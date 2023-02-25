...Brief Period of Light Freezing Rain Early this Morning...
A brief period of light freezing rain is possible through around
sunrise for areas that fall to around or just below freezing.
Although amounts will be light, a few slick spots on roads cannot
be ruled out. Overall, travel impacts are expected to be minimal.
Lewis Cass’ Keaton Lewellen shoots during the Kings’ 44-34 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Walton.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Saturday, Feb. 25
Cass takes control early to beat LCC; Taylor, Mac close with strong victories
Tribune sports staff
Lewis Cass’ boys basketball team defeated Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 Friday on a night when the Kings honored the 2003 state championship team in Walton.
It was the Kings’ first-ever win over the Knights in nine tries.
LC's Luke Chambers is fouled at the basket. Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass' Tyson Good puts up a shot against Lafayette Central Catholic during Friday night's game. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | For the Pharos-Tribune
LC's Luke Chambers puts up a shot. Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
LC's Luke Chambers shoots. Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
LC's Haden McClain is fouled at the basket. Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass’ Keaton Lewellen shoots during the Kings’ 44-34 victory over Lafayette Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Walton.
LC's Tyson Good takes the ball down the court. Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
LC's Tyson Good shoots. Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
LC's LJ Hillis puts up a shot. Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
LC's Tyson Good takes the ball down the court. Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass defeats Lafayette Central Catholic 44-34 on Friday, February 24, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cass (15-7) utilized a strong start in jumping out to a 26-11 halftime lead and never let Central Catholic (12-11) get any closer than seven points in the second half.
Cass plays Pioneer (5-18) at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Class 2A Rochester Sectional.
TAYLOR 74, ALEX 43
Taylor grabbed control early in its regular-season finale at Alexandria. The Titans led 21-8 after the first quarter and 40-21 at halftime.
Misaiah Bebley scored 18 points to lead a balanced Taylor attack. Mekhi McGee backed him with 14 points, Baris Moore and Jay Patterson scored 10 points apiece, Javionne Harris had eight and Connor Binnon had seven.
The Titans improved to 17-5, reaching 17 wins in a season for the first time since the 1998-99 team finished 17-5.
Taylor faces Blackford (8-15) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 2A Taylor Sectional opener.
MAC 80, ROCHESTER 31
Up 10-8 after the first quarter, Maconaquah outscored visiting Rochester 26-6 in the second quarter and 26-6 again in the third quarter to take complete control of the Three Rivers Conference game.
The Braves (15-7, 5-3 TRC) had a decisive 30-2 run that spanned the second and third quarters.
Maconaquah guard Bauer Maple scored 33 points. In the process, he broke the school’s single-season scoring record of 580. Maple finished the game with 581.
Also for the Braves, Josiah Ball scored 20 points and A.J. Kelly had 12 points.
Tippecanoe Valley won the TRC with an 8-1 record, Manchester (7-2) was runner-up and Maconaquah and Peru tied for third place.
Maconaquah faces Bellmont (12-11) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 3A Peru Sectional’s opening round.
WABASH 82, PERU 74, OT
Peru trailed nearly throughout in the Three Rivers Conference game at Wabash, but the Bengal Tigers had a strong stretch in the fourth quarter to briefly catch and pass the Apaches. But once the game went into OT, the Apaches regained control and took the win.
Wabash led 15-8 after the first quarter, 36-23 at halftime and 50-37 after the third quarter. It was 64-all end at the end of regulation.
Izaak Wight led the Apaches (16-6, 5-4 TRC) with 23 points.
Braxten Robbins led Peru (14-7, 6-3) with 23 points, Matthew Roettger had 17 points, Gavin Eldridge had 16 and Alex Ross had 10.
Peru faces Mississinewa (6-16) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Peru Sectional opener.
NORTHFIELD 65, TC 49
Tri-Central led 14-10 after the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime, but visiting Northfield rallied in the second half to take the win.
“Northfield made adjustments to our offense and took away our mid-drives and forced a lot of turnovers that they converted into layups,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “They went on a 12-2 run in the first four minutes of the third. We did a lot of things well, our rebounding was a positive for us, and we shot the ball well from deep. The difference was too many turnovers.”
Stetson Newcom led the Trojans with 20 points. Landon Grant scored 12 points, Trenton Patz had eight points and and Drake Ramseyer had seven. Patz grabbed 12 rebounds and Newcom had five boards.
The Trojans (6-17) face Anderson Prep (1-21) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional opener.
BOYS SWIM
STATE FINALS
Northwestern senior Caleb Champion closed his Tiger career Friday night in the preliminary round of the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Champion took 21st in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of :58.51.
The top 16 swimmers in each individual swimming event at state qualify for today’s finals.
Champion was making his second state appearance. He took 25th in the breaststroke (:59.28) last year.
