third quarter to close to within two, 40-38, at the close of the quarter.
Kokomo kept chipping away in the fourth quarter and drew within 47-46 with possession of the ball with 5:00 remaining — but from there, the Kats endured another bad stretch like the one that put them in the early hole.
First, the Kats rushed and missed a potential go-ahead shot. Richmond’s Chase Newton made them pay with a 3-pointer. From there, Kokomo seemed disjointed as its next four possessions ended in the Red Devils blocking a shot and the Kats committing three turnovers — with a technical foul after the last of those turnovers to make matters worse.
Just like that, the Red Devils had complete control again as Newton’s triple sparked a 12-0 run that made it 59-46 at 1:42.
“We go through those spurts every single game where you maybe have some good execution for awhile and you’re doing some things decently offensively and then all of a sudden you maybe forget or just don’t even really care about what got you there,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell lamented. “That has been the story of the season. It’s a broken record.”
Kokomo dropped to 4-13 overall and 1-6 in the NCC. Richmond improved to 6-8 overall and 2-5.
The teams went back and forth for the opening stretch of the game before the Red Devils rattled off a 17-1 run to take the 31-13 lead at 2:25 of the second quarter. Richmond post Stephan Douglas fueled the run with 11 points.
Douglas finished with a game-high 22 points and a co-game-high eight rebounds. Tylan Harris added 21 points for the Red Devils. He hit 7 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to help nail down the win.
The Red Devils shot 22 of 40 (55%) from the field while the Kats shot 21 of 46 (45.7%).
Jackson Richards led Kokomo with 11 points. R.J. Oglesby had nine points and co-game-high eight rebounds. P.J. Flowers, Bobby Wonnell and Patrick Hardimon had eight points apiece.
“Every single game we’ve played this year, there’s been some spurts where we played with some great enthusiasm and great effort and make some runs and then ... the wheels fall off,” Bob Wonnell said. “We have to do better, I have to do better, we have to somehow get over the hump and try to win some games. It’s just tough.”
Kokomo visits Muncie Central today. It’s a 1:30 p.m. JV start.
Bryan Gaskins
CARROLL 66, SHERIDAN 43
Carroll handled visiting Sheridan to improve to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and extend its school-record winning streak to 15 games.
The Cougars led 19-8 after the opening quarter and 30-18 at halftime. They had firm control at 43-29 after the third quarter.
Owen Duff scored a game-high 21 points and the Cougars backed him with balance. Ethan Duff scored 12 points, Jaden Harness had 10, Kaleb Meek had nine and Jake Skinner had eight.
The Cougars hit nine 3-pointers. Owen Duff and Meek had three apiece.
Carroll hosts Twin Lakes (14-2) tonight.
MANCHESTER 87, PERU 74
Peru’s share of the Three Rivers Conference lead is gone following the road loss.
Manchester blitzed the Bengal Tigers with a 23-9 first quarter and the Squires went on to lead 43-28 at halftime and 61-44 after the third quarter.
Matthew Ross led Peru (14-4, 6-1 TRC) with 22 points. Matt Roettger backed him with 20 points and Treyden Curtis had 17 points.
Rochester leads the conference at 7-0. Peru is in second place and Manchester is in third at 5-1.
Peru visits Western tonight for a clash of Sectional 20 teams.
SOUTHWOOD 52, MAC 40
Maconaquah dropped to 8-8 overall and 3-2 in the TRC with the loss to visiting Southwood.
“We didn’t take care of the ball and show very much fight. We turned the ball over too much,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben led the Braves in scoring with 15 points and 14 points, respectively.
The Braves host Frankfort tonight.
GIRLS SWIMMING
HARRISON AT STATE
Northwestern junior Jaylyn Harrison took 19th in the 50-yard freestyle and tied for 22nd in the 100 freestyle at the IHSAA Championships at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis on Friday.
Harrison posted her fastest time of the season in the 50 free, finishing in :24.28. That was 12th-fastest in the early session and 19th overall. She followed that by swimming the 100 in :53:58, which tied for 11th in the early session and tied for 22nd once the second session was factored in.
The first day of the state finals was split into two sessions so swimmers had to wait to see if their final position was high enough to get to today’s second day of action. The fastest 16 swimmers in each event reached today’s championship and consolation finals so Harrison’s season concluded with Friday’s swims.
It was Harrison’s second trip to the state meet. She was previously 20th in the 50 free as a freshman.
