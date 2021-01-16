Mason Pickens provided the inside muscle for Tri-Central’s boys basketball team in Friday night’s Hoosier Heartland Conference battle against Rossville, but four big free throws by Caden Leininger propelled the Trojans to a 53-47 victory over the visiting Hornets.
“It was a great team effort,” Tri-Central coach Bill Bowen said.
Leininger was helped off the court after spraining his ankle at the 3:49 mark of the second quarter and the Trojans (4-5, 1-2 HHC) trailing 21-20. He sat out the rest of the first half and the first couple of minutes of the third quarter. After returning, he knocked down a big 3-point basket in the third quarter.
But it was his two free throws with :29.1 remaining in the game that gave TC a 49-47 lead. After Pickens took his second charge of the game, Leininger meshed two more free throws to extend the lead to 51-47 with 14 seconds remaining. Jake Chapman sealed the Trojan victory with two free throws with 6.6 ticks left on the clock.
Tri-Central hit just one of its first eight free throws of the game but knocked down seven of its last eight. The Trojans out-rebounded the Hornets 35-29.
Chapman a balanced Trojan attack scoring a game-high 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Pickens finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Holden Rayl added 11 points and four rebounds. Leininger had seven points and four assists.
“[Pickens] just kind of owned the paint,” Bowen said. “He contributed controlling the paint area, defensively, scoring wise, rebounding wise.”
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
CASS 43, PIONEER 35
The Kings jumped out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter of play but had to hold on at the end to win at Pioneer.
The Panthers (2-7) have their full squad back after dealing with some football injuries. They pulled to within 22-13 at halftime and 31-22 after three.
They got to within 37-35 on a basket by Ezra Lewellen with 37 seconds left. Tyson Johnson hit two free throws to put the Kings (7-3) back up by four.
Brock Robinson had a 3-pointer rim out. Luke Chambers grabbed the rebound and hit two free throws to make it 41-35 with 13 seconds left. Drew McKaig then had a 3 rim out and Chambers again pulled down the rebound and hit two foul shots with 2 seconds left as the Kings held on.
Chambers finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Cass. Tyson Good had 10 points and six boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DELPHI 41, EASTERN 36, OT
Eastern came up short in its bid for its first win of the season.
Kara Otto led Eastern’s defensive effort with eight blocked shots. She also scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Addison Budde and Macy Coan led the Comets (0-14, 0-6 HHC) with eight points apiece and Kassidy Fritch had seven points.
CASS 36, WESTERN 34
Cass outscored Western 12-6 in the final quarter to surge to the win in Hoosier Conference East Division play. It’s the Kings’ first division win since the 2017-18 season.
Kyla Mennen led Cass (4-10, 1-3 HC East) with 13 points. Kendal Johnson backed her with eight points and Madison Rodabaugh and Paxtyn Hicks had six points apiece.
The Kings have won back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
