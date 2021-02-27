Lewis Cass’ boys basketball team led at halftime before Fort Wayne North pulled away in the second half for a 69-61 win on Friday night in Walton.
The Class 4A Legends (13-9) won their fifth straight game and ninth in their last 10.
But the Kings (11-11) played them tough. The Kings led 33-32 at halftime and were within 47-42 after three.
The Legends scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to go up 10 and didn’t let the Kings get any closer than six the rest of the way.
Brashawn Bassett and Rodney Woods had 19 points apiece to lead the Legends. Braunte Johnson had 16.
Tyson Good scored 18 to lead the Kings. Tyson Johnson had 14 and Tristin Miller had 10. Carson Vest added six and Nolan Young added five.
Fort Wayne North was a recent addition to the schedule.
“That’s part of the mentality and culture I want to have. It’d be real nice to be sitting at like 18-4 instead of 11-11, but I’ll take this any day,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson told 102.3-FM in a postgame interview. “Our schedule is, someone used the word ambitious. I love it. To be able to play Fort Wayne North Side that has won five in a row now, I think that is what prepares you. We’ve learned all those lessons. And I think these kids after that are walking into this sectional feeling like if we can take one game at a time, we can be successful. We’ve got a big monkey to get off our back Tuesday as Winamac has got the best of us recently.”
Cass plays Winamac at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Class 2A Delphi Sectional.
ROCHESTER 58, MACONAQUAH 44
Three Rivers Conference champion Rochester closed out a perfect run in the league by pulling away from Maconaquah in the fourth quarter. Rochester led 17-16 after a quarter, and the game was tied at the next two stops – 24-24 at halftime, and 40-40 after three quarters. The Zebras outscored the Braves 18-4 in the final frame.
“It was 40-40 going into the fourth quarter, and Rochester showed they wanted it more,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
Rochester (16-1) wrapped up an unblemished league campaign with a 9-0 record.
Brayden Betzner scored 18 points to lead the Braves (10-12, 4-5 TRC). Feenix Kile scored 10, Hayden Maiben eight, and Nolan Kelly six.
WABASH 68, PERU 59
Wabash broke free after a tight first half to top Peru in the Three Rivers Conference finale for both squads. Wabash led 14-13 after the first quarter and the teams were tied 28-all at halftime. The Apaches took a 42-35 lead after three quarters.
Peru (14-6) fell to 6-3 in league play. The Bengal Tigers have lost five straight and six of their last nine games after opening the season with an 11-game winning streak.
Wabash (7-15) finished 2-7 in league play.
BOYS SWIMMING
STANLEY ADVANCES
Tipton’s Ayden Stanley will swim today in the second day of the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals after qualifying for the consolation finals of the 100 butterfly.
Stanley was 15th in the butterfly in Friday’s preliminaries, clocking in in :50.52, more than half a second faster than his seed time from the sectional. Each individual swimming event featured 32 swimmers. The top eight from Friday’s preliminaries qualified for the championship finals today, and the next eight swimmers compete in the consolation finals.
Additionally, Stanley was 25th in the 50 freestyle, clocking in in :21.5.
Today’s state finals schedule starts at 9 a.m. with diving. Eastern’s Porter Brovont and Maconaquah’s Vincenzo Rooker are taking part in the diving competition. The swimming finals begin at 3:30 p.m.
