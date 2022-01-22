Western’s girls basketball team stifled West Lafayette 65-53 Friday night to win the Hoosier Conference’s seventh-place game in Richard R. Rea Gym.
Mackenzie York scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Panthers (12-8) and added four assists and four boards. Caroline Long scored 13 points and took nine rebounds. And Audrey Rassel scored a dozen points and was a perfect 8 of 8 from the line.
Ella Biggs scored seven points and five more Panthers combined for 13 points — one more than the margin of victory. Karson Lechner grabbed six rebounds and Kayleigh Turner five.
“Everybody contributed, but we had big minutes from Mac York, our point guard, had her personal high of 20 points, played really well and led things for us to get us going,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. She also noted big efforts from Rassel and Long.
Kennedy Martin scored 19 points for West Lafayette (12-8) but Western’s defense made an impact by holding West Side leading scorer Adrienne Tolen to nine points on 2-of-18 shooting. West Side hit just 19 of 61 shots (31%) compared to Western’s 26 of 53 (49%).
“Our kids played hard, very intense from tip to the end, a full 32 minutes. We jumped out early in the first quarter, went ahead 23-12, and then at the half it was 32-23,” Pflueger said. Western led 44-35 after three quarters as each team scored a dozen points in the frame, and outscored the Red Devils 21-18 in the fourth. “They earned every one of them [their points] as our kids’ defensive intensity was very solid.”
Western has beaten West Lafayette twice this season. The teams could meet again in Sectional 22, which is at West Lafayette this year. The sectional draw is Sunday.
CARROLL 47, TC 29
Carroll beat Tri-Central to clinch at least a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
The Cougars (15-6 overall) finished league play 7-1. Sheridan is 6-1 and can win a share by beating Taylor next Friday.
Madison Wagner led Carroll with 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Laney Johnson backed her with 17 points and three assists. Sarah Jones chipped in five points and three steals.
Carroll played without leading scorer Alli Harness.
The Cougars visit Caston on Tuesday to close the regular season.
CP 57, EASTERN 30
Clinton Prairie jumped out to a 17-7 lead after a quarter, was up 33-17 at the half and in control ahead 51-28 after three quarters in an HHC game at Greentown.
The Comets fell to 2-17 overall and 1-5 in the HHC. CP is 14-7 and tied with Taylor for third in the HHC at 5-2.
