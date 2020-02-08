Tri-Central’s girls basketball team opened up a 14-4 lead on Anderson Prep after one quarter and maintained its lead throughout in a 45-38 TC victory Friday night in the opening semifinal of the Class A Tri-Central Sectional.
Kenadie Fernung scored 20 points and Brittany Temple 18 to lead the Trojans to the championship game. TC (9-16) faces Daleville (10-13) at 7:30 tonight for the title.
“We had a great first quarter, got off to a good start, were able to maintain that and we led start to finish,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “We never could pull away. Some of that was our free throw shooting [7 of 20 as a team]. We’ve got to knock some free throws down, but at the same time we kept our composure pretty well. Brittany hit some big shots in the third and fourth and Kenadie did also.”
A key was keeping Madison Stamm from doing too much damage. Stamm scored 17 for Anderson Prep (13-10).
“We asked [Megan Conner] to step up in the fourth quarter and guard Stamm and make her shoot a contested shot,” Bales said.
“They had gotten [the lead] down to 36-33 with about four minutes to go. We went to kind of a box-and-one [defense], but it wasn’t a box-and-one, it was a zone but we wanted to make sure we had [Stamm] covered. [Conner] did a nice job of taking away space. She made it tough for [Stamm] to get a free look at it.”
Bales also praised the team’s defensive effort overall, and the work of Cassidy Colbert, Allie Younce and Gracie Grimes inside and on the glass.
W. LAFAYETTE 55, WESTERN 43
The Panthers fell in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional.
“We had a slow start,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. Western trailed “16-9 in that first quarter, we fought back and we were down 24-14 I think at the half, then we outscored them 19-13 in the third quarter [to trim the lead to 37-33], we were on fire. ... We were within one at one point in the fourth, and then we had to start fouling. We were down six or eight and had to start fouling.”
Ella Biggs led Western (9-14) with 12 points, Sadie Harding scored eight, and Karson Lechner and Haley Scott scored six each. Kylie Reif led West Side with 19 points, Christina Shi scored 13 and Kennedy Martin scored 11. Western held Alaina Omonode to nine points.
“I think we did a heck of a job on Omonode. She’s a force inside,” Pflueger said. “I’m really proud of how we battled inside. We just couldn’t turn the corner and handle the physicalness of the game.”
Western will return nearly the entire team, losing only twin guards Sammi and Brooklyn Garber.
“For my first year at Western, these kids were amazing senior leaders and I really want to recognize them and thank them for all they’ve done for our kids and our young team,” Pflueger said of the Garbers.
• No. 2-ranked Benton Central beat Peru 66-37 in the opening semifinal.
ROCHESTER 40, CARROLL 38
Carroll’s comeback bid fell short against Rochester in the Class 2A Cass Sectional’s semifinal round.
Down 8-2 after the first quarter and 13-2 in the second quarter, the Cougars (12-12) closed to within 18-15 at half. Carroll then drew even twice in the third quarter and three more times in the fourth quarter, but Rochester answered every time.
