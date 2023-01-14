Kokomo’s Aulani Davis wasted no time when her fourth title was on the line.
Davis, a senior who entered the Indiana wrestling girls state meet Friday with three titles under her belt already, pinned Terre Haute South’s Kaylee Miles just 16 seconds into the championship match to win the 138-pound title and claim her fourth state title.
In addition to Davis’ podium-topping effort, four other local wrestlers won medals Friday in the girls state meet at Mooresville High School. Tri-Central’s Samara Clowers-Mires took third at 160 pounds, Western’s Kyndal Mellady was third at 195, Kokomo’s Brielle Humphries was fourth at heavyweight, and Kokomo’s Fielou Van Bruggen was seventh at 170.
Davis pinned Warren Central’s Rakyah Rivers in 13 seconds in the opening round, pinned Terre Haute North’s Kayleigh Medley in :39 in the quarterfinals, and scored a 17-0 tech fall victory over Brebeuf’s Maggie Boncosky in the semifinals to reach the 138-pound final. Davis was also named the meet’s mental attitude award winner.
Mellady opened by pinning Jennings County’s Harlie Winningham in :33, then pinned Penn’s Giuliana Reed in 1:26 in the quarterfinal round. In the semis, Northview’s Varzidy Batchelor pinned Mellady in :55, and in the third-place match, Mellady pinned Columbia City’s Michela Cliffort in 2:33.
Clowers-Mires opened with a pin of New Palestine’s Julia Champ in 1:18 of the opening round, then pinned Wawasee’s Alexandra Garcia in 1:40 of their quarterfinal match. In the semifinals, Rochester’s Grace Hiroms pinned Clowers-Miers in 2:49, and in the third-place match Clowers-Miers pinned Centerville’s Shelby Life in 3:51.
Humphries opened with a 20-second pin of Southport’s Dakota Carmer, then pinned Penn’s Jezel Guerrero in 4:50 in the quarterfinals. Humphries lost by pin to Attica’s Aubrey Bartowiak in the semifinals, and then lost to Tri-County’s Thalia Pearson in the third-place match.
Van Bruggen pinned Benton Central’s Arianna Arredondo in 2:16 in the opening round, then fell by pin to Greenfield Central’s Ella Harpold in :40 of the quarterfinal round. In the consolation bracket, Northview’s Alexandra Brown pinned Van Bruggen in 2:11, and in the seventh-place match, Van Bruggen pinned DeKalb’s Briar Hartleroad in :28.
Western’s Rebekah McGuire (113), Kylie Miller (182), and Chloe Linn (heavyweight), Kokomo’s Amirah Marciniak (145), Alona Smith (182), and Marli Redfern (195), Taylor’s Alexandra Collins (152), and Tri-Central’s Abbie Cardwell (182) each lost in the opening round.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TAYLOR 65, CC 32
Class 2A No. 5-ranked Taylor cruised past Clinton Central 65-32 on the Bulldogs’ court to move to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Baris Moore led the Titans with 19 points, Mekhi McGee scored 13 and Misaiah Bebley made it three in double figures by scoring 10. Jay Patterson and Drey McClatchey added seven apiece.
Taylor visits Western (8-5) tonight. Western has won 17th straight games between the teams.
PERU 74, MAC 72
Class 3A No. 12-ranked Peru outlasted rival Maconaquah in a Three Rivers Conference battle at Tig-Arena.
The Bengal Tigers jumped to a 26-13 lead after the first quarter, but the Braves controlled the middle two quarters and took a 56-50 lead into the final quarter. Matthew Roettger led the Bengals back in the fourth quarter by scoring 16 points. He made four field goals and 8 of 8 free-throw attempts as Peru surged to the win.
Roettger finished with a game-high 37 points. Alex Ross added 13 for Peru and Gavin Eldridge had nine.
Bauer Maple led Maconaquah with 36 points. A.J. Kelley backed him with 20 points.
Peru improved to 10-3 overall and 5-0 in the TRC. Mac dropped to 6-5 and 2-2.
ROSSVILLE 65, TC 60
Rossville edged Tri-Central in an HHC game at Sharpsville.
“We played four good quarters,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “We shot the ball extremely well with 57% from 2 and 47% from 3. Our 15 turnovers was the difference. Our game plan was to take away their 3-point shooting and we did a decent job of being in their faces on the catch and forcing them to shoot over us or move the ball.
“Rossville’s defense really stepped up in the fourth quarter and they took our dribble penetration away from us. The speed from their guards was a factor that we struggled a little with. They deserve a lot of credit.”
Stetson Newcom led the Trojans (4-9, 1-3 HHC) with 20 points, Trenton Patz had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Drake Ramseyer had 12 points and Daetyn Horn had 10 points.
CASS 56, PIONEER 42
Cass (8-3) shook off a slow start to record a win at Pioneer (2-11).
The Kings trailed 11-10 after one quarter and led 22-18 at halftime. They turned up the heat defensively in the second half and opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run. They led 40-24 after three and led by as many as 21 in the fourth.
Luke Chambers and Tyson Good had 17 points apiece to lead the Kings. Keaton Lewellen scored 12. L.J. Hillis added five. Haden McClain took three charges in the second half to help get the Kings going.
Drew McKaig scored 24 points to lead the Panthers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLINTON PRAIRIE 52, CARROLL 45, OT
Clinton Prairie topped Class 2A No. 6 Carroll in overtime to forge a tie atop the HHC standings. Both teams are 6-1.
The Gophers held the Cougars to 15-of-52 shooting. Alli Harness led Carroll (17-3 overall) with 25 points and eight rebounds.
ROSSVILLE 34, TC 29
The game featured two teams heading in different directions. The Hornets (12-8, 4-3 HHC) extended their win streak to five games, while the Trojans (7-11, 2-4 HHC) dropped their sixth straight game.
Abby Hoback led TC with 12 points. Gracie Grimes finished with six points and Megan Conner four.
— Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.