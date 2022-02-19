Unbeaten Western sophomore Mitchell Betz, Maconaquah junior Logan Farnell, Eastern senior Brodie Porter, and Peru sophomore Jalen May each won his opening match at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals Friday in Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will take a medal at state today.
Friday’s winners advance to today’s full day of action where the surviving eight wrestlers determine the podium spots and a champion. Today’s quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m.
Porter had the State Finals breakthrough he’d been looking for after falling in the opening match at state as a junior and sophomore. He scored an 11-2 victory over Harrison’s Ethan Popp and the only points he gave up were on escapes.
“Huge,” Eastern coach Zack Pence said of the victory. “Both of his ticket matches in previous years have come down to one point [or overtime]. We knew going in that we needed to make a statement early and swing the tide in our favor from the get go, and he did that. He wrestled confident all six minutes, kept scoring points which I like to see.
“It was just huge for him and his family. It was really important, across the board, going in, and he performed well and handled his business.”
Porter scored two takedowns in the opening period and five for the match.
“I mean he just wrestled really well, all facets – on his feet, on top, on bottom, he was just on it,” Pence said. “He put together a really good match.”
Porter (42-1) opens today’s quarterfinals with a match against Indianapolis Cathedral senior J.J. Braun (36-7).
Betz won a tense 152-pound match with Tell City junior Tyce DuPont. The first period was scoreless, DuPont scored an escape in the second period, and Betz got an escape and then a takedown in the third for a 3-1 win.
“Got into a little bit of a scramble and we kept moving and Mitchell found the angle he wanted and we ended up with a takedown,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “The Tell City kid was trying to keep the match close, which he did, and last minute of the match there were a couple good little scrambles and we ended up getting a takedown out of one of them.”
Betz (44-0) advances to face Warren Central senior Tyler Jones (26-4). Jones took sixth at 160 last year. This is Betz’s first trip to state.
“Not getting out of the regional last year had a positive effect on him,” Shepherd said.
“When you don’t accomplish your goals, sometimes that drives you a little more to make that change for the next season. He didn’t want to be a regional qualifier last year, he wanted more than that and here we are.”
Upper weights wrestled in the morning session and next on the mat was Farnell, who put Perry Meridian’s Zach Huckaby in a bad spot with a takedown and nearfall in the first period, then piled on his advantage in the next two periods to win the 160-pound match 10-3.
“He did a great job. He controlled the guy very well,” Mac coach Bob Freije said. “He stuck to his game plan, wrestled his style. He was having fun like he talked about.”
“We were in full control.”
Next up for Farnell (45-1) is an intriguing matchup with Columbus East senior Kade Law (39-2), the wrestler who beat Farnell in the opening round last season. Law went on to take third at 160 pounds last year.
“Looking forward to a rematch from Friday night from last year,” Freije said. “Logan has grown as a wrestler and we’re looking forward to show that growth [this] morning.”
In the evening session, May had a dramatic turn to win his opening match at 106 pounds. He was trailing 5-4 in the third period when he found an advantage and pinned Hobart’s Seth Aubin with :56 seconds left in the match. Aubin had gone ahead with a takedown just six seconds earlier.
“It surprised him,” Peru coach Andy Hobbs said of the reversal and pin.
“He’s really done a good job staying calm. He’s an emotional kid and you don’t want it to get away from him, so he’s done a good job of figuring out how to control it.”
May (36-3) advances to face Avon sophomore Luke Rioux (35-4) in today’s quarterfinals.
Two more local wrestlers saw their seasons end Friday at state. Kokomo 182-pounder Jaquan East was pinned in the third period by Southridge junior Reid Schroeder. East concludes his junior season with a 43-6 record in his state debut.
Western 113-pounder Tanner Tishner lost 3-1 in overtime to Center Grove’s Eddie Goss. Tishner ends his sophomore season 37-1.
“Center Grove’s game plan was to keep it close and try to win in the end,” Shepherd said. “We were in on a couple takedowns and didn’t get them finished – had a really good attempt in the first period and didn’t get it. In the third period we had another where I thought we were going to get out.
“I think [Goss] took his first shot in overtime and we got in a situation where we kind of stopped moving and ended up being a takedown.”
BOYS HOOPS
TC 48, C. PRAIRIE 44
Jake Chapman turned in a huge performance to fuel Tri-Central’s upset of Class 2A No. 10 Clinton Prairie at Sharpsville.
Chapman scored 27 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and dished two assists. Caden Leininger added 10 points, three assists and three rebounds. Luke Martin and Jace Cassity combined for eight points and and 11 boards.
Up 31-27 after the third quarter, the Trojans hit 12 of 15 free-throw attempts in the final quarter. Chapman was 7 of 8.
The Trojans improved to 11-8 overall and finished Hoosier Heartland Conference play with a 5-3 record. Prairie (17-4) fell to 6-2 in league play and has to hope Carroll (6-0) drops its final league games to Taylor and Eastern in order for CP to take a share of the title.
PERU 64, ROCHESTER 36
Class 3A No. 6-ranked Peru broke loose after a tight first half to wallop visiting Rochester by 28 points in a Three Rivers Conference game.
Up 24-21 at halftime, the Bengal Tigers outscored the Zebras 18-8 in the third quarter to gain separation, then outscored the Zebras 17-7 in the final quarter to win going away.
Matt Ross scored 26 points to lead Peru and Matt Roettger backed him with 14 points. Gavin Eldridge and Alex Ross chipped in six points apiece.
The Bengal Tigers improved to 7-0 in the TRC and 16-1 overall. Rochester fell to 4-3 in the league and 9-10 overall. Peru leads Maconaquah by a game in the conference standings with two league games left for each. They meet Tuesday at Mac.
MACONAQUAH 61, MANCHESTER 41
Brayden Betzner scored 22 points, Hayden Maiben 15, Josiah Ball 12 and Maconaquah kept its Three Rivers Conference Hopes alive by pulling away from Manchester after a cold start.
Manchester raced to a 14-7 lead after a quarter but Maconaquah rallied for a 24-21 lead at halftime and led 36-29 after three quarters. The Braves put the game to bed with a 25-point fourth quarter.
“We didn’t play our best basketball, but we gutted out a conference win on the road,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Our defense was the key as we held Manchester 19 points below their average.”
The Braves improved to 6-1 in the TRC and 15-4 overall. Maconaquah is a game behind league pace-setter Peru with two league games left for each.
TIPTON 74, TL 58
Nate Powell scored 32 points to lead the Blue Devils in the Hoosier Conference’s third-place game at Monticello. The Blue Devils jumped out to 25-9 lead after a quarter to set the tone. Nolan Swan added 20 points and Grady Carpenter had nine points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
Tipton improved to 14-6, Twin Lakes fell to 13-7.
CASS 46, WL 33
Tyson Good and Luke Chambers each scored a dozen points and Robert Fitch III and Tristin Miller each scored 11 as the Kings stifled the Red Devils in the HC’s ninth-place game
Cass led 12-4 after a quarter, 25-12 at halftime and 37-19 after three quarters. Cass improved to 10-9 while West Lafayette fell to 4-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.