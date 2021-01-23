Tipton’s boys basketball team won its fourth straight game while keeping a long winning streak against Taylor intact Friday night at Center Court.
But the Titans sure did put up a heck of a fight.
Mylan Swan hit a step-back 3-pointer with :2.1 showing that lifted the Blue Devils to a 59-56 overtime win. It was Tipton’s 24th straight win over Taylor dating back to the 2002-03 season.
“We’re very happy to get out of here with a win,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “We’ve still got to find a few pieces. We’re not there. We should be able to do a few more things. We should be better than 22 turnovers, and I think 15 or 16 of those were in the second half.”
Trailing 47-39 at the end of the third quarter, Taylor (4-8) reeled off a 9-0 run to start the final period, taking their first lead since 2-0 when Jaylin Harris converted a turnover to give the Titans a 48-47 lead.
From there, the lead changed hands three more times in the period. With the Devils leading 53-51, Harris turned a mid-court steal into a layup to knot the score at 53-all with :46 showing and send the game to OT.
“Our kids aren’t going to quit,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “Swan, that’s a tough 3 he hit over Jaylen. That’s a great shot. I thought our kids were physical and played hard and the perimeter ‘D’ was pretty good. I just think our kids are a lot better defensively and that’s what’s keeping us in games and giving us opportunities. And then offensively we’ve just got to find ways to finish games.”
Tipton (6-7) led 18-10 at the first stop and 36-26 at the half. Nate Powell gave the Blue Devils the largest lead of the game at 12 points, 38-26, with a hoop on the opening possession of the second half.
From there, Taylor chipped away to get within three at 42-39 before the Devils extended the lead with five points to close the frame.
After seven first-half turnovers, Tipton had 15 over the final two quarters and overtime, making matters worse was an 8-of-16 night from the free throw line.
“Missed free throws, turnovers led to layups and we really just got lucky,” Hawkins said. “Give credit to Taylor, they’re making really good improvements and they play defense. I like their team.”
Powell notched an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double to pace Tipton. Mylan Swan had 16 points and Nolan Swan 12.
Ryley Gilbert paced Taylor with 17 points. Harris had 14, and Makhi McGee scored nine in a solid effort off the bench.
CASS 57, NW 42
Cass took care of business against rival Northwestern on Friday night at Walton.
The Kings jumped out to a big lead early and held on for a 57-42 win over the Tigers.
The story of the game was turnovers. The Kings forced 28 but were sloppy themselves with 17.
But their fullcourt press led them to jumping out to a 20-7 lead after one quarter. They led 32-21 at halftime and 48-32 after three. Northwestern never got closer than 15 in the fourth.
Tristin Miller had 17 points and six rebounds for the Kings (8-4, 2-0 Hoosier Conference East Division). Tyson Good scored 15 points. Carson Vest had eight points and five boards. Luke Chambers scored eight points. Tyson Johnson had seven points and the Kings’ defensive ace added eight steals.
The Kings were coming off a rough weekend offensively last weekend when they beat Pioneer 43-35 and lost at Logansport 44-36.
But they were just coming off a 10-day quarantine and had to wear masks during the contest. After a full week of practice and not having to wear masks on the court, they put together a solid effort against the Tigers.
“I’m just proud of the kids. I’ve been trying very, very hard to see if we can get five or six guys scoring well,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “If you want to have any chance at winning the conference, you’ve got to win this ballgame. And it is a neighbor, it is a rival and it is a lot of people sitting next to each other in the pews of local churches. So it’s pretty neat to be able to have that bragging right for at least this year.”
Mario Reed scored 16 points to lead the Tigers (0-5, 0-4). Eli Edwards had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Caden Lechner added nine points.
Northwestern hosts Peru tonight. Cass hosts Marion tonight. It’ll be the Kings’ first meeting with the Giants since the 1978 regional final the Giants won 58-55 in double overtime.
FRANKFORT 62, PERU 60
Frankfort halted Peru’s unbeaten start to the season with a tight win over the visiting Bengal Tigers.
Class 3A No. 11-ranked Peru led 10-9 after a quarter, 20-16 at the half and 37-32 after three quarters but the Hot Dogs (6-5) poured in 30 points in the fourth quarter to overpower Peru down the stretch.
The Bengals are now 11-1 on the season.
CARROLL 81, TC 63
Carroll’s Owen Duff exploded for 34 points to lead the Cougars past the visiting Trojans in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Duff drilled seven 3-pointers — two in the first quarter and five in the second quarter as he powered the Cougars to a 45-30 halftime lead. Carroll went on to lead 64-47 after three quarters.
Also for the Cougars (10-1 overall, 3-0 HHC), Jake Skinner had 13 points, Kaleb Meek had 11, Jaden Harness had eight and Chris Huerta had seven.
For Tri-Central (5-7, 1-3), Jake Chapman scored 28 points, Conner Hindman had 11 and Caden Leininger had 10.
With Eastern’s loss to Clinton Prairie on Friday, Carroll now owns sole possession of the HHC lead.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTHWESTERN 60, W. LAFAYETTE 55, OT
The Purple Tigers (10-5) survived an overtime battle to win the Hoosier Conference fifth-place game. Northwestern trailed 36-31 heading into the fourth quarter but put 21 points on the board in the fourth to tie the game at 52-all and force OT. Northwestern’s McKenna Layden was fouled with 0:04 left in regulation and hit the first free throw to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, Northwestern took over, outscoring West Side 8-3 for the victory.
“This was a great win for the girls,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “We were down by 10 twice and were able to battle back both times.”
McKenna Layden scored a game-high and career-best 36 points as well as grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing six assists and taking five steals. Ellie Boyer added 10 points and Bailey Henry scored six. Leah Carter grabbed 11 rebounds and tied the school-record with seven blocked shots.
“West Lafayette is a very well-coached team and we feel fortunate to come away with the win,” Kathie Layden said.
“McKenna really stepped up in the second half and Leah Carter had a couple key rebounds and blocks.”
Sarah Werth scored 20 points to lead West Lafayette (11-7).
BC 60, TIPTON 50
Benton Central got up early on Tipton and held the lead at each stop in beating Tipton in the Hoosier Conference third-place game. The Bison (10-3) established a 15-6 lead after a quarter, were up 33-19 at halftime and 46-30 after three quarters. Tipton fell to 13-6.
RENSSELAER 53, WESTERN 46
Rensselaer (8-11) won every quarter in a narrow victory, leading 12-11 after a quarter, 25-22 at the half, and 38-33 after three quarters in winning the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game. Western fell to 6-14.
